Letter to Putin: Artist Stephen Bennett Wants to Celebrate the Russian Soul

Globetrotting portrait painter Stephen Bennett wants to move to Russia—for a couple of years, at least. Specializing in vividly colorful, soul-revealing portraits, and having worked in Australia, Bali, Brunei, Cuba, Easter Island (Chile), and at least fifteen other countries, he recently wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin:
President of the Russian Federation
Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich
23, Ulitsa Ilyinka, 103132, Moscow, Russia
Your Excellency,
My name is Stephen Bennett and I am an American portrait artist.
It is a great honor to present my ideas to you and your assistants.
God bless you all.
God gave me the talent of painting and now I search for ways to be of service with my gift to others.
My life has been saturated with the history, politics and culture of Russia.
I am writing to offer my services to you and Russia to celebrate your great culture.
I have a very strong feeling that my portraits could be of great service there.
I would like to come to Russia with my family and paint great portraits celebrating your people.
Please refer me to the proper government office so I can write them directly.
Let me know of any ideas you may have to assist me to achieve this dream.
I am open to any interpretation or new ideas about how my art can be used for the greater good in Russia.
Thank you for your kind consideration.
Please reply by email: theportraitpainter(at)gmail.com
Respectfully,
Stephen Bennett / Стивен Беннет
President
