Alex Krainer on False Flag Warnings and “Syria Trap”

Market analyst and investor Alex Krainer wonders whether by suddenly giving up Syria without a fight, Iran and Russia may have set a trap for the Zio-American Empire: “This surprised nobody. The (claim) that they came by surprise is just is inconceivable to me. That the Russians signed a truce with duplicitous backstabbing Erdogan and then they completely took their eye off the ball and just thought that ‘we have nothing to worry about there’—that’s inconceivable to me. And so the only explanation that makes sense to me is that this was by design. Also, the way the Syrian army folded, it wasn’t just one place. It was a place after place after place after place. From the top, too. It was coordinated. So they were given orders to pull back, to demobilize, to melt away. And then the question is why?

“The only place you walk into that easily is a trap. And so once you remember, how did the West finally break the Soviet Union? They drew them into Afghanistan. So that was the Soviet Union’s quagmire. It’s actually not rocket science.”

We’ll also discuss Alex’s warning that London may be in the crosshairs for a false flag attack.

Excerpts:

Kevin Barrett: So Alex, should we start with the London webcams? Have they been turned back on? Whatever happened to those?

Alex Krainer: I have no idea whether they've been turned back on. Last I checked was a few days ago, and they were not. They were still black. What happened since then, because it's been about 10 days since I posted my article, I assume that they're still black. I guess I could check, but I'm assuming that they're black.

For me, that's a very suspicious thing because there are several hundred webcams around London. And since I published my article, a handful of people wrote back and they said oh, look, this one's working and this one's working. And in fact, it turned out to be two of them working. Two or three people wrote back that the one on Abbey Road is working, and I checked. It is. And then a couple of them pointed out another one. I forget which one. It's working.

But all the other ones are black. So that's not something that can happen randomly, just by some random error that all of a sudden several hundred webcams go offline or go black all at the same time. And I found it very, very alarming because somebody obviously had to make a decision about that. It's a major European city. What's the reason why the webcams should be off? To me, the likely reason for that is that they are preparing a false flag attack and that they are hiding evidence.

Let's suppose that they are going to detonate a nuclear device above London, or a dirty bomb or some kind of a very big explosion. Maybe they would spend a few months shipping out the artwork, shipping out the gold, whatever valuable things they don't want to be destroyed or don't want to be looted. And they might be shipping in the explosives. And so maybe it's better that no evidence of that remains recorded anywhere.

So that could be the reason. But why would our venerable leaders in the West, our dear leaders, do such a nefarious thing? Well, as we know—and I documented this in my article that I published a few days ago—we've had several among the most prominent Western leaders,among whom General Mark Milley and Boris Johnson and President Morawiecki of Poland, all saying the same thing: that, quote-unquote, "if we lose in Ukraine, it will be the end of Western hegemony. We will lose the world for generations." Statements to that effect, and some of them in those exact words.

So how big are the stakes? The stakes are huge.

And we have seen them desperately trying to somehow engineer consent for war in Europe among the Western public. Because we know that there's no willingness among the Western public to escalate the war, to go collectively to war against Russia, to start another world war on the European continent. And so perhaps consent could be obtained if you had some kind of a very very emotionally charged event, something very spectacular, visible to everyone, happen. And then they could say, oh look at what the Russians have done to us! Now we have to go and kill them!

A mushroom cloud over London would be pretty iconic.

A mushroom cloud over London would be one of those indelible images that would stay with us for all eternity. And if West prevailed in this war by any chance, it would be enshrined in history that Russia dropped a nuclear bomb on London.

And then these recent provocations with storm shadow missiles and the ATACAMs also work to that angle. Because all of a sudden, the Western powers that decided, all of them, the United States included, to authorize Ukraine to launch long range, Western provided missiles to strike deep into Russia. Strategically, that doesn't change anything. It's not going to change the trajectory of the war. It's not going to turn things around for Ukraine. They can inflict some pain on the Russians, blow up a few things, kill a few people, but that's it. They can't win the war.

And Vladimir Putin has made it very plain that we understand that this is not Ukraine attacking us, because it's not Ukraine's weaponry. Ukrainians are not capable of targeting those weapons, of programming their trajectories, of selecting the targets. Ukrainians can provide the real estate and maybe pull the trigger, but everything else has to be prepared and programmed by Western technicians.

