Paul Levy on Wetiko and Uncannily Bad Leadership

Paul Levy is the author of three books on Wetiko, the “nightmare mind-virus” that feeds on wars and human misery. He argues that once enough of us notice the dreamlike nature of reality, we will be able to collectively attain lucidity and change the dream for the better. Wetiko and related manifestations of evil, he asserts, are there to help wake us up to/in the dream.
So why are we dreaming genocide and looming World War III?
I got to know Paul after his first book The Madness of George W. Bush struck a chord among some of us in the 9/11 truth movement. Since then, America’s leadership has continued to reflect negative archetypes, with the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections featuring knock-down-drag-out fights between the “bad mother” and “bad father” archetypes. (Paul also had interesting things to say about COVID and how to cure it.)
Perhaps many if not most American presidents have been gangsters or near-gangsters. But none have ever been such obvious, shameless gangsters as Biden and Trump. Does the fact that such people assume leadership roles tell us something about ourselves…something we might prefer to ignore, but would be better off acknowledging?
from THE MADNESS OF GEORGE W. BUSH: A REFLECTION OF OUR COLLECTIVE PSYCHOSIS (substitute “Trump” for “Bush”)
The archetypal role of the negative father that Bush embodies is a figure that exists deep inside of everyone. We’re collectively living out the archetypal myth of the death of the negative patriarchy, which is symbolized by the myth of the old king who is in dire need of transformation. We have all dreamed up the Bush regime to play this out for us so that we can bring consciousness to this part of ourselves. The old king is dissociated from and threatened by Eros, from feeling, from the feminine, from the heart, from relatedness, even from mother nature and the environment (which it objectifies and tries to dominate, instead of being in relationship with), and from love. Concerned about nothing other than itself, this figure is indifferent to other people’s suffering, all the while professing its compassion. It is a true wolf in sheep’s clothing. Another name for the mythic negative father is ME disease. At the root of Bush’s process is an unwillingness and seeming inability to experience his own sense of sin, guilt and shame, as if he is afraid of being exposed, of being found out. He’s clearly unable to feel any remorse and experience his own weakness and vulnerability, his own sense of failure. This threatens his narcissism too much. This inability to experience his shame and guilt sets in motion a self-perpetuating cycle of denial, cover-up and projecting the shadow, all of which are based on a lie. Bush then falls into an endless loop of hiding from his own lie, which is to say, from himself. This process allows Bush to becomes a conduit for egophrenia to take him over and incarnate its malignant aspect through him.\
Share this post