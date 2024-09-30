Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Did Israel Just Invade Lebanon?
8
0:00
-38:54

Did Israel Just Invade Lebanon?

My discussion on Press TV with Eric Walberg
Kevin Barrett
Sep 30, 2024
8
Share
Transcript

I just finished a 40-minute discussion on Press TV of Israel’s apparent invasion of Lebanon. Initial reports of Israeli forces crossing the Lebanese border were coming in as the interview started today, Monday 9/30/24, at 9:30 pm Morocco time = 4:30 pm Eastern. You can listen to the audio of the interview at the top of the page.

Discussion about this podcast

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
John Hankey Discusses His New Film on Fake "Trump Shooting" in Butler
  Kevin Barrett
Alan Sabrosky on the Real WW2 Holocaust (Against Germans)
  Kevin Barrett
"Hellstorm": Thomas Goodrich on WWII Anti-German Holocaust
  Kevin Barrett
Why Israel Can't Win
  Kevin Barrett
Alan Sabrosky on Ever-Expanding Mideast War
  Kevin Barrett
Arguing With Richie Allen About Trump, Israel's Pager Terrorism, and Which Media to Believe
  Kevin Barrett
"Israel" Pummeled by Iran, Hezbollah
  Kevin Barrett