Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jewell's avatar
Jewell
3h

According to the post above by Lenka White "Both guards passed away" - that was yesterday. Today they are in critical condition (no news on where they were shot or how critical). The Washington Times posted just now:

"Lakamal has been living in Bellingham, Washington, about 79 miles (127 kilometers) north of Seattle, with his wife and five children, said his former landlord, Kristina Widman. [5 kids and his priority is to drive across country and shoot NGs????]

Prior to his 2021 arrival in the United States, the suspect worked with the U.S. government, including the CIA, “as a member of a partner force in Kandahar,” John Ratcliffe, the spy agency’s director, said in a statement. He did not specify what work Lakamal did, but said the relationship “ended shortly following the chaotic evacuation” of U.S. servicemembers from Afghanistan.

Kandahar in southern Afghanistan is in the Taliban heartland of the country. It saw fierce fighting between the Taliban and NATO forces after the U.S.-led invasion in 2001 following the al-Qaida attacks on Sept. 11. The CIA relied on Afghan staff for translation, administrative and front-line fighting with their own paramilitary officers in the war.

Wednesday night, in a video message released on social media, President Donald Trump called for the reinvestigation of all Afghan refugees who entered under the Biden administration"

False flags propagate other false flags -

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Darius Ihsan's avatar
Darius Ihsan
2h

On point and on time, Dr. Barrett. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture