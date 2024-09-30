Letter to Putin: Artist Stephen Bennett Wants to Celebrate the Russian Soul

Rumble link Bitchute link

Globetrotting portrait painter Stephen Bennett wants to move to Russia—for a couple of years, at least. Specializing in vividly colorful, soul-revealing portraits, and having worked in Australia, Bali, Brunei, Cuba, Easter Island (Chile), and at least fifteen other countries, he recently wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin:

President of the Russian Federation

Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich

23, Ulitsa Ilyinka, 103132, Moscow, Russia

Your Excellency,

My name is Stephen Bennett and I am an American portrait artist.

It is a great honor to present my ideas to you and your assistants.

God bless you all.

God gave me the talent of painting and now I search for ways to be of service with my gift to others.

My life has been saturated with the history, politics and culture of Russia.

I am writing to offer my services to you and Russia to celebrate your great culture.

I have a very strong feeling that my portraits could be of great service there.

I would like to come to Russia with my family and paint great portraits celebrating your people.

Please refer me to the proper government office so I can write them directly.

Let me know of any ideas you may have to assist me to achieve this dream.

I am open to any interpretation or new ideas about how my art can be used for the greater good in Russia.

Thank you for your kind consideration.

Please reply by email: theportraitpainter(at)gmail.com

Respectfully,

Stephen Bennett / Стивен Беннет

President

Faces of the World, Inc.