James Perloff: “Donald Trump and Orwell’s Doublethink”

Bestselling author James Perloff discusses “Donald Trump and Orwell’s Doublethink.” Perloff, a noted expert on the New World Order, voted for Trump but has very low expectations, especially after seeing his appointments. Unlike folks drunk on Trump kool-aid, Perloff is skeptical of claims that the president-elect is a pro-nationalism patriot who opposes the NWO:

“I have been studying the New World Order since 1978 and writing about it professionally since 1986. I have seen it continually advance and consolidate its power. Nothing is impossible, but four coming years of ‘peace and prosperity’? I doubt it.”

Bottom line:

“The World Economic Forum’s entire agenda could materialize under Donald Trump without many patriots even realizing it.”

I'm Kevin Barrett, broadcasting on and off various alternative networks since 2006.

Stripe debanked my Substack, which was most of what I had coming in. They probably did that because, well, I guess I must be doing something right. So anyway, I guess I'll get to doing something right here by bringing on James Perloff for the second hour of tonight's broadcast.

James Perloff is a best-selling author and a New World Order expert. His new piece on Trump, Donald Trump and Orwell's Doublethink struck me as apropos, because so many people who are totally opposed to the so-called New World Order and the leadership of this godforsaken society seem to think that Trump is somehow a real alternative. Well, we're alternatives, James and I, but I don't know if Trump is. So let's talk about it. Hey, welcome, James. How are you doing?

I'm doing good, Kevin. Thank you for having me on.

Your piece on Trump and Orwell is great. I gave up on Trump a while back. But when I saw that fake shooting on July 13th, that was the last straw for me. That was just so over the top. Did you get a chance to look into that?

I had a lot of different theories that it was a real shooting or that it missed or that it was a warning to Trump or that he staged the whole thing. I know Ole Domogard believes it was completely staged. I don't have a firm opinion, but there were a lot of anomalies, like the fact that the shooting had been pointed out to Secret Service and security, and they did nothing about it. And then that iconic picture of Trump raising his fist, they just happened to catch the American flag in the background.

The Secret Service never should have let him stand up and shake his fist like that. Who knows how many people are shooting at him, right? I mean, that's ridiculous. That's the dog that didn't bark. It's like Bush in the school during 9/11. I assume a lot of my audience already is aware of how Bush was left in a known location on 9/11. Supposedly there was a surprise attack, crashing jetliners from the air. Bush was left in that pre-announced known location. He could have easily been targeted from the air. He was he was left there for almost an hour reading about pet goats with schoolchildren and shaking everybody's hand and smiling. And they took a nice leisurely drive back to Air Force One. He didn't get off the ground for almost an hour after everybody knew that America was under attack. That's the dog that didn't bark. The Secret Service had to have known that Bush wasn't really being threatened. There wasn't any real surprise attack on 9/11.

And the same is true with Trump getting up and shaking his fist after he's been shot at and supposedly hit. I mean, give me a break. Obviously he wasn't hit. There's not one shred of evidence that his ear was even nicked or scratched. He used a blood capsule or maybe the Secret Service scraped it or something with a knife. I think it was a blood capsule personally.

A blood what?

A blood capsule. That's what professional wrestlers use to make it look like they're bleeding.

Oh, okay. That's a good point. I hadn't heard that before.

Yeah, I'll send you some links of the people who've actually looked into this. But anyway, yeah, so I think you're very, very right to be a Trump skeptic. And so where do you even start with the reasons for Trump skepticism?

Well, my article talks about Orwell's doublethink...it included an extensive quotation of Pastor Chuck Baldwin, who listed out promises that Trump broke during his first administration. And I added to that. Just to mention some of them: investigating Hillary, promising to drain the swamp, promising to reduce deficit spending, saying that children received all these vaccinations and saying that it was linked to autism, but then when the president's saying that children have to get their shots, promising to get America out of their Middle East wars but actually dropping four times more bombs than Barack Obama and five times more bombs than George W. Bush on the Middle East.

I know he didn't start a new war in the Middle East, but he did say he was going to win the war in Afghanistan, and he sent additional troops there. Of course, he did not win the war.

He said he would release documents relevant to 9/11. He didn't do that. He said that he would rebuild America's infrastructure. No major bills for America's infrastructure were passed during his administration. Our bridges and roads are still falling apart. He said when he was running for president — this is his first run for president — he said that he loved Julian Assange and called WikiLeaks amazing. But when he was president, he said, quote, "I know nothing about WikiLeaks. It's not my thing."

And then he said he'd be the greatest post-Second Amendment president ever. Yet as president, he signed the bump stock ban. He said, quote, "take the guns first and go through the process second." And he approved what they call red flag laws, which means you arrest, take somebody's guns away based on suspicion that they might commit a crime, even if they haven't committed one.

Of course, he put through Operation Warp Speed, which as Pastor Chuck Baldwin pointed out, Hillary Clinton had never gotten away with closing down American churches. but Trump can get away with it because he's perceived as a conservative.

And appointing John Bolton as a national security advisor. Give me a break. The biggest war hawk for the Bush administration, and he's supposed to be draining the swamp, right?

But what I really want to concentrate on today, because we only have about an hour, is first I want to look at what he did for Israel during his first administration....

(Full transcript available at the top of this article on my Substack.)