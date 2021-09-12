Ex-NASA Engineer Dwain Deets on Scientists for 9/11 Truth Plane Research

Former NASA scientist Dwain Deets discusses Scientists for 9/11 Truth‘s research on how airplanes were and were not used in the 9/11 false flag operation. Deets says that the Flight Data Recorder record of the eastbound leg of Flight 77’s journey that apparently ended with an extremely high-speed ground-level crash into the Pentagon deserves scrutiny: “From a technical perspective, it was among the most interesting flights ever.” Deets says that a recent analysis of the FDR data, soon to be released as a 15-minute-video, has “opened an entirely new realm.” Bottom line: It looks increasingly unlikely that any human pilot—much less the alleged hijackers, led by “pilot” Hani Hanjour (who was so incompetent he wasn’t allowed to solo in a Cessna training aircraft)—could have flown the plane, using the aircraft’s normal equipment, to produce the flight that was recorded by the FDR.

Dwain Deets, a physicist and engineer, as well as the former Director of NASA’s Dryden Flight Research Center’s Aerospace Project, is also, the recipient of the NASA Exceptional Service Award and the Presidential Meritorious Rank Award in the Senior Executive Service (1988).

After the show, Dwain sent this correction:

“I misspoke at one point. When I said, the plane was flying off the straight path for one portion, I was remembering a two dimensional chart wrong. The axis were not latitude and longitude, but rather something more complicated.

So, the only deviation from a more or less straight path was the short segment when the plane was descending on a curve path, equal distance from a VOR/DME ground station.

Dwain”