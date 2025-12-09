Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
16h

👍👍👍

{...Air Force One is still soaring erratically at almost 45,000 feet of altitude and has not yet...}

This is undeniable evidence that the pilots got their fair share ... 🤣🤣🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pierre Blais's avatar
Pierre Blais
1d

Bufotenine gives diarrhea. Air Force One was last seen spreading manure all over the region.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kevin Barrett · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture