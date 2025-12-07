This week’s False Flag Weekly News theme is inspired by J. Michael Springmann’s article "Israel: America’s Oldest Enemy.” Dr. Springmann is the State Department whistleblower who exposed the pre-9/11 Visas for Al-Qaeda program in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Arabic news channels often eschew Israel in favor of the Zionist entity (الكيان الصهيوني). When they do mention Israel it is usually part of the expression the Israeli enemy (العدو الإسرائيلي).

The former expression conveys the belief, near-universal in this part of the world, that “Israel” is not a legitimate nation-state. Instead, it is temporary settler colony, like the crusader kingdoms of the 12th and 13th centuries, that doesn’t belong there and will soon be gone.

As for the epithet the Israeli enemy, it raises the question: whose enemy, exactly? Is “Israel” the enemy of the 420 million native Arabic speakers (“Arabs”)? Or of the roughly two billion Muslims, alongside the roughly 2.5 billion Christians? That would give “Israel” a grand total of 4.5 billion enemies, a solid majority of the Earth’s population.

Certainly “Israel” is the expression of a Jewish religious war against Christianity and Islam. The first real Zionist was the self-proclaimed satanic antichrist messiah Sabbatai Tzvi, who called for the Jews to “return” en masse to the Holy Land during the mid-17th century. Ever since then, Zionism has been an expression of Jewish messianic-millenarian extremism. Zionists make the “Jewish state” the focus of their idolatrous worship. Implicit in their fanatical idolatry is the millenarian notion that “Israel” is part of some divine plan that will ultimately “repair the world” by restoring the Jewish people’s rightful and natural dominion over all other peoples. The Jewish Messiah, Jewish eschatology tells us, will be a military conqueror who exterminates most of the goyim (the non-Jewish peoples) and enslaves the rest. This messiah, they believe, will rule the world from a “rebuilt” blood sacrifice temple in Jerusalem, inaugurating a millennium of peace and prosperity and flourishing (for Jews) built on the extermination and enslavement of non-Jews.

Here’s the big secret that Western mainstream media isn’t telling you: Israel’s biggest enemy isn’t the Arabs or the Muslims. It’s the Christians. The primary civilizational challenger to messianic-millennial Judaism has always been Western Christian civilization. Destroying Western Christian civilization has been the biggest preoccupation of messianic-millenarian Jews, whether in the guise of Marxists, Zionists, or hyperliberal secular humanists. They have done everything possible to undermine the Christian core of Western civilization, from the anti-Christian underpinnings of the American, French, and Russian revolutions, to the deliberate sabotage of Christian family values via sexual degeneracy, abortion, and feminism, to the current assault on the Christian ethnic-ideological core of Western countries through replacement immigration.

What’s more, the Zionist entity’s genocide of the Palestinians is a symbolic war on Christianity. The Palestinians, many of whom are Christians, are the descendants of Jesus’s family. By slaughtering and oppressing them in the most horrific and disgusting ways that the perverse imagination can conceive, the messianic-millenarian Jewish nation that calls itself “Israel” is re-crucifying Jesus on a daily basis. When they train dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners, they are doing that to Jesus. When they burn children alive, they are burning alive the infant Jesus. When they celebrate shooting pregnant Palestinian women in the belly with “one shot two kills” T-shirts and memes, they imagine themselves killing the infant Jesus and his holy mother Mary with one Jewish-Zionist bullet.

Jewish extremists use the Western media they dominate to obscure this reality, and to obfuscate their war on Western Christendom by promoting an illusory war between an imaginary “Judeo-Christian” West and the Islamic world. That fake war was conjured into imaginary existence by way of the Jewish-Zionist-orchestrated 9/11 human sacrifice.

In reality, Western attacks on Muslim countries have been Jewish-Zionist projects. Their purpose is not just to weaken regional Muslim-majority nations that pose a threat to “Israel,” but also to weaken the Christian West, in preparation for its complete destruction by messianic-millenarian Jewry.

Why do radical Jews hate Christianity so much?

Both Christians and Muslims are viewed as enemies in traditional Judaism. Christians are symbolically viewed as the descendants of Esau, the dumb hairy redhead that the Jews’ eponymous ancestor “Israel” swindled so successfully. Muslims, for their part, are held to be the descendants of Ishmael, the illegitimate and correctly-disinherited offspring of Abraham’s handmaiden Hagar. Both of these mythic tropes are used by self-styled God-chosen Jews to explain why they are inherently superior to those who follow the two main branches of monotheism. According to Jewish tradition, the Christians (Esau) and Muslims (Ishmael) like their eponymous ancestors deserved to be swindled and disinherited. From the Jewish perspective, Israel’s swindling his Christian brother, and Sarah’s banishing and disinheriting Abraham’s Muslim son, were blessed actions fully approved of by God, despite their being dastardly deeds. Corollary: God approves of Jews’ doing dastardly deeds against Christians and Muslims. Why? Because Jews imagine God as a tribal patriarch named Yahweh, a psychopath whose first characteristic is jealousy, and imagine themselves to be Yahweh’s chosen psychopathic tribe, whose purpose on Earth is to swindle and disinherit the competition, to unjustly prosper, and to ultimately use lies, crime, and betrayal to enslave and exterminate everyone else.

So why do radical Jews hate Christians the most? Why do they spit on Christians, not Muslims? Do they view dumb, hairy Esau as a bigger villain than “that bastard Ishmael”?

The answer lies in the person not of Esau, but of Jesus. Jews view Jesus as a false messiah. And they especially hate his message of universalism and brotherly love. Such a message directly contradicts their core precepts of supremacism (chosenness) and hatred of non-Jews. What’s more, Jesus not only brought a radically anti-tribalist message, but became (in Jewish eyes) an object of idolatrous worship. Jesus’s nominal followers have always taken a dim view of tribalist Judaism, and the Jewish tribe’s conflicts with Christians have been more numerous and more intense than its conflicts with any other group. So Jews have grown to deeply despise Jesus, imagining him (in their Talmud) boiling eternally in excrement. That same obscene hatred is on display every day in Jewish-tribalist treatment of the descendants of Jesus’s family, the Palestinians.

So Israel is not so much a nation as a tribe—a tribe named after its eponymous founder, as all tribes are. (The Jewish tribe or nation has been called Israel, by itself and by others, since long before the modern nation existed.) It’s a group of people who imagine they have the same ancestor, who make up an extended family, who are better than outsiders, and who are divinely commanded to use tribal nepotism to amass more and more wealth and power. And it’s a tribe whose rabidly supremacist mythology, especially its messianic-millenarian fantasies, poses a clear and present danger to the world.

Catholic historian and FFWN co-host E. Michael Jones likes to quote 1 Thessalonians 2:15, according to which the Jews are “the enemies of all humanity.” If that’s the case, they shouldn’t just worry the Christians and Muslims, but the rest of the world as well. Indeed, the Jewish messianic vision of the millennium has no more place for an independent, sovereign China or India than it has for independent sovereign Christian or Muslim nations.

Though the secular-globalist Jews couldn’t bring the world together on the basis of universal Jewish-usury-based fiat money—the Chinese with their public banking have doomed that project—the Zionists are succeeding in forging a very different kind of planetary concord: They are uniting the world in disgust and loathing for their genocide in Occupied Palestine. The Israeli enemy’s war on the world will end with the world winning. A new, harmonious global order—a millennium if you will—will be established not by supremacist Zionist Jews conquering the goyim, but by the goyim belatedly rising up to unite and defend itself.