So the Russians understand perfectly that this is an attack by Western powers against Russia proper, which is an act of war. So it seems to me that the only reason why they would be doing it since it's exacerbating risks of escalation, but it cannot turn around the trajectory of the war, is to provoke a response from Russia. So that the Russia says okay, so now you, the French, you, the British, you, the Americans, are striking at us. Now we're going to strike back at you. And then, you know, they get to invoke NATO Treaty Article 5. And then you have the confrontation between Russia and the collective West, NATO.

But the Russians are not stupid. They're not buying the provocation. They're not falling for it. And they will not strike at any NATO target outside of Ukraine. So in that case, you have to do it yourself, right?

If we look at the history of warfare over centuries around the world, when the ruling establishment has to mobilize their populations, the whole of society effort to go and kill their adversaries for them, to win their war for them, they routinely organize false flag attacks. When we needed to go to start global war on terror, they somehow orchestrated the 9/11 attacks. I hope this is not news to anybody.

Let's look at Syria then. I would have thought that maybe what happened with Syria was that Russia and the Zio-American empire cut a deal and said, okay, we see Ukraine's going down one way or another. And so the American side sees Trump's coming in, new people there who are willing to get out of Ukraine and stop that war. So to let you do that, you're going to have to give us Syria. And so that would be one explanation for why the Syrian resistance to this so-called liberation from Assad just melted away like nothing.

However, there's another explanation which may be partly compatible, and that is what you offered in a recent video interview in which you suggested that it was a trap, that you can't walk that easily into victory. If you walk in that easily, it's got to be a trap. And you compare this to the Russian bear trap set by Brzezinski when Brzezinski confessed to a French magazine, I think it was Le Point, that he had baited the Russian bear into coming into Afghanistan in order to finish off the USSR. And so maybe the Russians are going to have their revenge by turning the Zionists and the Americans loose on Syria and making it their project and their liability and their responsibility. And maybe that's not going to work out too well for them.

And so I think you may be onto something. In particular, though I don't think you stressed this, what I would add to your analysis is that the Russians may see that the U.S. leadership is dominated by Zionists. And the Zionists are willing to sacrifice American imperial interests and strategies in service to their maniacal, delusional Zionist craziness. And so (the Russians say) “let's let the Americans get hijacked by the Zionists and go insane in Syria and the Middle East. The Americans already lost $8 trillion (on the 9/11 wars for Israel). They lost all their soft power going along with this Zionist 9/11 thing. So let's get them bogged down in the Middle East again, and get them doing irrational things, because they're under total Zionist control. The American empire is going to do crazy self-destructive things now. Let them have Syria.” So, yeah, that actually makes a certain amount of sense.

Netanyahu and his merry gang of Zionists have been absolutely desperate to get the Americans to go and kill Iran for them. And so this is a ploy to do it while Biden is still in power. If Scott Ritter's right, this incursion from Idlib was meant to take place in March of next year, and that they rushed it to take place at the end of November. What induced them to do that? I don't know exactly, but from the information we have so far, there have been extensive discussions between the Arab state on behalf of the Americans with Bashar al-Assad to try to induce him to distance himself from Iran and from Hezbollah in exchange for normalization with the West, for easing of sanctions and for stabilizing Syria's economy. These talks were quite advanced and somehow it was arranged that the information about these talks gets to Erdogan as well. And supposedly this panicked him because he sees a threat in it from the point of view of Americans using the Kurds as a lever against him to destabilize Turkey.

And so to my mind, there are two possibilities. Either he reacted to this or he was in cahoots with the Russians and the Iranians and launched this incursion prematurely with the view of pushing the US, UK, NATO and Israel under the bus. The other possibility is that he did it because he wanted to take chunks of Syria and that he has this undying obsession with recreating the Ottoman Empire and consolidating the greater Turania all the way to Turkestan. Okay, it's plausible, but he would have to be unrealistic, naive, even stupid. Because in this, he's relying on the Western powers. Particularly MI6 has been trying to bait Erdogan to ally himself with Britain and Poland and Ukraine against Russia. And the bait was the great Turania under Turkish leadership, under Erdogan's leadership as his legacy.

And quickly tell us, what is Turania precisely?

