Genocide-Complicit Media Amplify Israel's Lies

Israel has killed almost 100 innocent civilians, committing over 300 ceasefire violations, since the truce went into effect. They lie incessantly about their false-flag bus bombings, "beheaded babies," "babies killed with bare hands"…giving pathological liars a bad name.

Transcript of Press TV interview:

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has named the six Israeli captives due to be released on Saturday. Israel is also expected to release more than 600 Palestinian abductees in return. The exchange is the final one under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement signed just over a month ago. On Thursday, Hamas handed over the remaining two Israeli captives who were killed in Israel's bombings of the Gaza Strip. Israel claimed that the body of one of the captives wasn't actually hers, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatening to make Hamas pay. The resistance group rejected the threats as a PR stunt. Hamas said it's investigating the Israeli claim, adding that there's the possibility of the bodies due to Israeli airstrikes on the location where the captives were being held. The head of the government media office in Gaza says Israel has violated the ceasefire agreement with Hamas over 350 times. In a statement, Ismail al-Tawwapt has said the Israeli violations included direct shootings at Palestinian civilians and airstrikes by fighter jets and drones. Since the start of the ceasefire agreement, Israel has killed nearly 100 Palestinians and injured hundreds of others. The confirmed death toll from the Israeli genocide in Gaza has surpassed 48,300 people, mostly women and children. Israel has been hampering the entry of humanitarian aid, including shelters and medical necessities, even after the ceasefire agreement. Well, joining us now from Morocco, we have editor of Veterans Today, Mr. Kevin Barrett. Mr. Barrett, first of all, share with us your views on the constant violation of the ceasefire by the Israeli regime, which has come to be known as a common practice by the Israelis.

Yeah, Israel's notorious for this kind of lawless behavior. And the reason they get away with it is the skewed media coverage in the West. The media are dominated by the sympathizers, co-religionists and co-ethnicists of the state of Israel, who are loyal to the state of Israel, in many cases more loyal than they are to their own countries. They dominate the media of Western nations and give cover to the Zionists as they violate the ceasefire hundreds of times with impunity, while the Western media reports headlines on “Hamas may have returned the wrong body,” or “buses are blowing up in Tel Aviv,” empty buses blowing up in parking lots in Tel Aviv. Obviously, there being no Palestinian faction that would have any motivation to do anything like that, the only people that would have any motivation for blowing up empty buses and parking lots in Tel Aviv would be Netanyahu and the extremists in his cabinet who want excuses to continue the massacre, the genocide, and to continue violating the ceasefire. And then the Western media just dutifully reports this stuff as if that somehow Israel is experiencing terrorism, when Israel is blowing up its own empty buses in the parking lot as a blatant, transparent, false flag publicity stunt.

You know, I'm really tired of the Western media being complicit for genocide. And if we ever have real war crimes trials, the owners and operators of the Western media need to be put on trial for their lives, for broadcasting non-stop genocide propaganda.

And Mr. Barrett, if I'm correct, tomorrow marks the final stage of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. After that, it's scheduled to have medical necessities, humanitarian aid, shelters, to be allowed in to Gaza. What is being allowed in right now has been described as just a drop in the ocean of what the Gazans need. Do you think that the Israelis will also not be holding up there under the bargain when the time comes for the allowing of humanitarian aid to come into Gaza?

Well, even in the first phase, they were supposed to allow humanitarian aid in, and they did not meet their commitments. And their failure to allow the trucks in that they were supposed to allow in was the reason why Hamas briefly talked about delaying the release of some of the captives. And then, of course, once again, the Western media covered for the Zionist genocide perpetrators by not reporting honestly what was going on.

And so we can't trust the Zionists to keep their end of the bargain. There are those in the Zionist entity who want to flee forward into a wider and bigger war and a bigger genocide. And indeed, they've moved their genocide from Gaza, where to some extent they're still perpetrating it, but they've moved the focus to the West Bank now. And the extremist faction there, which unfortunately is not marginalized—it's central to the power structure in occupied Palestine—they want more. They don't want to abide by the ceasefire. And unfortunately, they can get away with violating it because the Western institutions, starting with the media. won't hold them accountable by informing the people of the Western countries what's really going on. And those who are paying attention know, but the majority of people are still being grossly misinformed. So no, I don't expect the Zionists to abide by this ceasefire. Whether they completely blow it up and go back to wholesale genocide and utter annihilation of the civilian population of Gaza—I certainly hope and pray that they don't.

