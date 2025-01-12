Do Donald Trump and Jeffrey Sachs Know Bibi Did 9/11?

At first glance, Jeffrey Sachs and Donald Trump don’t have much in common. Sachs is a highbrow policy advisor who used to make top-100-most-important-people-in-the-world lists, but has lost his Establishment position after trumpeting unspeakable truths. Trump, for his part, is a middlebrow-at-best showman with a genius for mixing unspeakable truths with outrageous nonsense and then selling the intoxicating concoction to right-of-center voters.

Despite their very different styles, Sachs and Trump share an interest in unspeakable truths in general—and truths about the 9/11 wars in particular. During his 2016 presidential campaign and afterward, Trump called the 2003 US invasion of Iraq a “disaster” and a “big lie,” while blasting the open-ended pointlessness of the war in Afghanistan. As president, he unsuccessfully pressured his generals to withdraw.

Trump has even made a few statements echoing claims of the 9/11 truth movement. During an interview on CNBC's "The Kudlow Report" in 2011 Trump said:

“I blame George Bush for 9/11. The CIA failed. The FBI failed. Everybody failed. But, ultimately, the president is the one that’s responsible.”

In February 2016 debate Trump also referenced the controlled demolition of the World Trade Center:

“The World Trade Center came down during his (Bush’s) watch. I mean, the World Trade Center came down, and he was president. It was a disgraceful situation.”

One reason it was “disgraceful,” of course, is that American political and journalistic elites lied outrageously by claiming that jet fuel, rather than explosives, did the catastrophic damage. On the very day of the attacks, Trump went on record opining that explosives must have been used on the Towers.

Jeffrey Sachs, like Trump, has repeatedly blasted the disgraceful 9/11 wars and the lies that dragged America into them. Like Trump, Sachs has insinuated that he knows the official story of 9/11 is a lie. In a recent interview Tucker Carlson asked Sachs whether he expects the incoming Trump Administration to release classified documents on 9/11. Foolishly, the at-least-somewhat-9/11-savvy Carlson suggests those documents might merely explain why al-Qaeda did it (which, of course, it didn’t). But Sachs counters by rattling off a long series of “evil” actions by the US government, including assassinations and MK-Ultra mind control, and repeatedly going to war under false pretenses, and says that if the truth ever comes out:

“It would change the course of America back to a true republic. Because what happened in this country is that we were overtaken by the security state and we became a system of confidentiality and unaccountability. And it’s a big, massive machine, and a lot of people are paid to keep quiet or to salute whatever the military industrial complex or the intelligence agencies are doing without asking questions. Because when you have one and half trillion dollars a year spent on that, you’re a pretty big business. And it has affected the universities, the think tanks, of course, the Congress, which asks no questions of any serious kind. And so major, major events of fundamental significance for our insecurity take place without any truth-telling at all.”

Though Trump and Sachs both express virulent disgust with the mendacious 9/11 wars, and offer nods and winks signaling their knowledge that the 9/11 official story is a big lie, they seemingly differ on who was responsible for those lies. Trump blames Bush and the American Establishment in general—and even neoconservatives. Trump has made a career of saying things like:

"The neocons are the people that pushed us into the Iraq War and caused all this trouble in the Middle East. They don’t know what they’re doing."

But Trump has never explained precisely who the neocons are or why they wanted to use big lies to trick the United States into going to war in the Middle East. It is well known that neoconservatism is a primarily Jewish intellectual movement, and that its central tenet is loyalty to Israel. But Trump, despite his criticisms of “neocons” and their wars and deceptions, never says that in public. On the contrary, he poses as America’s biggest Israel supporter, and lets his rabidly Zionist Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner, run his Middle East policy on behalf of Benjamin Netanyahu.

But Trump’s status as a Zionist-owned-and-funded slave of Netanyahu was called into question last week when the president-elect tweeted a short video of Jeffrey Sachs speaking the following words:

Why did the US invade Iraq in 2003? First of all, it was on completely phoney pretenses. It wasn’t “Oh we were so wrong, they didn’t have weapons of mass destruction.” They actually did focus groups in 2002 to find out what would sell that war to the American people. Abe Shulksky, if you want to know the name of the PR genius…they did focus groups on the war. They wanted the war all the time. They had to figure out how to sell the war to the American people. They wanted to scare the shit out of the American people. It was a phony war. Where did the war come from? …You know what? It’s quite surprising. The war came from Netanyahu, actually. You know that? It’s weird. And the thing is, Netanyahu had from 1995 onward the theory that "the only way we’re going to get rid of Hamas and Hezbollah is by toppling the governments that support them. That’s Iraq, Syria, and Iran.” And the guy’s nothing if not obsessive. And he’s still trying to get us to fight Iran to this day. He’s a deep, dark son-of-a-bitch, I will tell you. Because he’s gotten us into endless wars, and because of the power of all of this in US politics, he’s gotten his way. But the war was totally phony. So what is this "democracy-versus-dictatorship”? Come on! These are not even sensible terms.

By tweeting Sachs, Trump seemingly acknowledged that he knows “deep dark son-of-a-bitch” Netanyahu planned the “totally phony” 9/11 wars back in 1995—six years before the false flag terror event that enabled them. (Netanyahu held the office of Israeli Prime Minister from 1996 to 1999, crucial years for the planning of 9/11.)

Why would supposedly uber-Zionist Trump be tweeting (or, rather, “truthing”) Jeffrey Sachs blaming Netanyahu for the 9/11 wars—and, implicitly, for 9/11 itself? Despite appointing a rabidly Zionist cabinet geared up for war-on-Iran-for-Israel, Trump, and his generals, might prefer not to be dragged into yet another disastrous war. Perhaps Trump’s tweeting Sachs is an indirect threat aimed at pressuring Netanyahu into accepting a ceasefire for which Trump plans to take credit. For while Netanyahu has a gun to Trump’s head (“I can ruin you politically or even have you assassinated”) Trump may be returning the favor (“I know you did 9/11 and could wreak havoc by exposing you.”)

If that’s the case, the Israeli leader and his soon-to-be-inaugurated American counterpart may find themselves in a Mexican stand-off.