Genocide Perps Cancel Critics

Rumble link Bitchute link Donate via Paypal Donate via Spotfund

When people suffer unbearable injustice, find no legal recourse, and are censored and silenced when they cry out for justice, they sometimes take the law into their own hands vigilante-style. That, we may suppose, is what happened when United Health Care CEO Brian Thompson was executed in Manhattan by a gunman whose shell casings left the memorable message “depose,” “deny” and “delay,” referring to the common industry tactic of stonewalling payouts.

The New York Times, America’s premier defender of institutional injustice, is aghast that Americans are siding with our first-ever folk hero CEO-killer. And NBC is shocked that America’s “internet sleuths” are more interested in helping the killer than catching him.

Before social media, such talk would have been confined to bars, cafés and dining room table conversations, while the mainstream mind-control machine would have ignored and/or marginalized it. Today, thanks to the internet, we can see that everybody else is reacting pretty much the same way we are: “Yippee!!!!!! One down, 140 to go!”

Now, to echo the immortal words of Richard Nixon, let me be perfectly clear: I have no intention of shooting down Stripe’s scumbag CEO Patrick Collison in the streets of Manhattan, or San Francisco, or anywhere else for that matter…though if he ever shows up here in Saidia, Morocco, I might be tempted to kick his scruffy little Irish-Zionist ass up and down the beach a few times, and finish by using his head as a soccer ball.

And if the news suddenly popped up on my laptop screen that Collison perished during one of his pilgrimages to kiss Netanyahu’s tush in Tel Aviv when a Resistance drone equipped with a nuclear weapon had vaporized most of that satanic city, I must admit that I would leap to my feet cheering wildly, then buy the whole café a round of inexpensive non-alcoholic beverages. (One nice thing about Moroccan cafés is that the beverages are inexpensive and non-alcoholic, and the patrons unanimously cheer for the Resistance.)

If Collison were to be tragically shot down in, say, downtown San Francisco by another folk hero, here is what the shell casings might look like:

I’m not going to kill Collison. I don’t need to. I’m already a folk hero. But among the many writers and politically-incorrect people debanked by Stripe , there may very well be one or two impulsive types who don’t enjoy my level of superhuman self-control ; - )

If Collison gets shot down it won’t be by me. I have an airtight alibi. I am sitting peacefully in the shade, typing temperately on a laptop, hanging out on the patio with Muse the Cat here in Saidia, Morocco, 6107 miles from San Francisco.

As long as I can, I will wage jihad peacefully by way the pen. So let my pen issue a warning to the CEOs: Your class is living on borrowed time. When I was growing up in 1960s and 1970s America, CEOs earned about twenty times the average worker’s salary. Today, they earn 320 times more than their average slave, I mean, employee. Are today’s CEOs sixteen times better? Hardly. More like sixteen times worse.

The health insurance industry is a poster child for the evils of America’s oligarchy. It has repeatedly bribed politicians to kill singer-payer universal health care and thereby insure its own bloated, parasitical existence. That’s what all oligarchs do: They buy our corrupt government, largely through bribes euphemistically known as “campaign contributions,” to facilitate their larceny.

The whole American plutocracy richly deserves a 1789-style fate. And from where I sit, its support for the genocide of Gaza is the icing on the cake. For details, read my recent American Free Press article reproduced below.

The needles are knitting away assiduously, spelling out the names of America’s scumbag CEOs. Are handguns with makeshift silencers the new guillotines?

-Kevin Barrett, 12/8/24, Saidia, Morocco

Israeli Torture-Killers Enjoy Impunity…for Now

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

Is “Israel” a criminal state? Its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant have been indicted by the International Criminal Court. The charges: war crimes and crimes against humanity. Those charges are a euphemism for genocide.

Netanyahu, Gallant, and the Israeli state murdered most of the roughly 600 Israeli civilians who died during the Hamas-led raid on October 7, 2023, then lied outrageously in order to incite their pre-planned genocide of Gaza. (Netanyahu mass-murdered those Israeli civilians with tanks and helicopter gunships by invoking the Hannibal Directive, which calls for killing both hostage takers and hostages in order to avoid having to negotiate their release.)

Netanyahu is unrepentant. He called the ICC indictment “antisemitic” and immediately ramped up the genocide.

Though the official Gaza death count stood at over 45,000 at the beginning of December 2024, the reality is much worse—at least 200,000 according to Ralph Nader and others, the vast majority women and children. The official count only includes victims who have been positively identified. But countless civilians have been dying slowly beneath the rubble of their homes, and many bodies remain unexcavated.

Others are annihilated beyond recognition or identification. Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, explains: “Israel is testing weapons on us that we do not recognize. They drop bombs with terrifying sounds and when a person gets within 200-300 meters of them they vaporize. The Israeli army bombs entire residential blocks wiping out all their inhabitants…When these weapons are used on residential buildings they reduce them to small fragments and rubble.”

The Israeli plan, which used the October 7 raid as a pretext, has always been to mass murder the people of Gaza so that Israeli Jews can steal their land. And even as the genocidal Zionist criminals exterminate the women and children of Gaza, they maintain torture camps where political prisoners are sodomized to death, with the full support of the majority of Israeli Jews. As I wrote in “Israeli Rapists and the Depravity of the Zionist Mind,” when US pressure forced Israel to arrest prison guards who had sodomized prisoners to death with batons: “Immediately a ‘right to rape’ movement broke out, supported by a chorus of voices throughout much of the Israeli media, and featuring pro-rape protesters gathering to show their rabid support for sexual violence at many locations around the country.”

A recent article in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz found that while at least 46 prisoners have been murdered in the Israeli torture prisons, none of the perpetrators have been punished: “Not a single investigation is in closing stages, and no case has led to an indictment.” While the murderers and rapists remain free, Israeli prison guards charged with theft of even minor items are routinely jailed: “In one case, a reserve soldier stole a Kalashnikov rifle from the Gaza Strip. He claims he took them as souvenirs rather than for sale, and has been under arrest for over six months.”

Six months of incarceration for stealing a rifle, while rapist-murderers walk free? What explains the discrepancy? “A military source told Haaretz that this conduct, under which no soldiers were arrested or indicted in the more serious cases, stems from the military advocate fear of dealing with the more complex cases, in part due to severe public criticism.” In other words, Israel’s “right to rape” movement has mobilized so much popular support for the rapists and murderers at Sde Teiman and other torture camps that the authorities “fear dealing with those cases.”

It seems that the Israeli right-to-rape activists have succeeded in establishing a new human right: the right to sodomize political prisoners to death. What’s more, the Israelis don’t even bother to conceal their depravity. Al-Jazeera reports:

On being asked by Ahmad Tibi, one of the Arab MPs within the Israeli Knesset last week if it was legitimate “to insert a stick into a person’s rectum”, Hanoch Milwidsky, a member of Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party, responded: “If he is a Nukhba [Hamas militant], everything is legitimate to do! Everything!”

The deeply-rooted genocidal nature of the Zionist regime has been obvious to most of the world since 1948. Only massive bribes and threats convinced leaders of Global South nations to recognize the so-called state of “Israel.” But the majority of Earth’s population has always insisted that there is no “Israel,” just Occupied Palestine. That global majority recognizes that “Israel” is just a euphemism for the genocide of Palestinians.

The United States essentially stands alone enabling and funding the ongoing, accelerating genocide. The world watches, seethes, and plots revenge. Will America’s leaders—and ordinary Americans—one day suffer severe consequences for their complicity in Israeli war crimes and genocide?