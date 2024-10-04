Alan Sabrosky on Ever-Expanding Mideast War

Rumble link Bitchute link

Alan Sabrosky, former Director of Strategic Studies at the US Army War College, discusses the genocidal Zionists’ latest atrocities and the Axis of Resistance’s efforts to counter them.

Excerpt from the interview:

Alan Sabrosky: My feet are not up on the desk, which would be insulting Islam, so we can go ahead.

Kevin Barrett: Putting your feet on a desk? I don't remember anything in the Quran against that.

Or it's throwing shoes, throwing shoes, I'm sorry.

Yeah, there you go, throwing shoes. I really thought that the Congresspeople ought to have been taking off their shoes and throwing them at Netanyahu. But I guess we're electing the wrong kinds of people to Congress. So, Alan, you mentioned how easy it is to hack into computers. The Iranians are saying that they hacked into some Israeli computers, along with firing a hypersonic missile right into the radar station and taking out Israel's air defense radars. That's why they were able to hit 90% of the targets that they targeted in their strike the other day. What do you think?

That's very possible. I don't have the kind of skills to do that, because among other things, I've never been interested in it. But there are some incredibly sharp and sophisticated young IT people out there, and a few not so young. The Israelis have a ton of them, and so do the Iranians, and so does almost everyone. There's some just incredibly skillful young people coming up.

You know Jeremy Rothe-Kushel, he's not a boy by any chance, but he is just incredibly good with computers. The downside of having gone so into the cybernetic AI field as we have—they’re almost a staple of our international communications and national communications for that matter—is that they can be circumvented and hacked.

Here is just a little aside that involves computers and also Iran. One of the more interesting exercises that I ran into a fairly short time ago involved a command post exercise. Every country does that. They have a lot of people and a lot of communications and not many actual forces, but they could use it because they're expensive to deploy and run. So they can use them to basically test war plans, test equipment, test tactics, test command, communications and leadership and all the rest of this.

And about 20 odd years ago, there was an exercise which was against a unnamed Persian Gulf power, but was obviously Iran. And a retired Marine Lieutenant General was put in charge, for the purpose of the exercise, of the Iranian forces. And he had to deal with the usual American carrier battle groups and land-based air and paratroops and Marines landing on Iran.

The understanding in these sorts of exercises is that what are called OPFOR, the opposition forces, are supposed to fight well and lose gracefully. Well, this Marine Lieutenant General, whose name is Riper, had no intention of losing gracefully. So he went through this and the usual bolt from the blue attack took place, which knocked out most of the Iranian air defense systems, aircraft, all the rest. A division of Marines and a division of Paratroopers landed in Iran. And the exercise proceeded, but at that point, it did not go as planned, because Riper looked at that and said…He understood that the systems would be compromised. He understood his air defense systems would be taken down. He understood his air force would be taken out because that's the way the technology goes and that's the weapon systems that are going to be employed. And so he basically went back and took a look at it and said, okay, there are earlier systems that won't be affected by electronic warfare, that won't be taken out. And so he used in place of his electronic communications. He used landlines run from different command posts to the various missile missile systems and various defensive systems. He used people on motorcycles carrying the messages by hand. He even used runners to get all of us to get the communications out and be able to get orders to his units and to get responses from them. And then he looked at the carrier battle group and he figured out, and you could get this on Jane's fighting ships, how many missile systems they have and how many air missiles the ship carries and all the rest of that. And he looked at that and he hit them. He hit them with more than they had. He hit them with dumb rockets and then not so dumb rockets, and then older guided missiles, and then newer guided missiles, and basically overwhelmed the air defense system. On the carrier battle group, to make a short story even shorter, he sank the entire carrier battle group in the exercise, the entire thing. 19 warships, including a couple of carriers, 20,000 sailors and Marines went to the bottom. Then he did the same thing to the ground-based system, which the United States side called foul because they were losing, and stopped the exercise. They decided to rerun it with him losing, and he refused and walked out.

But it's an idea that anyone can think of. When you know your best systems are controlled cybernetically and that cybernetics are inherently vulnerable to interference and hacking, you have backup systems that are not cybernetically linked and cybernetically controlled and that are in fact a less advanced militarily. A country can make use of things that are difficult to interrupt.

I mean, the only way to interrupt the landline is to cut it, break it, or get into it. And the only way to stop a guy on a motorcycle is to shoot him, block the roads, these things. And it's really something that people have been doing for a very long time. And they called it guerrilla warfare. And guerrillas never had the technology or the weaponry of the people they were fighting. But as the French learned in Indochina, as the Americans learned in Vietnam, as the Brits and the Russians and the Americans learned in Afghanistan, it can work. It can work.

I found that very interesting.