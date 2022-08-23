Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Rolf Lindgren on Trump Raid, Jim Fetzer on Court Ruling Stripping Him of His Intellectual Property
17
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:06
-56:06

Rolf Lindgren on Trump Raid, Jim Fetzer on Court Ruling Stripping Him of His Intellectual Property

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Aug 23, 2022
17
Share

First 30 minutes: Rolf Lindgren voices outrage at the raid on Mar-a-Lago, and wonders about its real purpose. Was the FBI trying to prevent Trump from building a LEGO H-bomb in his basement? Or was the Deep State trying to deprive Trump of documents that could be useful in his Russiagate lawsuits against Hillary Clinton and others, as James Kunstler has argued?

Final 30 minutes: Jim Fetzer reports on being stripped of his intellectual property by a deranged Wisconsin judge. (For a different take on the Sandy Hook show trials, check out last week’s interview with Ron Unz.)

This Wednesday, August 17, Jim Fetzer’s motion for reconsideration of the June 29 taking order granting ownership of four domain names and four versions of the book Nobody Died at Sandy Hook to Leonard Posner was denied in Dane County Circuit Court.

What’s puzzling about the taking order is that it (a) is allegedly intended to reduce a monetary judgment, but (b) cannot possibly reduce that judgment. It appears to be arbitrary, punitive, and utterly irrational.

I say this as someone who disagrees with Jim Fetzer’s take on Sandy Hook. When I first heard that Sandy Hook survivors were suing Jim Fetzer and Alex Jones for defamation, I expected Fetzer and Jones to lose, or at best to win by arguing that they never deliberately lied and that their erroneous statements did not reach the level of reckless disregard for truth. I expected trials would take place, defendants would make extensive use of discovery to challenge plaintiffs’ claims, but that ultimately the plaintiffs would prove to everyone’s satisfaction that the official version of Sandy Hook is true and that the strongest challenges to it cannot stand up in court.

But the trials that might have cleared up the Sandy Hook issue never happened. Despite the Constitution’s guarantee of the right to have disputed facts tried by jury in civil cases, the Fetzer and Jones lawsuits were summarily decided by judges who simply rubber-stamped the plaintiffs’ stories while muzzling the defendants. I witnessed Jim Fetzer’s Stalinist show trial in person and couldn’t believe what I was seeing and hearing.

So the legal strategies pursued by Pozner’s posse may have succeeded judicially, but at the price of undermining the credibility of the plaintiffs and the legal system.

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett