Zionists Slaughter the Handicapped in Slo-Mo West Bank Genocide

Press TV

A disabled young man is the latest victim of the Israeli regime’s deadly incursions into the occupied West Bank.

The 23-year-old Mohammed Ahmed Maslameh was shot in Beit Awwa west of the city of al-Khalil. He was brought to hospital with critical gunshot wounds to the chest and succumbed to his injuries shortly after. The Israeli forces also raided the village of Umm Safa northwest of Ramallah. Local officials said the regime soldiers stormed the village shortly after the Friday noon prayers, preventing the movement of residents and searching their vehicles. Since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli genocidal war on Gaza last year, Israeli forces have intensified their raids in the West Bank, abducting at least eleven thousand nine hundred Palestinians.

Mr. Barrett, welcome to the program. Let's jump right in and get your perspective on this continued aggression against Palestinians in the West Bank that we've been seeing by the Israeli regime, a nonstop trend ever since the genocide war on Gaza started in October of last year.

Yes, this is not only a ramped up genocide of Gaza, but they're also targeting the rest of Palestine as well. And in fact, the Zionists have made it absolutely clear that they are planning to murder and expel all Palestinians from all of historic Palestine. They've ordered their captive American politicians to stop referring to the West Bank and instead use these biblical genocide names of Judea and Samaria for this region.

And although Smotrich and Ben-Gavir and people like that are the only ones who are saying it completely out loud, the entire Israeli leadership is pretty much singing from the same hymn book, just a little bit quieter. And they've got the incoming American administration on board with this now. Sheldon Adelson's widow, Miriam Adelson, gave Trump $100 million, allegedly in return for Trump's promise to allow the Zionists to ethnically cleanse the West Bank and declare their sovereignty over it.

So the West Bank is being targeted along with the rest of Palestine. And the slow motion genocide and the genocidal violence afflicting the West Bank may not be as spectacular as Gaza—I don't know if any violence in all of human history ever has been quite as spectacular as this absolutely insane bloodshed, these deliberate massacres of civilians and women and children that have been going on in Gaza.

But they're also planning to expel Palestinians from the West Bank as well. And they're planning to steal as much of neighboring countries as they can possibly steal. We just saw them try to steal parts of Syria. They were rebuffed trying to steal parts of Lebanon, but they're not going to give up forever.

The Zionists are completely out of control. This project is genocidal. It's criminal. It's a classic war of aggression against all of its neighbors. And the region, the Muslim Ummah and the Global South, realizes that this whole Zionist project needs to be put out of its misery. And the problem is how to do that. And it's going to be a problem for apparently the coming years at least, if not decades.

And one more issue, Mr. Barrett. I guess one of the matters that is the most perplexing here is how mainstream media has basically swept whatever is taking place in the West Bank under the rug. And it's completely turned a blind eye to all the atrocities and the crimes that the Israelis are carrying out in the occupied West Bank.

Yes. I noticed that, for instance, this report about the killing that we just saw is nowhere to be found in Western mainstream media. I used the search engines. I looked all over for it. It's just not there. Apparently, they don't care.

Any time that an Israeli Jew gets killed, that's front page news. But they've been killing Palestinians throughout all of Palestine. for decades, and it just doesn't get reported. There was a study by ifamericansknew.org quite some time ago that looked at New York Times coverage, the relative coverage of Israeli deaths and Palestinian deaths, and they found that the Zionist settler deaths were given something like almost 100 times as much play in the Western media on the average.

And so there are many reasons for this, but the biggest reason is that people loyal to the Zionists are in the driver's seat in Western media, in Western finance and in Western politics. And the relatively moderate genocidal Zionists, so-called, among the liberal Jews, have been shoved aside by the fanatical extremists who are now taking power in the United States with the incoming Trump administration. And the rest of the Western people have not fully understood what's been done to them, that they've been subjected to a hostile takeover of their civilization by this fanatical messianic millenarian cult dedicated to committing genocide in Palestine and ultimately ruling the world from Palestine.

That's their eschatology. They believe that their so-called messiah is going to be a world dictator, a military leader who conquers all of the non-Jews of the world and creates a global Jewish dictatorship from Jerusalem. That's the religious side of the whole Zionist project. And even though many pro-Zionists may be ostensibly secular and are sort of swept up in it, it's the hardcore millenarian messianic religious extremist Zionists, the ultra genocidal lunatics like Smotrich and Ben Gavir and the whole rabbinical establishment that agrees with them, that is ultimately calling the shots and ultimately providing the impetus for this genocidal Zionist project.