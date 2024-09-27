Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
USG Whistleblower Richard Cook on Israeli Terrorist Attacks on Lebanon
12
0:00
-55:20

USG Whistleblower Richard Cook on Israeli Terrorist Attacks on Lebanon

Kevin Barrett
Sep 27, 2024
12
Share
Transcript

Rumble link Bitchute link

NASA whistleblower Richard Cook discusses Israel’s escalating terror attacks against Lebanon; his historical analysis of why “World War III now threatens on two fronts, Ukraine and Israel“; his thoughts on Andrei Martyanov’s new book America’s Final War; and why the Anglo-Zionist Empire has already lost.

Discussion about this podcast

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
John Hankey Discusses His New Film on Fake "Trump Shooting" in Butler
  Kevin Barrett
Alan Sabrosky on the Real WW2 Holocaust (Against Germans)
  Kevin Barrett
"Hellstorm": Thomas Goodrich on WWII Anti-German Holocaust
  Kevin Barrett
Why Israel Can't Win
  Kevin Barrett
Alan Sabrosky on Ever-Expanding Mideast War
  Kevin Barrett
Arguing With Richie Allen About Trump, Israel's Pager Terrorism, and Which Media to Believe
  Kevin Barrett
"Israel" Pummeled by Iran, Hezbollah
  Kevin Barrett
Did Israel Just Invade Lebanon?
  Kevin Barrett