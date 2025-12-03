Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
4h

Crystal clear Kevin. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
3h

Here is Blum’s list of U.S. attempts to overthrow governments (* indicates success):

China 1949 to early 1960s

Albania 1949-53

East Germany 1950s

Iran 1953 *

Guatemala 1954 *

Costa Rica mid-1950s

Syria 1956-7

Egypt 1957

Indonesia 1957-8

British Guiana 1953-64 *

Iraq 1963 *

North Vietnam 1945-73

Cambodia 1955-70 *

Laos 1958 *, 1959 *, 1960 *

Ecuador 1960-63 *

Congo 1960 *

France 1965

Brazil 1962-64 *

Dominican Republic 1963 *

Cuba 1959 to present

Bolivia 1964 *

Indonesia 1965 *

Ghana 1966 *

Chile 1964-73 *

Greece 1967 *

Costa Rica 1970-71

Bolivia 1971 *

Australia 1973-75 *

Angola 1975, 1980s

Zaire 1975

Portugal 1974-76 *

Jamaica 1976-80 *

Seychelles 1979-81

Chad 1981-82 *

Grenada 1983 *

South Yemen 1982-84

Suriname 1982-84

Fiji 1987 *

Libya 1980s

Nicaragua 1981-90 *

Panama 1989 *

Bulgaria 1990 *

Albania 1991 *

Iraq 1991

Afghanistan 1980s *

Somalia 1993

Yugoslavia 1999-2000 *

Ecuador 2000 *

Afghanistan 2001 *

Venezuela 2002 *

Iraq 2003 *

Haiti 2004 *

Somalia 2007 to present

Honduras 2009

Libya 2011 *

Syria 2012

Ukraine 2014 *

[arguably, Syria 1949 needs to be added to this list. –DS]

The above list does not include numerous coups by U.S.-trained fighters, such as (other than Honduras) those discussed here: “from Isaac Zida of Burkina Faso, Haiti’s Philippe Biamby, and Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia to Egypt’s Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, Mohammad Zia-ul-Haq of Pakistan, and the IMET-educated leaders of the 2009 coup in Honduras, not to mention Mali’s Amadou Sanogo.” These are just in very recent years, by no means a complete list, though the Haiti coup referenced here was earlier than the one included in the list above.

We might want to the list of U.S.-backed coups: Venezuela 2018. We should certainly add Bolivia 2019. Also Venezuela 2019. And Venezuela 2020. And it seems we need to add New Zealand 1987. Also Guinea 2021, Mali 2021, Mauritania 2008, Mali 2012, Egypt 2013, Burkina Faso 2015, Mali 2020, Peru 2022, Pakistan 2022,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture