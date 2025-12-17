Qods News Agency interviews Kevin Barrett

How long will the West Bank tolerate the crimes of the Zionist regime? Will the repeated attacks of the Zionist regime not lead to the beginning of a widespread uprising of the Palestinian people, this time in an armed form?

More than 1000 people, including over 200 children, have been murdered by “Israeli” soldiers and settlers in the West Bank during the past two years. As of late 2025, the attacks are growing much more frequent. The United Nations counted more than 260 settler attacks in October, the most since they began keeping records. That number does not include attacks by the Israeli soldiers who protect and encourage the settlers. In one such attack caught on video a few weeks ago, two Palestinian men in Jenin were murdered by soldiers even though they were unarmed, on their knees, and raising their arms high in the air. Cabinet minister Ben Gvir expressed pride in the murders and support for the killers. These outrageous murders are unfortunately extremely common. Israeli soldiers are trained to murder, rape, and torture civilians, including children, whom they routinely shoot for sport, as Chris Hedges memorably described in his article “A Gaza Diary” more than twenty years ago.

These individual crimes are committed as part of a larger collective crime, genocide. The genocidal Zionist entity’s leaders openly brag of their genocidal intentions, as do ordinary Zionist citizens. A March 2025 poll conducted by Pennsylvania State University’s Geocartography Knowledge Group found that 82 percent of Jewish “Israelis” want to elimate the people of Gaza using force. Though the question was framed as “expulsion,” the truth is that Palestinians will not leave their land, and the Zionists know it. That means 82% of Israelis support the mass murder of all Palestinians in Gaza. The hideous reality that roughly 4 of 5 Israeli Jews supports the deliberate murder of Palestinian children is underlined by a Hebrew University poll finding that level of support for the statement that “there are no innocents in Gaza.” The children of Gaza, 4 of 5 Israeli Jews believe, are not innocent, and deserve to be murdered. That level of criminality has never before been seen in any nation on Earth. It makes other historical genocides, which were usually committed and supported by minorities of the culpable nations, pale in comparison.

Obviously the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves against genocidal Zionist lunatics who want to massacre their children on the basis of their ethnicity. But supporting or even acknowedging Palestinians’ right to self defense is becoming illegal in Western countries. Thousands of British people, most of them old-age pensioners, have been arrested for supposedly “supporting terrorism” because they agree with the Palestinian cause and have expressed support for proscribed groups—not just groups that engage in military self-defense against genocide, like Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah, but even peaceful protest groups like Palestine Action. (Western media are only now starting to notice the life-threatening hunger strike by people arrested for supporting Palestine Action.)

As a citizen of the USA who often visits European countries, I risk arrest by saying the obvious: International law enshrines the rights of occupied people to defend themselves militarily. And Palestine is not just occupied. It is the victim of an ongoing genocide. Every decent person on earth should be doing everything possible to support the Palestinian military struggle against genocide.

So I hope and pray that the people of the West Bank wage successful military self-defense against their tormentors. Military actions against the sadistic settlers and their IDF protectors are inevitable, since the Palestinians are being pushed beyond the natural limits of what human beings will endure. When that armed resistance breaks out, the vast majority of the world’s population will support it, even though expressing such support is illegal in Western countries and censored in Western media and social media, which are dominated by Jewish Zionist billionaires who, along with all relevant government officials and arms traffickers, all ought to be executed for their complicity in the capital crime of genocide.

Given the critical situation in the Zionist regime and the continuation of protests against the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the intensification of internal disputes, how do you assess the conditions facing this regime?

The Zionist regime is dying. Its condition could be compared to a human being afflicted with a dangerous form of cancer. For the first 75 years of its existence, the underlying cancer—the genocidal nature of the Zionist entity—was latent or, as medical doctors say, localized. It was there, but didn’t call attention to itself. The entity itself, and the world, could ignore it and pretend it did not exist.

But after the Al-Aqsa Flood uprising and subsequent accelerated genocide of Gaza, the cancer metastasized. The genocidal nature of “Israel” erupted to the surface and put itself on full hideous display. And it will be fatal in relatively short order. No modern nation can behave that way and be accepted by the community of nations. And even within the nation, Israeli Jews’ realization that they are genocide criminals will cripple their ability to function. Already thousands of “Israels” are lining up outside foreign embassies and diplomatic facilities desperately trying to obtain foreign passports. These are the smartest, most educated and productive “Israelis.” They know that “Israel” is finished. They will leave it to the extremist settlers and parasitical religious Zionists, who are incapable of maintaining a functioning society.

In recent days, there have been talk from within the Likud party to dismiss Netanyahu and end his political life. Will a change of prime minister solve the fundamental and unresolved problems of the Zionist regime?

It is possible that an official investigation into the mysterious defense lapses of October 7, and the IDF’s massacre of hundreds of Israelis under the Hannibal directive, will be spark that lights the fire that burns down the genocidal regime. If Netanyahu is found guilty of conspiring to disable Israeli defenses during the first six hours of Al-Aqsa Flood, and of invoking the Hannibal Directive order to the IDF to murder hundreds of civilians so that those murders could be blamed on Hamas, the resulting scandal could erode the Zionist entity’s perceived legitimacy to such an extent that a genuine regime change could occur.

Or perhaps the next barrage of Iranian missiles will convince the majority of the Occupiers to seek a better life elsewhere. In any case, the writing is on the wall for all literate Zionists to see: there is no future in “Israel.”

Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack. Now I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation page…or better yet, the free speech platform SPdonate. Alternately you can Paypal or Zelle to truthjihad[at]gmail(dot)com. Note that Zelle, unlike other methods, doesn’t charge any fees.