If you go from Turkey eastwards all the way to China, you have like a whole belt which is populated by Turkic people. You know, Xinjiang province in China, and then, you know, all the Stans, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and so forth. These are all Turkic people. And this was allegedly offered to Erdogan as his big reward for allying himself with the UK, Poland and Ukraine in this war against Russia in Ukraine. And so this, you know, we know that the MI6 have been very, very busy in Turkey, trying to seduce Turkey into working with them on these Eurasian agendas.

But the US, and probably MI6 also, tried to orchestrate a coup and assassinate Erdogan in 2016. Europe has been stringing along Turkey about their EU membership forever. Turkey has been humiliated by the West repeatedly and treated as a second fiddle. While at the same time, Russia has designated Turkey as the main natural gas hub towards Western markets. They are completing a large nuclear power plant in Turkey as we speak, and they have a program of training up Turkish nuclear engineers.

And remember, Russia saved Erdogan after the US-sponsored coup attempt.

Exactly. The Russians saved Erdogan when they try to assassinate him. And then Russia also financed indirectly, not directly, but indirectly Russia provided money for Turkey during Erdogan's last presidential elections. So they've been helping him extensively for a very long time, while the West has been trying to push Turkey around, regime change it, assassinate Erdogan. They yanked out this F-16 program from Turkey.

So it's been a bad relationship. And then I believe that the West has already been strategically defeated, both in Ukraine and in the Middle East. And so the idea that Erdogan somehow ended up throwing his lot with the defeated side, which has also been dealing in bad faith with him for a long time, is kind of hard for me to believe.

And then, in the aftermath of the Idlib incursion, we see that...It's silence. Neither the Russians nor the Chinese are saying much. The Chinese are not saying anything. The Iranians are not saying much. Business as usual continues. The cooperation continues. The investments continue. The Iranians just announced a large, multi-billion dollar investment in Turkey.

So my bet is that this was a similar type of trap set up for the Western Empire as the CIA and Zbigniew Brzezinski set up for the Soviet Union in Afghanistan. And then there's also the wider context that works with this idea, and that is the fact that both Russia and China want to create a completely new security architecture on the Eurasian continent, because the one we have today is the vestige of British geopolitics, Mackinder's idea of surrounding the pivot area with an arc of crises, with all these bridgeheads through which wars would constantly be orchestrated to weaken the pivot powers and to keep them always at war, always dependent on Western aid, finance, trade, weaponry, and so forth. And it was basically the British approach to ruling the continent by divide and conquer. And so that's what we've had. constant wars in this region, this arc of crisis in the south of the pivot area.

The pivot area is the expanse defined by Halford Mackinder as the expanse encompassing Russia, Ukraine, the Caucasus, parts of Iran and Kazakhstan and all the way to Afghanistan. And so for the British Empire, this was the optimal geographic area where they deemed that an alternative empire was going to emerge because it was so very rich in resources and population. And (they feared) that such an empire would be much more powerful than a sea empire like the British Empire was. And so they saw it as existential, particularly after the Russians in introduced the Trans-Siberian Railway, because they deemed that that railway would then catalyze development by providing infrastructure and transport and communications. And that from there, this new, very powerful land-based empire would emerge inaccessible to maritime commerce.

And the Belt and Road is the recent version of that.

Exactly, exactly. That's part of it. That's definitely, that's almost exactly what the Brits knew they feared. And at the time, they were especially worried if Russia and Germany should ally themselves one against the other. They didn't really see China emerging as a potential rival, but by the end of his life, I think in one of his last papers, Mackinder did actually hypothesize that it might actually be China that emerges as a power and then Russia and China together become this alliance that would ultimately shift power from Anglo-American empire to this other emerging pivot power.

Mackinder was talking about the bridgeheads being France, Italy, Egypt, India, Korea. Then we had formation of independent Ukraine, Israel. India was divided into Pakistan and India, the Koreas were divided South and North. We have these flashpoints everywhere and they're almost constantly at war. So this is what the Russians and the Chinese want to pacify, to have a millennium of peace for the future. And it looks like that may be a real possibility.

So even in the wake of this apparent catastrophe in Syria, it seems that the Saudis and the Iranians and even the Turks, who supposedly just did this and clobbered the Iranians and the Russians, actually, they're all maybe somewhat on the same page. Well, let's hope so. And let's hope that they don't blow up London and blow up the world. And if they don't, I'll have you back again before too long and celebrate.