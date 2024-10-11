Kevin’s Newsletter

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
John Hankey Discusses His New Film on Fake "Trump Shooting" in Butler
Rumble link Bitchute link
  
Kevin Barrett
2
48:09
Fake Trump Shooting Exposed in New Documentary
"Trump in the Crosshairs" breaks down a murderous publicity stunt
  
Kevin Barrett
36
Alan Sabrosky on the Real WW2 Holocaust (Against Germans)
Rumble link Bitchute link
  
Kevin Barrett
7
55:28
"Hellstorm": Thomas Goodrich on WWII Anti-German Holocaust
I’m reposting my March 6, 2015 interview with Thomas Goodrich, along with a rough transcript, to accompany the new Alan Sabrosky interview, which will…
  
Kevin Barrett
24
53:53
Why Israel Can't Win
Endgame: Masada 2.0
  
Kevin Barrett
20
1:25:16
Alan Sabrosky on Ever-Expanding Mideast War
Rumble link Bitchute link
  
Kevin Barrett
7
56:10
Arguing With Richie Allen About Trump, Israel's Pager Terrorism, and Which Media to Believe
Meanwhile, my special two-hour live interview with Alan Sabrosky is about to start...
  
Kevin Barrett
12
28:19
"Israel" Pummeled by Iran, Hezbollah
More than a dozen Zionist invaders dead on first day of fighting, says Resistance
  
Kevin Barrett
12
51:09
Zionists Invade Lebanon to Accelerate Murder/Expulsion of All Palestinians
Will the World Allow It?
  
Kevin Barrett
19

September 2024

Did Israel Just Invade Lebanon?
My discussion on Press TV with Eric Walberg
  
Kevin Barrett
8
38:54
Letter to Putin: Artist Stephen Bennett Wants to Celebrate the Russian Soul
Rumble link Bitchute link
  
Kevin Barrett
8
39:51
Martyrdom? Not a Problem
If you're afraid to die, don't attack people who aren't
  
Kevin Barrett
11
1:06:30
© 2024 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture