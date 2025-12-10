By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

Jonathan Pollard is the most damaging and disgusting traitor in American history. Compared to Pollard, Bennedict Arnold was just an ordinary guy who took bad advice from his wife; Aaron Burr was a misunderstood adventurer; and the Rosenbergs were mere misguided idealists.

Neither Arnold nor Burr nor the Rosenbergs succeeded in inflicting massive damage on the United States. Plots by Arnold and Burr failed, and the Soviets would likely have built nuclear weapons nearly as fast without the help of the Rosenbergs.

Pollard is in a whole different league. According to former CIA officer Philip Giraldi: “Jonathan Pollard, the most damaging spy in American history, stole for Israel the keys to accessing US communications and information gathering systems, which gave the Jewish state access to all US intelligence as it was being collected.” Israel sold US secrets obtained via Pollard, with catastrophic results. Though details are still classified, a US intelligence source active in the 1980s, when Pollard was betraying America, told me that hundreds of American assets were killed due to Pollard’s activities, far more than in all comparable cases combined.

But the slaughter of hundreds of American agents was the least of it. Pollard’s activities were part of a secret war with Israel that the US apparently lost. Rather than viewing Pollard as an exceptional case, we must face the fact that he was just the most reckless and extreme of the thousands if not millions of American Jews who have put loyalty to Israel above loyalty to America, resulting in the conquest and subjugation of what was once a proud and independent nation. Countless covert attacks on America, from the Kennedy assassinations to the USS Liberty massacre to 9/11 to the recent Charlie Kirk assassination, have shed American blood in service to Israel’s stealth takeover of the United States, enabled by Jewish Israel loyalists like Pollard…and armageddonite “Judeo-Christian” fools like the current US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.

Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas and Trump’s current US Ambassador to Israel, put an exclamation mark on Israel’s humiliation of America when he met privately with Pollard last July. According to The New York Times, which broke the story on November 20, neither the Trump Administration nor American intelligence agencies were informed of the meeting. But rather than firing the rogue ambassador, the White House issued a statement: “The president stands by our ambassador, Mike Huckabee, and all that he is doing for the United States and Israel.”

The Huckabee-Pollard meeting, and Trump’s belated approval, show that the Executive Branch is no longer American, but is owned lock, stock and barrel by the state of Israel, which has been condemned for genocide by all relevant judicial bodies and human rights groups. The entire world now views the United States as the only nation on Earth, besides Israel, that is fully complicit in the world’s first live-streamed genocide. That damage to US prestige, and the power it underpins, may eventually outweigh all other harm inflicted on our country by Pollard and the other treasonous Israel-firsters.

Pollard, who served 30 years in prison (1985-2015), is viewed as a national hero by Israelis and their American amen corner—including Huckabee, who reportedly lobbied for Pollard’s release, and was thanked by the traitor during their secret July meeting. Pollard’s fans see him as a proud, tribal Jew who did the right thing for his people when he betrayed America. But detractors say Pollard is an unstable sociopath whose cocaine addiction led him to offer US secrets to other nations, not just Israel, in exchange for large sums of cash. A long list of witnesses testify that Pollard was a pathological liar and drug addict who should never have gotten a US security clearance in the first place. So how did he get one, and keep it? The likely answer, in two words: ethnic nepotism. Pollard’s sociopathy kept getting him in trouble, so he repeatedly had to appeal to higher-ups to bail him out. One suspects that those higher-ups may have acted out of loyalty to someone’s nation, but it certainly wasn’t ours.

Pollard is leveraging his national hero status in Israel to run for parliament. He repeatedly calls on American Jews with security clearances to spy for Israel, just like he did. He even called on Israel to “nuke” the United States if it dared impede Israel’s genocide of Gaza. Pollard also insulted Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner because, he says, they “carry on with terrorists” (meaning regional US allies).

Outraged US intelligence agencies reportedly leaked the news of the Pollard-Huckabee meeting, presumably in hopes of seeing Huckabee replaced with a US-loyal ambassador. But Trump is apparently too busy screaming “forget Epstein” to care about such things.

