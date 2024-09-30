I just finished a 40-minute discussion on Press TV of Israel’s apparent invasion of Lebanon. Initial reports of Israeli forces crossing the Lebanese border were coming in as the interview started today, Monday 9/30/24, at 9:30 pm Morocco time = 4:30 pm Eastern. You can listen to the audio of the interview at the top of the page.
Did Israel Just Invade Lebanon?
Did Israel Just Invade Lebanon?
My discussion on Press TV with Eric Walberg
Sep 30, 2024
