Alan Sabrosky on “Greater Israel”

Alan Sabrosky returns for his first Friday of the month gig. Speaking of gigs…was regime change in Syria engineered by the Greater Israel Genocide Project (GIGP, pronounced gig-pee)? Other questions to ponder: Will the incoming Trump Administration be an improvement? Was Jimmy Carter’s America, like Carter himself, relatively rational and moral, compared to today’s USA and its genocidal Zionist-owned soon-to-be-inaugurated reality-show clown-in-chief? Will things keep getting worse in 2025, and if so, how fast?

Dr. Alan Sabrosky is the former Head of Strategic Studies at the US Army War College. He expresses his Jewish heritage via cuisine, not foreign policy.

Kevin Barrett: It’s a crazy new year. We just had this twin terrorist attack with vehicles deal where two trucks caused mayhem, one serious mayhem in New Orleans, and then a Tesla truck or something like that just sort of exploded or flamed out in front of the Trump Hotel in Nevada. And then the weird thing is that after this ramming attack, by a supposed ISIS supporter—yeah, right—in New Orleans, Rita Katz's evil twin was allowed to tour the guy's apartment. And she's going through there with her camera like, “oh, my God, he's got a Koran. And look, a keffiyah.. He's got a keffiyah! He was a Muslim.”

Alan Sabrosky: More than that, more than that, he was from, he'd been at Fort Bragg.

Well, they were both at Fort Bragg, apparently. Just coincidentally, by the way. Have you been there?

Oh, yeah. Long, long time ago. To Smoke Bomb Hill. That's sort of a slang for it. The 82nd Airborne Division was based there. Special Forces was also based and trained there. That was what they called Smoke Bomb Hill, which is where they went through special warfare, PSYOPs and a couple of other things. And I went through the PSYOPs course. But yeah, it's there. And it's intriguing because, it has connotations within the military as being the home of the Green Berets, which were the special force before the Special Operations Command and SEALs and all of that came around later. But the military would know about that. The thing of it is…Why?

