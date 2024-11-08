Captain Dan Hanley on Who Really Hijacked America on 9/11

Rumble link Bitchute link

Captain Dan Hanley, founder of 9/11 Pilot Whistleblowers, drew half a million views and 7,000 comments on Redacted last month—a sign of the widespread mistrust of the 9/11 official story that is the biggest reason Americans now hate the media enough to elect an anti-media president. Captain Hanley recently wrote to the House Government Oversight Committee. Extract from his letter:

9/11 was the greatest crime ever committed on American soil in its history, a crime that has never been criminally investigated. Thanks to 9/11 Commission Executive Director Philip Zelikow, not one single pilot was permitted to testify before the 9/11 Commission as to the absurdity of the ludicrous notion that the alleged Muslim hijackers piloted the aircraft. There are countless expert witness pilots in our organization who are willing to step forth with testimony supporting our allegation if given the opportunity to do so before an open congressional hearing.

Captain Dan Hanley commenced flying 56 years ago in 1968 at age 19, first as a civilian pilot and then 10 years as a naval aviator and finally for 25 years as a United Airlines pilot. Over a 35-year career span he flew 15 different aircraft accruing over 20,000 flight hours. He currently serves as director and international public spokesperson for a global grassroots effort called 9/11 Pilot Whistleblowers. He presently resides in Islamabad, Pakistan where he has lived for the past 14 years with his Pakistani wife.

