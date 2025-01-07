Sterling Harwood on "Was Stephen Hawking Replaced?"

Rumble link Bitchute link

Sterling Harwood, a philosophy professor and lawyer who wrote a book on the "Paul McCartney was replaced by a look-alike" hypothesis, returns to ponder the "Stephen Hawking was replaced" conspiracy theory. Evidentiary issues include: Just how unlikely is it that Hawking lived 55 years after getting an ALS diagnosis? (MSM admits: "What’s happened to him is just astounding. He’s certainly an outlier.") And why do his teeth look different in earlier vs. later photos? Could it be that Brits just have bad teeth, and it was the teeth that got replaced, not the rest of Hawking? And doesn't he look younger in later photos and older in earlier ones? Does a fair and complete representation of the photographic record show the same person at different ages, or two different people? If it's the same person, does ALS cause Dorian Gray syndrome? Would it be worth $1000 to hire a super-recognizer to arbitrate? What do Hawking's friends, family, colleagues, students, and other biographical sources say? And finally...why is the seminal article about this issue the product of "Miles Mathis," an absurdly fictitious conspiracy-spewing entity that writes like the putrescent product of an illicit liason between Cass Sunstein and the ADL?

Read the full transcript by clicking “transcript” above the video image at my Substack.