Patrick Chenal on “My Brother Wins Super Bowls for Zionist Schmuck CK Hunt (Grandson of HL Hunt)”

Patrick Chenal’s family produces great football players—his brother Leo, likely the best linebacker in University of Wisconsin history, joined the Chiefs two years ago and has helped them win consecutive Super Bowls—as well as uncommonly astute red-pilled understandings of what’s really going on in the world. (I got to know father Dave Chenal when sons Leo and John were playing for the Badgers and resisting the vax from hell.) Patrick, who regularly offers real-time feedback on these live broadcasts, is interested in the checkered history of the Hunt family, the long-time owners of the Kansas City Chiefs, including their possible links to domestic assassinations. Speaking of which, check out this text interview with Hunt’s right-hand man, John Curington.

Excerpt from the interview:

Patrick Chenal: Mitchel Whitington was the guy who wrote the book that I have in front of me right here. It's called HL Hunt: Motive and Opportunity. It’s about the means by which H.L. Hunt influenced the assassination of JFK, King, Bobby, and Hoffa And he goes into how he had a motive to assassinate the Kennedys. Hunt had originally backed Lyndon Johnson to become president in 1960. That fell through at the convention. They made some deals, and according to Whittington, it was through Hunt's finagling that JFK came to a compromise and made Lyndon Johnson his vice president. And the implied condition was that Kennedy would be out for the next term and Lyndon would be president. At least that's what his attorney, John Currington, has written.

Kevin Barrett: There has been a lot of speculation about that. There was a source that reported that prior to accepting the vice presidential nomination for 1960, Lyndon Johnson did some kind of quick study to find out what were the odds of the vice president becoming president, especially in the event of the president's death. And he may have actually messed with those odds at some point.

Patrick Chenal: Yeah, and it's interesting we use the word odds. