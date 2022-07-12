Henry Herskovitz on Defeating Jewish Power Lobby in 6th Circuit and US Supreme Court

Henry Herskovitz of Ann Arbor, MI appears to have defeated the Jewish Power Lobby in court. Such things don’t happen every day! The short version: Henry and his activist group got sued by some high-power deep-pockets Jewish Power folks who didn’t appreciate his weekly protests in front of the local synagogue. Normally, all a rich, powerful would-be censor has to do is scream “hate speech! harassment! anti-Semitism!” and the courts and other official institutions whimper in obsequious acquiescence. But this time it didn’t work. The courts have consistently sided with Henry and the First Amendment.

Henry writes:

Our Opponents Reach the End of their Rope

The Supreme Court of the United States has rejected both writs of certiorari from the individual plaintiffs, the most recent coming May 16, 2022 against the writ filed by “superlawyer” Nathan Lewin. What remains is whether Judge Victoria Roberts’ ruling that the plaintiffs and lawyer Marc Susselman must pay Defendants’ attorneys stands the appeals process. And again, it’s not looking too good for the bad guys – see the scolding they get hereby the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.





