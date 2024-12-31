Rumble link Bitchute link False Flag Weekly News link

Kevin Barrett: Here’s our Happy New Year message. Let's make it a happier year than the last crappy year.

And then the big question is, will it be another year of genocide? Jonathan Cook is appalled as all of these massively pro-Zionist human rights groups, these totally Western-controlled human rights groups—even they have to admit that this is just total obscene genocide. Mike, is this ever going to end?

E. Michael Jones: Why are we starting on a note like this? We've been doing this for over a year now. It's really upsetting. Because we're calling basically the fundamental values of humanity into question here. This is what the Israeli genocide is doing. Is there a fundamental basis that we share under God which means that He is the creator and he created laws by which we are to operate, which most people know as the Ten Commandments. Does that apply to the entire human race? Or is there a Jewish exception? Can the Jews do anything they want? Can they kill you if they don't like what you say?

In countries like the United States, it turns into other types of warfare, like deplatforming, which you have just experienced. But the principle remains that if the Jew doesn't like what you were saying, he can do anything to destroy your life, including the physical murder of you or anyone else. That's the fundamental (problem).

So we enter 2000, the new year, with that question unresolved. It's still unresolved. Which way are we going to go? Which way is humanity going to go?

