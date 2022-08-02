Adam Green on Rabbis & Abrahamic Conspiracy

Adam Green of KnowMoreNews discusses the video “Rabbis Explain the Abrahamic Judeo Takeover Conspiracy.” I think Adam paints with a way-too-broad brush and his analysis lacks nuance and balance. But he’s right to identify “Jewish” messianic millenarian madness, chosenness, and “Jewish power” as real problems. For a good historical analysis see Guyenot’s From Yahweh to Zion.

Transcript of Adam Green's “Rabbis Explain the Abrahamic Judeo Takeover Conspiracy" with commentary by Kevin Barrett in boldface

Rabbi: Maybe you shouldn't tell anybody that I said this, but you know all those tropes about Jews controlling the world or at least wanting to control the world. They're actually true. Our goal as Jewish people for the last 3300 years, since the revelation at Sinai, has been to control the world. *Is this clip taken out of context? Did the rabbi use this "confession" as an attention-getter, then proceed to offer a relatively benign explication of the "Jewish world takeover project"?

Yehuda Glick: The vision is that Jerusalem should become a center of the world, a political center, but more important, a center of the Word of God and a center of the connection made between humanity and God. *This messianic view of Jersualem-al Quds is of course problematic, since it has contributed to inspiring the Zionist movement to commit genocide in Palestine, and since it implies that messianic Jews like Rabbi Glick want to run the "political center" of the world. But we shouldn't forget that Israel is primarily the project of secularists and atheists, not religious Jews.

Rabbi: We will rebuild the Third Temple. We will do animal sacrifices again. And God will give us the whole of of Israel all the way up to the Euphrates River and down to the Nile River. We'll have the greater Israel that we've always dreamed of, and we won't have to believe in Jesus to get it. That's what you guys are— Maybe you'll be alive. Hopefully you'll be alive to see it. But that's the truth. *This quote is even more problematic, since it implies that the genocidal state of Israel, if controlled by the likes of this rabbi, would seek to destroy the Islamic world's oldest and greatest architectural monument, the al-Aqsa mosque, in order to build a blood sacrifice temple on its ruins—and then invade its neighbors and steal a vast amount of territory, which would exact a price of millions if not billions of lives.

Rabbi: To return the temple to its glory. Rebuild the temple, restore the sacrificial service. It will be a daily offering in the morning, a daily offering in the afternoon, special offerings on the Sabbath and holidays, the Passover sacrifice. All of this will be brought again. And the future temple will stand forever. *See previous comment.

Rabbi: At the end times these Christians will, because they've been exposed to the Bible and because they know the Bible, they know the God of Israel. They know all the stories. They know all the content of the Bible that will lay the groundwork for them to be with us at the end times. It's basically what he says. And that and really that's what the redemption of the world is all about. It's everyone serving the God of Israel together. *As Laurent Guyénot's book title puts it, Our God is Your God Too, But He Has Chosen Us. Adam Green takes this to mean that Jews invented Christianity to dupe Christians into submitting to Yahweh, who is ultimately a stand-in for the Jewish elite. But that ignores the stark differences between the Torah (Old Testament) and the New Testament. When this rabbi speaks of "the Bible" he means the Torah. And it's true that partly due to Jewish influence, some Christians have become Torah-thumpers— which sets them up as de facto slaves of the Jewish-Zionist elite. But traditional mainstream Christianity interprets the Old Testament very differently from the way Talmudic Jews interpret it. For Christians (and Muslims) Jesus is the only true Messiah, whereas for Jews Jesus is an imposter greeted with obscene insults. Messianic Jews await a Messiah who will militarily conquer the goyim, the non-Jewish nations. That "Messiah" will be viewed by Christians and Muslims as an imposter, i.e. the Antichrist. Obviously Christians and Muslims will fight against the Jewish Messiah who seeks to subjugate them. Adam Green's claim that Christianity and Islam are serving the Jewish messianic world-takeover scheme turns out to be the opposite of the truth. It is the Christians and Muslims—the universal monotheists—who will stand with Jesus against the tribal semi-monotheists (henotheists) in the End Times, at least according to the most straightforward interpretation of the Abrahamic eschatologies.

