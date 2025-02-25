Celia Farber on the Deadliest Vaccine in History

Rumble link Bitchute link

Celia Farber , the journalist who did most to expose Fauci & co.’s murderous AIDS hoax, discusses her new book (co-authored with Dr. James Thorp) Sacrifice: How the Deadliest Vaccine in History Targeted the Most Vulnerable. Blurb:

Sacrifice documents the true story of Dr. James Thorp, a respected doctor of maternal fetal medicine, who in 2020, finds his entire profession has lost its mind, as well as its soul. Stunned to find his colleagues take the bribe money, drink the Kool-Aid, and push the COVID-19 shots, Thorp is one of the few Ob-Gyns to bear witness and broadcast the multitude of pregnancy complications including miscarriages, stillbirths, and many other tragic outcomes resulting from the shots. One of the few doctors from the maternal-fetal medicine realm who publicly protested the Covid shots as directly deadly to his patients—unborn babies—Thorp witnessed the carnage on a daily basis firsthand, documented it, published papers, and spoke up on countless media platforms, and in Senate hearings in Washington, DC. He was terminated, without any cause, and went on to campaign around the country to get the truth out.

From our interview:

There are various very creepy and very revealing US government COVID websites. And I discovered those websites in the process of working on this book with Dr. James Thorpe. As we were working on the book, he and his wife, Maggie, who is an attorney, did these freedom of information requests and found the smoking gun about what kind of money and when and how went to the agencies that were put in place to protect pregnant American women to set the standard of what's safe and what isn't for pregnant American women: The American Board of Gynecology, ABOG, the ACOG, and the Society of Maternal and Fetal Medicine. Those are the big three.

And it's in the billions. And, like, you see a hockey stick. They got not much funding….And then the hockey stick actually starts just before 2020. Sometimes it starts in 2019. But it's vertical takeoff. And suddenly they're soaking in tens of billions. And the gold standard, as Dr. Thorpe often says, for pregnancy, which... I'm not sure I agree that was the gold standard, but ostensibly the gold standard was no untested substance to be given to any pregnant women ever, ever, ever. No untested substance. And it could be something that people consider harmless: “oh, but that's a cough drop.” It doesn't matter if it's on test.

So this was just washed away like those film clips of a tsunami or a typhoon, and it just takes out the whole marina, right? Gone. And these were contracts, let's be clear. Scripts came down. And the contracts demanded that the institutions and that all of the employees browbeat their patients with the script.

And this is what's so tragic because the last person a pregnant woman would think might be taking money to gaslight and lie to her would be her OBGYN. That's a trusted relationship. So it really can't get more evil than what they did. It's just breathtaking.

And Dr. Thorpe is one of the only doctors who just stood up and essentially screamed bloody murder to what was happening all around him. I don't know the number of how many tens of thousands of OBGYNs there are in the country. Many of them came to him quietly, sub rosa, behind the scenes. He has become the voice for the truth about what happened to pregnant women and their babies.

Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack.

Currently I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my dedicated Paypal donation page…: Or better yet, the free speech platform SPdonate. Note that you may need to make a recurring larger recurring annual donation ($100 suggested) not a small monthly one, because SPdonate can’t process anything under $20.