Tear Up the NPT! We Need a Nuclear Pro-Proliferation Treaty

In this week’s False Flag Weekly News, State Department whistleblower J. Michael Springmann and I wondered why Mohamed al-Jawlani, who used to be a “bad terrorist” when he worked for ISIS and al-Qaeda, has suddenly become a “good terrorist” now that he’s changed his name to al-Jewlani, excuse me, al-Julani, and taken over Syria on behalf of the Turks, the CIA, and the Zionists (not necessarily in that order). It’s like an ongoing good-news-bad-news joke: The bad news is that al-Julani used to be Deputy-Headchopper-in-Chief of ISIS. The good news is that he resigned. The bad news is that he joined al-Qaeda. The good news is that he resigned from al-Qaeda too. The bad news is that he started his own terrorist group, HTS. The good news is that HTS is a branch of the CIA and is now in charge of Syria.

The whole notion of “good terrorist,” explored by Doris Lessing in one of her lesser novels, raises interesting questions, including: What exactly is terrorism, and when is it good? That question has been on people’s minds since (alleged) homegrown American terrorist Luigi Mangione (allegedly) shot United Health Care CEO Brian Thompson. Most of the internet seems to think Luigi is a good terrorist, or at least a good-looking one. Amir of the HRmachine1949 Substack has nominated Luigi for Person of the Year.

But wait a minute—weren’t Americans successfully brainwashed against “terrorism” on September 11, 2001? Don’t we all agree that political violence against civilians is morally wrong?

Apparently we don’t.

In a desperate attempt to figure out why we have become so evil, I turned to a non-member of the human species, namely Muse the Cat, to get an outsider’s perspective.

Interview With Muse the Cat

So Muse, I understand you are going to argue in favor of terrorism and nuclear proliferation. Don’t you realize you can’t do that?

Bullshit. I’m a freaking cat. I can say anything I want.

I envy you your free speech.

Comes with the territory. Nobody deplatforms cats.

Can’t debank you either, I guess. So Muse, give us the rundown on why terrorism and nuclear proliferation are so wonderful.

Sure thing. So let’s start with terrorism. There are two definitions of terrorism, the official one and the unofficial one. The official definition is “political violence against civilians intended to incite fear and terror.” But that’s what governments do—especially the US and Israeli governments. Yet the media never calls it terrorism. So to understand how the word is actually used, we have to turn to the unofficial definition: “political violence that the Establishment doesn’t like.” Frankly, I think we could use a whole lot more of that.

I agree that the current Establishment is evil. But violence isn’t the solution.

Isn’t it? Why not? Think about it from a cat’s perspective. For us, the world is divided into three kinds of critters: the ones cats eat, the ones that eat cats, and cats. (Humans are considered big, powerful cats.) And within the world of cats, there are strong cats and there are weak cats. There are cats that have a really lucrative territory, like me, thanks to all those fresh Moroccan sardines you feed me, and others that aren’t so lucky.

The whole web of life is like that. There are stronger critters, and there are weaker critters. The strong periodically attack the weak to eat them or to steal their territory and resources.

So how can you stop a stronger critter from doing that to you? I’ll tell you how: You terrorize them! You scare the bejeezus out of them by raising a prospect of violence, and potential harm to themselves, that they are unwilling to accept.

By the way, that’s why I terrorize the neighborhood cats to the point that you guys keep me on a leash. I don’t want any other cats horning in on my sardine action.

You have a well-deserved reputation as the worst feline terrorist in the neighborhood. When I walk you on the leash and the other cats see us coming, they turn tail and run for their lives. In that respect, you are a very BAD cat.

Thank you, I’ll take that as a compliment.

Maybe you’re right that I should be nicer to the local cats. But what if I were a total pacifist? Every time you guys cooked sardines, and that delicious odor wafted through the open windows, the local cats would come running and crowd around the dish, and I’d be lucky to get a couple of scales and a scrap of bone.