Rabbi: The concept of chosenness designates the Jewish people's special mission to introduce the world to absolute monotheism and to an ethical value system. I believe the emergence of Christianity and Islam as great world religions represents a fulfillment of that mission. When the Jews were first chosen for this mission more than 3300 years ago, only Jews and Pagans existed. Today, the great majority of the world's population adheres to one of the three Abrahamic faiths. Thus, we speak of a Judeo-Christian ethic or more accurately, a Judeo-Christian-Islamic ethic. *Adam Green apparently thinks that the J-C-I ethic is primarily about submitting to Jewish rule. Not at all! The original, uncorrupted Judeo-Christian-Islamic ethic is the ethic taught by the prophets—not just those mentioned in the Torah, Gospels, and Qur'an, but all of the thousands of divine messengers who have come to countless peoples throughout humanity's time on earth. This ethic is universal. It does not single out any "chosen people." On the contrary, it abhors arrogance and exalts meekness and humility.

Rabbi: No, as evil as he was to the people of Israel, nevertheless, the nation of Edom, the nation of Christianity, and other nations came from him. And they don't worship idols like we know it in the old time. And there was not that much wickedness in Christianity. There are many good things also, especially that they believe that they worship one God who has a son. But that's already something else. Same thing also with Ishmael. Ishmael became the enemy of the Jewish people. How much we suffer even today! We suffer from them so much! But at the same time, he is the father of that nation, which was to become Islam, to give to the world Islam. And Islam is not idol worshipping. It's the worship of one God. According to Maimonides, it is a kind of worship that is crazy. But still it's not anymore idol worship. Christianity is considered idol worshipping. But not Islam. So nevertheless, we must admit that they brought to the world changes from the old time in which there was plenty of wickedness. That's why God gave us from the womb of such righteous people, people who became the enemies of the Jewish people, who made the Jewish people suffer. Very much so. But now we understand why they were born from such people. Because anyway, those were the fathers of the other nations. Ishmael was the father of the of the Islamic nation at the beginning. Of course, there was no Islam in his time. They still were Berbers that worshipped idols. But he was bringing them into the understanding that there is one God. At the end, the nations will become one and will join the Jewish people. *I don't see how this quote supports Adam Green's argument that Jews created Christianity and Islam to dupe and control the goyim. On the contrary, this rabbi says that Christians and Muslims, viewed by Jews as descendents of Esau and Ismail respectively, became "enemies of the Jewish people" and "made the Jewish people suffer." He hopes that in the end all three peoples will join together based on shared monotheistic values. He doesn't say anything about Jews ruling over or enslaving non-Jews. I suppose you could interpret his wish for Muslims and Christians to "join the Jewish people" as converting them to Judaism, but in context it sounds to me more like the three branches of monotheism living in harmony under God.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach (debating Christopher Hitchens): Going as far back as 900 years, the great Jewish philosopher Maimonides, who was considered the greatest Jewish mind of all time, said that Christianity serves a godly purpose, as does Islam. He respected and admired Islam. He said the Jews could even pray in mosques because they don't worship any kind of image or any kind of icon. So God never chose the Jews as a form of favoritism. He gave us this incredible mission. One might even say that it's a humbling motif rather than something that breeds arrogance. It means that if we ever think for a moment that we're it, that we are the end, God made us the means to other ends, to make sure that we spread the knowledge of God. You are chosen by God to spread the light of God and the Laws of God to all the Inhabitants of the Earth to tell them how they too are God's children. *This quote, like the previous one, strikes me as relatively innocuous. His view of chosenness as a mission to spread knowledge of God contrasts favorably with other, more arrogant interpretations, such as the Zionist one: "God chose us and gave us the Holy Land so we have a right to commit genocide to assert our divinely-ordained real estate title deed." Yes, I understand that, as Guyénot has explained, this rabbi's "humble" discourse can play a duplicitous role in the Tribe's efforts to increase its wealth and power. But on its face, it isn't exactly terrifying.

