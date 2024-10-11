On today’s live podcast, (listen live noon to 2pm Eastern on Revolution.Radio) history-teacher-turned-filmmaker John Hankey and lawyer and philosophy professor Sterling Harwood discuss Hankey’s new film Trump in the Crosshairs: Murder in Butler, Pennsylvania. The film exposes the July 13 “assassination attempt” as a murderous publicity stunt orchestrated by the Zionist deep state to enhance Trump’s chances of taking office and rubber-stamping escalated genocide. See my articles: “ ‘Sifting and Winnowing’: Evidence in the False Flag Trump Shooting” and “American Cognitive Decline: It’s Bipartisan”; and my interviews on the subject with Alan Sabrosky and Barbara Honegger.

I have argued that the fact that the Secret Service allowed Trump to stand up and shake his fist, potentially exposing himself to more bullets (and that the cowardly Trump did such a thing) is decisive proof that the event was staged. Hankey’s film fleshes out that analysis and finds abundant supporting evidence, including video proof that Trump’s involuntarily flinch at the sound of the first gunshot contrasts tellingly with the obviously voluntary, pre-scripted ear-clutch half a second later. Hankey shows video proof that the MK-ultraed patsy Thomas Matthew Crooks could not have fired any shots at Trump, and argues that the real shooters, who killed Crooks and Corey Comperatore and wounded David Dutch, were security personnel stationed in the building behind the one that Crooks climbed on.

So who did it and why? The short answer: Elements of Israeli intelligence and its organized crime assets—the same folks who killed the Kennedys and did 9/11—want Trump back in the White House so he can drag the US into Israel’s war on Iran, and greenlight “finishing the job” of the genocide of Palestine.

On the second hour of the podcast, pro-Trump Republican activist “Wisco Rolf” Lindgren disputes what he views as scurrilous allegations against his idol, compares Trump to Galileo, and predicts that in his second term Trump will drain the swamp and annihilate the Deep State, as described in Rolf’s new song “In the Year 2025, President Trump Will Re-Arrive.”