Kevin’s Newsletter

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Jila Ansari Offers a Different Perspective on Iran, Religion, and Zionism
0:00
-55:57

Jila Ansari Offers a Different Perspective on Iran, Religion, and Zionism

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Sep 19, 2022

Jila Ansari of ForeignPolicyTruth.com is an Iranian-American long resident in the US. She has appeared on Ken Meyercord’s WorldDocs show to discuss Iran, Abrahamic monotheism, the social and political dimensions of religion, and related topics, offering perspectives that are very different from those ordinarily heard on Truth Jihad Radio. Her take on Zionism, however, is right at home here!



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit kevinbarrett.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Barrett · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture