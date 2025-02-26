Ryan Dawson on 9/11, "Trump vs. Deep State," Slo-mo Collapse of AngloZionist Empire

Rumble link Bitchute link

Ryan Dawson of the Anti-Neocon Report finally joins Truth Jihad Radio, resulting in almost two hours of incendiary conversation! We discuss quite a few of the hottest and most censored topics, including what really happened on 9/11, whether Trump is really dismantling the deep state, where the next big war will be (Ryan thinks Netanyahu will finally get his long-awaited war on Iran) and how fast the US empire’s collapse will take.

Ryan mentions that Epstein’s client list (check out Ryan’s video version) has been public for years—I interviewed Nick Bryant about it in early 2020—but investigative journalism has been missing in action.

Transcript begins:

Kevin Barrett: Welcome to the podcast version of Truth Jihad Radio. I'm Kevin Barrett doing underground radio for the internet age since 2006, although at that point there was probably as much going on on the airwaves, the actual airwaves and the satellites as there was on the internet. And now here we are. It's been well over a couple of decades, since 9/11, and that problem hasn't been solved. But some people think that Donald Trump is going to solve all our problems. He's going to reveal the UFOs. He's going to reveal the Kennedy assassins. He's going to make peace with Russia. And he somehow got a ceasefire that's barely still holding in Gaza. So, according to one view, Trump is the Messiah. On the other view, maybe he's the Antichrist, or worse, because it's all going to go to hell in a handbasket when war breaks out with Iran. And then of course, his guys are targeting China. So who are we going to talk to to try to figure all this stuff out now, when it's not that clear yet precisely where it's all going? How about Ryan Dawson of the Anti-Neocon Report? First time on my show! He's been following the same paths as me for many, many years, so it's good to finally connect. Hey. Welcome, Ryan. How's it going?

Ryan Dawson: Yeah. You know, our paths have crossed a few times. I think not too long ago we were both on the same Press TV interview and I said, oh, Kevin Barrett, I wish we could do a show because I've seen your work before and it's very similar to mine, very similar to my conclusions. And it's surprising it's taken this long for us to finally do a show.

Kevin Barrett: That's true. Part of the reason probably is that I don't spend too much time with anybody else's audio-visual. Partly it's a matter of time. My brain works better scanning text. My brainwaves were warped when I was a little kid and I learned to read too early in life. And so I've got this massive left brain dominance thing going: "send me text."

Ryan Dawson: I still notebook everything down.

Kevin Barrett: Cool. All right, well, we're both relics of another time, and you're kind of the king of anti-neocon 9/11 Truth broadcasting. But you don't write that much...

Ryan Dawson: Yeah, well, I did, but it's just easier to plagiarize when you write stuff. But I don't like the word or the term 9/11 truth because I disagree with 99% of people who use that label. You know how bad that's gotten with the airplane deniers and all that stuff. I just don't like it. But yeah, I'm probably the most reasonable, heterodox take on September 11th for sure.

Kevin Barrett: Well, let's get your take on that. So we both agree that the no planes planes hypothesis about New York is very, very, very likely wrong.

Ryan Dawson: About all of it. There were definitely airplanes. I mean, the Pentagon's just as stupid, because you've got a big airplane sized hole with airplane parts in it, with DNA from all the passengers who were on that plane hitting the building. And they're like, I didn't see it on film, so it didn't exist.

Kevin Barrett: Okay, that's going to piss off some of my audience, but too bad.

Ryan Dawson: Very important to admit there's an airplane, because if you don't have the plane, you don't have the hijackers in particular. Now we fall down mid-air. And if you don't have that, then you don't have a path back to state sponsorship of September 11th from Saudi Arabia. All that disappears when you deny an airplane.

Kevin Barrett: You don't believe that there were actually human hijackers responsible, do you?

Ryan Dawson: I do.

Kevin Barrett: Really?! Okay, well...You've gone a bridge too far for me. And here's here's my reasoning. And you can explain to me why this is wrong. The biggest,most difficult demolitions in the whole history of the demolition industry were set up and would have taken quite some time and an immense amount of money, expertise and so on, as well as all the expertise required to make it secret. So the demolition of the World Trade Center was an amazing engineering project. Those demolitions, not just the three famous buildings, the Towers and Building Seven. So they had invested a tremendous amount of effort to prepare for these spectacular demolitions that were going to be the key part of the 9/11 psyop. They had to be 100% sure that planes were going to hit those buildings, or at least convince everybody that planes hit the buildings. That's your excuse for what happened to those buildings. If the planes miss or there are no plane strikes, you're stuck holding the bag and you've got a really major problem on your hands. Therefore, since you have to be 100% or at least 99.99 % sure there will be actual plane strikes on those buildings, you're going to have to find a better way to do that than to find human pilots and hijackers who are going to be capable of taking control of a plane and slamming it into those buildings in such a way that there's a big enough apparent fireball soyou can somehow hypnotize everybody into believing that the plane crashes have something to do with your demolitions.

So given that, I can say with 100% certainty, they had to have use autopilot to get those planes into those buildings, because there's no way they could ever have the required degree of confidence in any human pilots. And then once we look at the details, the speeds and the trajectories and so on, it becomes even more clear that not even the world's best pilots could probably do that more than 50% of the time, even if they wanted to. And if you're arranging this event, you could never be sure that they would decide that they wanted to at the last minute, could you? So therefore, we are 100% sure those planes were not flown by humans, and if they weren't, what makes us think the other ones were?

Ryan Dawson: That's putting the cart before the horse. Assuming there's all this demolition and all this other jazz and who you mean by they. You can have hijackers and have it assisted by some sort of automation, you know, assisting them, but you have to have hijackers on the planes, because if you don't have a person there, at least as a pretext. So you can say, hey, they did it all by themselves. The passengers on the plane are going. Why is the plane just turning around mid-air like flying by itself? They could get on the earphones and say, hey, the plane is out of control or something. That's not what happened. There were hijackers there. We have long records of them going to flight schools. We have. This is stuff they had to bury and redact from their own FBI reports to hide state collusion with September 11th terrorists.

Read the full transcript at my Substack.