Rabbi(?): But remarkably, in one of the most incredible messianic prophecies in all of the Bible, the prophet Isaiah said in the 42nd chapter that God's servant would actually bring the light and word of God to the Gentiles, to the nations. I've been in India, I've been in Korea, I've been in Finland, I've been in Mexico, I've been in these countries from one end of the globe to the other and met people former Hindus, former atheist, former Muslims, former terrorists, former gross sinners, former murderers, you name it. They have wonderfully come to love the God of Israel and pray for the people of Israel and had a miraculous conversion through Jesus the Messiah. What an awesome thing. If He's not the Messiah, someone's going to have to do better than that. If he's not the Messiah, someone's going to have to do better than bringing hundreds of millions of people into the knowledge of the God of Israel turning from sin, turning from idols to worship the one to God. *Remarkably, this individual asserts that Jesus is the Messiah. That contradicts the consensus of traditional Talmudic Judaism, which heaps abuse on Jesus while calling him an imposter. So I doubt that this guy is a rabbi. And I assume that when he speaks of the "God of Israel" he is referring to Jacob/Israel, the prophet, rather than the modern genocidal nation-state. From a Muslim perspective, the God of Jacob/Israel is the God of all the thousands of prophets of monotheism, and He says the only difference between people is their degree of piety and good deeds.

Yehuda Glick: The Jews will control the world whether they're going to like it or they hate it. That's a fact. It's written in a book that they're going to admit that it is the book of God. So there's no argument. *I would like to see more context for this statement. But it sounds like the classic Jewish messianic position, which holds that the Jewish Messiah will be a military conqueror who subjugates the non-Jews.

Rabbi: Anti-Semites like to say that Jews control the world. Well, let me tell you a little secret. In many ways they do. Because our influence is beyond any type of rational understanding. We are a minute percentage of the world, and yet the impact of Jews and Judaism on the world is incalculable in every single sphere. *It's true that Jews are the most disproportionately wealthy and powerful "nation" on earth. It's also true that Jews have contributed disproportionately to many fields. But this bragging rabbi exaggerates.

Rabbi: The Jews run the show in the world. Not because they want to, because that's what God wants. And it's written in the Torah that the non-Jews admit that it is the Word of God. If they didn't admit it, what's the truth? But in the Torah it says that in every nation you will be, you will always be the highlight of the place. Even though we are a very small community compared to America. 300 million Americans, 5 million Jews. There's no comparison. But the Jews are everywhere. Politics. All the assistants of Trump. Jews, all the assistants of sleepy Joe Jews, Obama Jews, everyone around the reform Jew, conservative Jews, Chabadnik, this convert, it's all somehow... Same thing was in Spain. Same thing was in many different countries. *This rabbi, too, exaggerates, though unfortunately not in his description of Jewish secular tribal (not religious) power dominating American presidential administrations. In any case, the Jews around US presidents are almost all atheists (or closet atheists, agnostics, secularists, people who don't think much about God, etc.) So are the US presidents themselves and the non-Jews around them in high positions of power. So the implicit claim that the non-Jews allow the Jews to "run the show" because they believe the Torah is the word of God is absurd. Hardly any of the people in power have the slightest thought for God except when making empty political gestures to win religious people's votes.

Donald Trump: Israel literally owned Congress. You understand that? Ten years ago, 15 years ago. And it was so powerful. It was so powerful. I'll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country. It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress. But I think you know exactly what I'm saying. They had such power. Israel had such power, and rightfully, over Congress. *Trump has been kissing up to Jewish secular tribal power ever since he was "made" by Kosher Nostra kingpin Roy Cohn. In the summer of 2016 the Trump campaign cut a deal with Israel, which put him in the White House in exchange for favors to be delivered later. So Trump knows on which side his kosher bread is buttered. But this has nothing to do with anybody's belief in God, least of all Trump's. Trump bows down to only one god: Trump. And he wants everyone else to bow down with him.

Alan Dershowitz: People say Jews are too powerful, we're too strong, we're too rich. We control the media. We have too much this, we have too much that. And we often apologetically deny our strength and our power. Don't do that. Don't do that. We have earned the right to influence public debate. We have earned the right to be heard. We have contributed disproportionately to the success of this country. Never, ever apologize for using our strength and our influence in the interests of peace. And if you need a biblical source for it, just remember the psalmist who said (Hebrew quote): God will give the Jewish people strength, owes, and then only then will God give the Jewish people peace. Peace will come for the Jewish people and the Jewish nation only through strength. Never apologize for using your strength for peace. *Dershowitz admits the truth— that wildly disproportionate Jewish wealth and power is all too real. Rather than mendaciously deny it, he urges Jews to admit it and celebrate it. That's the same position Joel Stein took in his classic essay "Who Runs Hollywood? C'mon!" But Dershowitz's quote from Hebrew scripture is misleading. He isn't religious. He's a tribal psychopath. His real prophets are atheists like Leo Strauss and Nietzche and Machievelli. These are the prophets of the strong lording it over the weak. Dershowitz, the rich, powerful Jew, exploited Epstein's underage girls not because the God of scripture told him to, but because as an atheist he believes, as Shadia Drury said of the neocons, that the only natural right is the right of the superior to rule over the inferior.

