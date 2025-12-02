John Hankey on His New Film "Justice for Charlie Kirk"

John Hankey’s new film Justice for Charlie Kirk is being shadowbanned on YouTube, so please share it! You can also watch it at my channels: Rumble link to film Bitchute link to film.

Kevin Barrett: There are two huge, glaring problems with the Charlie Kirk story. One is the ballistics, as you point out so brilliantly, with the help of a couple of ballistics experts. That 30-06 cartridge fired from somewhere in the neighborhood of not much more than 150 yards through soft tissue in his neck— if that had been the actual shot that they tell us it was, it would have gone right through, exiting with a big blood spray right behind him, splattering the stuff behind him. But no such thing happening. It didn’t exit. So the whole ballistic story is insanely false and obviously false. And secondly, the Tyler Robinson on the rooftop story is equally insanely and obviously false...

John Hankey: I’ve been thinking about this more and more, and maybe this is the time to raise it. The blue shirted idiot, the guy who I identify as being the leader of the (”security” i.e. assassination) crew, has been interviewed on Australian video, probably a podcast, like a three hour interview. When I first saw him talking, I thought, that guy’s an idiot. He couldn’t have been the leader of anything. And I now get that, you know, this is the Mossad. And when they do stuff, you better spend a week thinking about what it is your eyes saw because that’s not what happened. And his goal in looking like an idiot, one, is to persuade you that he’s not Mossad because he appears to be an idiot. And two, he ducks the issue and pretends that it’s not his fault that they didn’t cover the roof. And you hear him say it and you think, well, that idiot might have been capable of being that inept. They’re pleading ineptitude.

So there are two guys: there are security team members named Brian Harpole and Dan Flood, who worked for Schaffer Personal Protection and supposedly finagled Schaffer out of the TPUSA contract and worked exclusively for Charlie.

Kevin Barrett: So which of those two guys is the blue shirted guy that you thought was the head of the team?

John Hankey: First one, Harpole. Brian Harpole. He did a two hour podcast from Australia and sounded really stupid.

Kevin Barrett: What’s his official story on his background?

John Hankey: Oh, who cares? I don’t care what anybody says his background is. I doubt that that’s his name. Don’t you think that if he’s genuinely deep Mossad...he says he’s a cop from Texas. Well, he’s a cop from Texas who was sent to Israel and got recruited. That I think is fairly clear. But the point that I was trying to make is that with hours to look at it, what I recognize is that his job is just to get you focused on the issue of why did they not stop Tyler Robinson from shooting Charlie Kirk?

But Tyler Robinson was not on that roof. He certainly wasn’t on that roof with a 30-odd six. In the court filings, when they filed the charges against Tyler Robinson, they said that one of the local cops saw the guy running across the roof. Well, if he saw the guy who instantly, within two or three seconds, had disappeared from the view of anybody who might have been watching him—if that cop was watching the roof, the local cops were watching the roof. And so if the local cops were watching the roof, why didn’t they see this guy? Because he wasn’t there.

Kevin Barrett: Right. I think you reconstruct that right. So probably they had somebody run, go up the stairway and run out. So there never was anybody on that spot on the edge of the roof where they claim that the shots came from. Because the local cops would have immediately spotted him and called off the rally. That’s why the video doesn’t show any of that. All the video shows is what they claim is the second half of his run across the roof. They don’t get him running from where he supposedly took the shot. But they should have, because that security camera has that whole view of that whole roof. The guy they shot running across the roof, who probably wasn’t Tyler Robinson, he just went up the stairway and ran like that. There was never anybody in that alleged sniper’s position. That is, I think, a pretty good deduction. (Read the full transcript at my Substack by clicking on “transcript” above the video image.)