And what if the local dogs knew I was a pacifist? What if they were confident that I would never, ever claw their eyes out, no matter what? My nine lives would get used up pretty quick.

That’s why all veterinarians, indeed all sensible people, agree that it’s not just cruel, but completely insane and unnatural, to declaw a cat. I can’t believe they used to do that!

That was back in the Dark Ages, Muse, before humans became civilized.

Civilized?! What do you mean, civilized!? They still cut our balls off!

You know I would never do that to you, Muse.

You were thinking about doing it at one point. And on the very rare occasions that I have been known to spray stinky male-cat-piss inside the house, certain threats have been uttered. Now THAT is terrorism!

But I thought you were saying terrorism is good.

Well, I suppose we can all agree that it does have its place. And then argue about which place. So…let’s move on to the real topic here, which is intra-human disputes. You humans may be civilized enough to have stopped declawing cats. But you’re still declawing people! You let the human predators abuse, exploit, and kill to their hearts’ content. But if one of their victims tries to fight back, you make sure they’ve been declawed! And if they fight back anyway, you crucify them. Civilized, my furry feline rear end!

But…but the rule of law!

There’s no rule of law. Just the rule of claw! The Establishment has huge, lethal claws, and the rest of us are at its mercy.

If you wanted actual rule of law, you’d need everybody to have claws, so the weak could deter predation, and force the strong to discuss things and reason their way to win-win solutions. And that’s where terrorism comes in. It’s a way for the weak to grow and show their claws.

The reason most dogs don’t kill cats is that over time, lots of cats have clawed the eyes out of lots of dogs. Dogs know that sure, they could probably kill that cat, but they might lose an eye.

Likewise, if the Establishment saw enough of its CEOs and politicians and bankers and military and intelligence and judicial and law enforcement leaders getting shot down by hundreds or thousands of Luigis, it would have to think twice before abusing ordinary folks.

And if weaker nations had the claws to scratch the eyes out of any predatory stronger nation that attacked them, the strong would be forced to take the route of diplomacy and international law, and humanity might finally become civilized. And that’s where nuclear proliferation comes in.

It’s a tragedy that the Palestinian Resistance hasn’t yet developed the capability to threaten Israel with nuclear weapons or their equivalent. Getting deliverable WMD into the hands of the Resistance ought to be the first task of every decent human being.

What’s more, Alexander Cockburn was right: Every sovereign nation ought to be issued a full nuclear second-strike deterrent capability along with its flag and its seat at the United Nations. The Chinese are not just cowards, they are EVIL for respecting the NPT and refusing to help Pakistan get that full second-strike capability. Every nation needs and deserves that. We need a Nuclear Pro-Proliferation Treaty (NPPT), and every nation needs to sign it and get those nukes! Someone tell Xi that THAT is the real What Is to Be Done.

But wouldn’t that lead to disaster?

On the contrary. The biggest power in today’s world is an evil empire dedicated to conquering the planet and imposing one-world tyranny. It’s driven by Zionist messianic millenarianism, which is working for a “Jewish messiah,” meaning the Antichrist, to rule the world from Jerusalem. It’s also driven by American exceptionalist messianic liberalism, which wants the Sole Superpower to get ever-more-superpowerful until it rules the world unopposed. And finally, it’s driven by Straussian-Hobbesian technocratic cynicism, which posits that the only hope for world peace is a global surveillance state ruled by Leviathan.

A world under a single center of absolute power would be absolutely corrupt. Those working for it are the planetary equivalent of cancer cells. Like a tumor, they obsessively pursue their own growth at the expense of their neighbors and the larger ecosystem.

In an ecosystem where only a few of the strongest critters have claws, the rest are going to get robbed and eaten. And once they’ve all been robbed and eaten, the ecosystem collapses and everybody dies.

So to save humans and their planetary ecosystem, the weak need to grow claws so they can terrorize the strong into becoming civilized.

Terrorism and nuclear proliferation are the last, best hope for humanity.

Guest post by Muse the Cat