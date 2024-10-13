In the wake of John Hankey’s new film Trump in the Crosshairs: Murder in Butler, Pennsylvania, Pro-Trump Republican activist “Wisco Rolf” Lindgren disputes what he views as scurrilous allegations against his idol, compares Trump to Galileo, and predicts that in his second term Trump will drain the swamp and annihilate the Deep State, as described in Rolf’s new song “In the Year 2025, President Trump Will Re-Arrive.”
Share this post
Rolf Lindgren: "Trump Wasn't Really Shot" Conspiracy Theory Is RIDICULOUS!
kevinbarrett.substack.com
Rolf Lindgren: "Trump Wasn't Really Shot" Conspiracy Theory Is RIDICULOUS!
Oct 13, 2024
2
Share this post
Rolf Lindgren: "Trump Wasn't Really Shot" Conspiracy Theory Is RIDICULOUS!
kevinbarrett.substack.com
10
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Rolf Lindgren: "Trump Wasn't Really Shot" Conspiracy Theory Is RIDICULOUS!