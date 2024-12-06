Velislav Grivov “In Support of Palestinian Armed Resistance”

Rumble link Bitchute link

First hour: Velislav Grivov discusses his new article “In Support of Palestinian Armed Resistance Against Israel.” A Bulgarian patriot whose ancestors resisted wars of aggression and colonization by the nominally Muslim Ottoman Empire, Velislav Grivov writes:

“Shaitans (Шейтани) is the word the brave and valiant Chechens use. They should know. They fought them in Chechnya and are now fighting the Zion-Nazis in the Ukraine.

“And now Shaitans are committing the genocide in Palestine. And in Lebanon. And they have been doing it in Syria, in Libya, in Iraq, in Yemen, in Iran, in Afghanistan…

“I really hope that Christians and Muslims, and people from other religions or people that are not religious, Europeans and Arabs, and people in the rest of the world, realize the danger of Satan and Satan’s worshippers and fight back.

“The people of the so-called countries of the Axis of the Resistance have been fighting back – the Syrians, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Iranians and of course the unwavering warriors Ansar Allah.”