Yes, he views Jews as superior, and defends their right to rule over the inferior non-Jews. But that's an atheist-neocon position more than a Jewish religious one—though the two do sometimes blend together.

Rabbi(?): Everybody acknowledges that Jewish chosenness is a reason for anti-Semitism. However, as I pointed out, Jews are a 2/10 of 1% of the world. Who gives a damn if 2/10 of 1% of the world thinks they're chosen. (But) "chosen and successful" might be a problem.

Rabbi: Very thank you. That's correct. That's exactly right. So deep down, people don't laugh when Jews say they're chosen. They do care if the Jews think they're chosen. So there's been a tremendous amount of resentment of the fact that maybe they are.

*This rabbi expresses the common Jewish view that the Jews are God's chosen people and the non-Jews are jealous and resentful. But in reality anti-Jewish sentiments and movements have generally arisen not due to "jealously over chosenness" but as reactions against Jewish collective behavior, especially ethnic nepotism fueling economic predation.

Rabbi: We won the country, the US belongs to us. *No comment necessary.

Rabbi Yaron Reuven: Cool it with the anti-Semitic remarks. Instead of hating the Jewish people, you should love us. You should kiss our feet, you fool. We're the chosen people, not you. You should actually look at the truth and understand that the Jewish people are the greatest gift to mankind. *Again, no comment necessary.

Rabbi: All the nations will accept the (?) as their God and will believe Him when it's going to happen by (unintelligible) and his name is going to be one. It's not going to be idol worship. There's not going to be any nations, there's not going to be anything. Garden-variety Jewish messianic millenarianism.

Rabbi Alon Anava: Every Gentile who listens to us: The idea is please begin to search and to start to educate yourself. You as a non-Jewish person, you have the right to become a Jew. But that's not what we're here to teach you here today. You don't have an obligation. You can die as a Gentile and go to Heaven of the Gentiles. All you have to do is to follow the one and only one book of God, which is the Torah. Torah means instructions. It's instructions for the Jewish nation. It's also instructions to all the Gentiles. You have to learn the seven laws of Noah. You can Google it. You have it all over this website. We explained it. Know how you have to be a good person. You cannot hate anybody because of race, especially not the Jewish people, because they are the chosen people of God. He loves them very much. Hating them is considering hating God himself because he's their father. You cannot go against the son of a person and telling the person, I love you. (If) I love you, I have to respect your son, even if the son is not the greatest son. It's not even the issue here. So therefore, you have to understand one thing. All the religions that came later are full of human errors. Check the books and see. You can check that online. You don't have to follow any specific code or religion to become a righteous gentile. All you have to do is to keep the seven laws of the Gentiles. And be a good human being. And be honest. And do the integral, love people. Be kind. And for sure, you go to heaven one day. No obligation to become Jewish. If you want to convert to Judaism, you have the right. It's not easy. It's not going to be simple. You can stay what you are. The Jewish people never been a missionary nation to one of the people and convince them to join them. We have our truth. You have your truth, and you have to follow your instructions. And you can do very well even without becoming a Jew. *I understand Adam Green worries about Jews taking over the world and forcing non-Jews to obey the Noahide laws. That's far down my list of worries. First, the pro-Noahide Laws movement is marginal. The Israeli Orthodox right wing supports it, but they can't even get the Noahide Laws passed in Israel. Second, the Noahide Laws seem pretty innocuous. From Wikipedia: "The Seven Laws of Noah include prohibitions against worshipping idols, cursing God, murder, adultery and sexual immorality, theft, eating flesh torn from a living animal, as well as the obligation to establish courts of justice." There are abstruse Talmudic discussions about how they might theoretically be applied and enforced, but nothing very realistic. To me, this whole issue seems like a non-problem.

Rabbi: I want to thank you on that. And really, it's about spreading the light and again, getting in touch, being who you are and and focusing on bringing light and bring peace ultimately, because peace is for everyone. I want to thank you very much, Rabbi. Thank you. And shalom. And this should be peace. I should be able to serve you all. And the holy land of Israel. By the Third Temple today.

Horror Movie Voice: And what's the punishment for transgressing the Noahide laws? Death. *According to some schools of interpretation. But the odds of anyone being put to death for violating any Noahide Laws seem extremely remote. Meanwhile, secular/atheist Israelis are shooting Palestinian children for sport on a regular basis. I wish the law against murder, which of course should apply to everyone, were enforced more strictly in Israel.

Rabbi: Our job is to bring God to the world. So if non-Jews are raising the world towards God and we are bringing God more and more into the world, we are bringing heaven and earth together. And when we bring heaven and earth together, it is more godly, more divine than heaven itself. We are the light to the nations. It's our job to inspire them. They're part of this project. We haven't done that very much because for most of our history; if we offered an opinion, we were shot. But now the world is desperate to hear from us. It's become very apparent to Christians, to Muslims, that their innovation on the Bible has not been. So now they want to know what was the original Bible? How did the Jews understand it a thousand years before there was Christianity? We can now really be a light to the nations because they're listening. And what is the message that we should give our non-Jewish neighbors? God needs you more than you need. Spread the word. *Bringing God to the world seems like a reasonable project for a religious person. But I think this rabbi has it backwards. He thinks the ancient Hebrew interpretation of the Torah is the best one, while the later Christian and Islamic revelations are deficient. But any impartial observer would prefer the Gospels and the Qur'an, which are moral, spiritual, and universal, to the Torah, which is often amoral or immoral, materialistic, and tribal. Perhaps that's why, of the world's nearly 4.5 billion Abrahamic monotheists, 4.485 billion are universal monotheists (Christians or Muslims) while fewer than .015 billion are tribalist chosenites.

Do millenarian messianic Jews—a miniscule minority within the self-identifying Jewish population, whose majority is secular/atheist—really have a shot at taking over the world? And will Christians and Muslims come running to help them due to Abrahamic brainwashing, as Adam Green would have it? I don't think so. I think the whole scenario is preposterous. The fact that there are a few fanatics who rave about it doesn't make it likely to happen any time soon.

I do think Adam is barking up the right tree with his concerns about Jewish messianic millenarianism, but I think those legitimate worries are misdirected. Adam is afraid that moral, Godfearing Jews, helped by (brainwashed) moral Godfearing Muslims and Christians, will take over the world and force it to be moral. Nice thought! But for better or worse I don't see that happening.

I think Jewish messianic millenarianism's biggest downside is its spin-offs: satanism, Marxism, humanism, secular progressivist materialism, neoliberalism, transhumanism, and other God-rejecting heresies. The first Zionist, Shabtai Tsvi, was a self-proclaimed antichrist and false messiah who misled Jews by saying they should return to the Holy Land of their own volition and by force. His cult, further developed by Jacob Frank, became a satanic wing of freemasonry and is allegedly the real religion of the Rothschilds. It is said to involve mass sexual debauchery, the invoking of demons, and ritual human sacrifice.

Even aside from the dark ritual aspects, Zionism is satanic. The motto of the Zionist movement, like that of all of the above-listed Western post-religious movements, is: "Screw God, we're going to do it ourselves!" And that, in essence, is Satanism.

I do agree that messianic millenarian Judaism has an inherent tendency toward satanism. The original rejections of Jesus as universal Messiah, and of Muhammad as the final and universal prophet, stemmed from stubborn, satanic egoism. Satan's motto is "I am better than him." That's also the motto of self-styled chosenites. Their wish for a world-conquering military Messiah who will establish them as masters and the goyim as slaves betrays an affinity for satanic arrogance and love of worldly power and domination.

But despite their errors—some of which stem from the fact that the Torah as it exists today has been corrupted—the rabbis in Adam Green's video are not exactly the biggest problem facing humanity. Even in these cherry-picked clips designed to foster alarmism, there is plenty of good alongside the bad and ugly. I wouldn't mind sitting down with some of these rabbis and turning the tables on them by arguing that it isn't the goyim who need to embrace the Noahide laws, it's the Talmudic Jews who need to embrace the universal monotheism of Jesus and Muhammad, peace upon them both.





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit kevinbarrett.substack.com/subscribe