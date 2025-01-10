Ron Unz and Jim Haslam Discuss COVID Origins

Rumble link Bitchute link

Ron Unz, author of Our COVID-19 Catastrophe, and Jim Haslam, author of COVID-19 Mystery Solved, are leading experts on the COVID origins issue. Unz just published an updated overview of that issue focusing on Haslam’s work. Unz writes: “The central thesis that Haslam set forth can be summarized in just a couple of sentences. Just like all the other lab-leakers, he believed that the Covid virus was bioengineered, but argued that its creation took place in an American lab rather than in Wuhan. According to him, the Chinese virologists who were so heavily demonized in the Western media from 2020 onwards had almost no role in that process and were completely innocent, even being unaware that Covid had been created.”

Unz agrees with 90% of Haslam’s work, but disagrees with his lab-leak scenario, which Unz terms “astonishing” (and not in a good way). Instead, Unz points to strong evidence that COVID-19 was released in a deliberate US bio-attack on China and Iran, as the Supreme Leader of Iran and the top Iranian bio-defense general charged and recently-assassinated Gen. Kirilov, head of Russian bio-defense, strongly insinuated.

So…are both authors right in arguing that the “China virus” was made in America? And which scenario better explains its release? Tune in and decide.