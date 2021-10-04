Ken Meyercord on 9/11 Remote Hijackings

Ken Meyercord discusses his article “9/11: Controlled Demolition of Truth.” In it he writes:

“I believe the planes were remotely controlled. One of the most telling pieces of evidence for this is the incredible bit of flying the supposed pilot of the plane that crashed into the Pentagon, Hani Hanjour, performed. The maneuver he made—a 270 degree turn while descending thousands of feet at 400 mph—led air traffic controllers watching it on their radar screens to think it must be a fighter jet. More experienced pilots than Hanjour (not exactly the valedictorian of his flight school class) say he would have been lucky to even find the Pentagon, much less perform such a loop-de-loop and hit the outer wall dead on (Maybe one of those aces who say it wasn’t such a difficult feat would be willing to prove it by duplicating the flight path—sans final impact***).

“What could have performed the stunt is a computer. Remote control of airplanes has been around as far back as 1962 when the Joint Chiefs of Staff proposed blowing up a civilian airliner in midair so it could be blamed on the Castro regime.”

Ken adds:

“In his book, The Big Bamboozle (p. 30), (suicided ex-CIA drug pilot Philip Marshall) proposes an airfield in Pinal, Arizona known to have ‘Intelligence Community’ connections as the likely spot where the hijackers learned to fly Boeings, noting that it had functioning 757s and 767s on hand in the summer of 2001. Sounds like a good place to start as to where remote control functionality could have been installed on the four hijacked planes, if only we could provoke someone in authority to look into it.” (Ex-NSA whistleblower and journalist Wayne Madsen has speculated that Marshall was killed for writing a book, suppressed by those who killed him, pointing to “the boneyard” in Arizona as the final resting place of at least two of the airliners used on 9/11 and retired from service years later.)

During the interview Ken breaks some interesting news about the two 9/11 American Airlines planes. He writes:

“Of 284 American Airlines (AA) planes flown on September 11th, all had flown the previous day, except for two planes. The identifier, called the “N-number” (e.g., “N5BPA1”), of all the AA planes which flew on September 11th ended in a “1”, except for two planes. The exceptions in both cases were the two AA planes hijacked, whose N-numbers end in “A” (“N334AA”, “N644AA”) According to flight data maintained by the Department of Transportation (DOT), September 11, 2001 was the first time one of the “hijacked” planes (N334AA) was used for a scheduled flight since December 2000. There’s no record in the DOT data for the other plane (N644AA), suggesting that plane was never flown commercially. Could it have been the plane used in the development and testing of remote-control functionality? Was this functionality then installed in the other plane while it was sitting in a hangar for nine months? It is certainly possible that I am misreading the data, but until that is demonstrated, I’m going to consider this suspicious circumstance a smoking gun as to the possibility the kamikaze pilots on 9/11 were not humans but machines.

“UPDATE: In an earlier version of this post, I claimed I had determined that all four of the planes “hijacked” on 9/11 had not flown in the nine months prior to Sept. 11th. I have since learned of an anomaly in the BTS data which forces me to withdraw that claim for the two United Airlines planes (but not the American planes). I based that claim on a search of the flight records for the United planes by their N-numbers (“N612UA”, “N591UA”), but from January 2001 thru February 2002 the N-numbers of United planes in the database end, for some reason, in “ä1” (e.g., “N612ä1”) instead of “UA”. I have been unable to confirm whether N612UA and N612ä1 are the same plane or not. I have queried the BTS about this and am awaiting their explanation for the anomaly.

Where the data came from and how to use it:

The data comes from DOT’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics’ “Airline On-Time Performance Data” (I found no flight data for the AA-77 plane, which causes me to conclude it never went into commercial use). You can do your own research by accessing the data here and clicking on the Download option under “Reporting Carrier On-Time Performance (1987-present)”. You will be presented with a screen on which you can specify the Year and Month you want data for and pick the fields you want included in the download (e.g., FlightDate, Reporting Airline, Tail_Number , Flight_Number, Reporting_Airline, Origin, Dest, etc.). The Tail Number, also known as the “N-Number”, is a unique identifier for a plane (The N-Numbers for the planes involved in 9/11 are N334AA (AA Flight 11), N612UA (United Flight 175), N644AA (American Flight 77), and N591UA (United Flight 93)). When you’ve finished with your selection, click on the Download box at the top. After you’ve unzipped the downloaded file, click on the column header in the Excel spreadsheet for the field you would like to filter by (e.g., Tail_number). Next, select the “Sort & Filter” option in the Toolbar, then “Filter”. A box with a down arrow will appear in the header of the column you have selected; and, when you click on it, a list of values will appear (deselect “Select All” first); mark the value you want (e.g., “N334AA”) and the rows for that value will be shown. (If “########” appears under Flight_Date, just increase the width of the column.)