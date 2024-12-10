Richard Solomon on "Trump Win 2.0 Vis-à-vis China"

Rumble link Bitchute link

Richard Solomon, author of The Tao Guide to Navigating the Satanic Matrix, discusses his brand-new article “Trump Win 2.0 Vis-à-vis China.”

Interview excerpt:

Richard Solomon is one of the best writers on the internet in my humble opinion, and maybe in his less humble opinion. He just published a great new piece at the Uunz Review that came up right before the show started. It's called "Trump Win Vis-a-vis China and His Role in End-Stage Hyper-Capitalism." Now that's a mouthful. Tell us about it, Richard. And tell us about yourself. Who are you and how did you become one of the best internet writers out there?

Well, before I begin, if it's okay with you, can I just plug my new book? It's called The Tao Guide to Navigating the Satanic Matrix. And anybody can get a free digital copy on taoisnow.org.

So are you like an evangelical Taoist?

I'm like a westernized Taoist in the sense that I'm a product of the American cultural milieu. And so I read the Tao by Lao Tzu. And I've basically processed that and put it through my own neural pathway to come up with my interpretation or my viewpoint on it. I think it remains in alignment with the Tao and the spirit of the Tao, but I think it's geared towards today's situation or our environment in that we are living in a satanic matrix.

And what I mean by that is the French philosopher, Jean Baudrillard, wrote a book called Simulacra and Simulations. And he basically stated that there would come a point where we're living in this end-stage empire with high technology, end-stage capitalism, where it would be very hard to discern real from the unreal. And everything becomes a simulation and then a simulation of a simulation. And an example of that would be like fake AI video. So for example... let's say they wanted to put a AI generated president of the United States He's brilliant. He's AI. He could answer any question because he has all the whole internet at his disposal.

If he's brilliant, he doesn't have a chance in hell for a president.

Well, he's brilliant in the sense that he can recall and collect data and gauge demographics, audience responses, poll data, and give the perfect response that people might want to hear.

And so that's an extreme version. But there are other things, like if you see a politician doing something bad that may be an enemy of the state, that can be constructed on fake AI video. The point being, we're reaching a point where we don't know what's real and unreal. We're talking to an AI bot in a comment section. How do you know it's human or real, a controlled opposition versus legitimate activist?

We're entering the simulation age, and it's hard to ascertain what's the truth. And so...I find the Tao an excellent operating system within the satanic matrix or this simulation that they've created. And by they, I mean international finance, big tech, the Zionist lobby...the deep states, Daesh, Mossad. All these forces that have coalesced that want to suppress humanity are creating this, what Hindus call Maya or illusion.

And so the purpose of my book and what I found in my life, what helps me navigate this simulation, is the Tao. (In the book) I just kind of give some of my insights on it and hopefully it'll be helpful to some people.

(full transcript available at www.KevinBarrett.substack.com)