Paul Levy on Wetiko and Uncannily Bad Leadership

Paul Levy is the author of three books on Wetiko, the “nightmare mind-virus” that feeds on wars and human misery. He argues that once enough of us notice the dreamlike nature of reality, we will be able to collectively attain lucidity and change the dream for the better. Wetiko and related manifestations of evil, he asserts, are there to help wake us up to/in the dream.

So why are we dreaming genocide and looming World War III?

I got to know Paul after his first book The Madness of George W. Bush struck a chord among some of us in the 9/11 truth movement. Since then, America’s leadership has continued to reflect negative archetypes, with the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections featuring knock-down-drag-out fights between the “bad mother” and “bad father” archetypes. (Paul also had interesting things to say about COVID and how to cure it.)

Perhaps many if not most American presidents have been gangsters or near-gangsters. But none have ever been such obvious, shameless gangsters as Biden and Trump. Does the fact that such people assume leadership roles tell us something about ourselves…something we might prefer to ignore, but would be better off acknowledging?

from THE MADNESS OF GEORGE W. BUSH: A REFLECTION OF OUR COLLECTIVE PSYCHOSIS (substitute “Trump” for “Bush”)