Rolf Lindgren: "Trump Wasn't Really Shot" Conspiracy Theory Is RIDICULOUS!
Rolf Lindgren: "Trump Wasn't Really Shot" Conspiracy Theory Is RIDICULOUS!

Kevin Barrett
Oct 13, 2024
Rumble link Bitchute link

In the wake of John Hankey’s new film Trump in the Crosshairs: Murder in Butler, Pennsylvania, Pro-Trump Republican activist “Wisco Rolf” Lindgren disputes what he views as scurrilous allegations against his idol, compares Trump to Galileo, and predicts that in his second term Trump will drain the swamp and annihilate the Deep State, as described in Rolf’s new song “In the Year 2025, President Trump Will Re-Arrive.”

Kevin Barrett
