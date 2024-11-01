Ray McGinnis on “Unjustified” (New Book on Canadian Truckers' Protest)

Rumble link Bitchute link

Ray McGinnis, author of the skeptical 9/11 book Unanswered Questions, discusses his new book Unjustified: The Freedom Convoy, the Emergencies Act and the Inquiry that Got It Wrong. Though it concerns events in Canada, McGinnis’s book is highly relevant to this week’s US presidential election. Trump stands a good chance of winning, despite enduring almost a decade of media abuse, not so much because 80 million US Americans love him—many of his voters don’t—but because they hate the “fake news media” even more. And who can blame them, when Western media has become such a sickeningly mendacious quasi-totalitarian propaganda machine, as McGinnis conclusively demonstrates in this thorough, well-researched, utterly damning book?

From the Foreword by Rodney Palmer:

“When the Freedom Convoy rolled into Ottawa on January 28, 2022, I had been out of the journalism business for twenty years. A call came from the Canadian Covid Care Alliance for which I’d been volunteering as communications advisor. “There are thousands of trucks in a convoy driving toward Ottawa to protest the Covid vaccine mandates. There is a filmmaker documenting their trek across the country. He needs someone on the ground in Ottawa to film the trucks when they roll in.” Suddenly I was a foreign correspondent again, covering the largest news event on the planet but this time in my own country. I filmed the first day as tens of thousands of jubilant Canadians flooded the streets in front of Canada’s Parliament to support the truck drivers. The truckers had just been handed a deadline, and potentially a death sentence, to get a Covid vaccine or be fired. They were the first group in the world to say “No. We’ve had enough.” The heart and soul of our country was coming to our rescue.

“On that first day I had a hard time holding my camera still as countless sights of unbridled love and joy swirled around me. There were nurses standing with their colleagues who were suspended because they refused to be vaccinated. Veterans warning against the signs of creeping tyranny in Ottawa. Off duty police officers and Armed Forces voicing their support. This was Canada on display. There was free food and music and people handing out bibles and cooking hot dogs. Everywhere young children walked, strolled or sat in wagons behind their parents as families joined peacefully to support the nation’s largest labour protest in history. If you were there, you saw that the earnest protest had transformed into a joyous celebration. It was like Canada Day in the winter. But if you watched it on the television news you saw a different story. After covering dozens of developing news events like this around the world for CTV News, I knew the obvious script: “In the midst of a globally coordinated lock down, Canada’s truck drivers saved the world today by being the first to say, “enough is enough.”

“But the news didn’t report the news that day. The CTV morning show in Ottawa said the lead organizers were white supremacists. Prime Minister Trudeau called them a “a fringe minority”. Jagmeet Singh said they promoted “pure bloodlines”.

“I knew they couldn’t all be that wrong. Having reported from China I easily identified the broadcasts as a coordinated misdirection. Classic propaganda. There were a hundred thousand witnesses on the streets of Ottawa…”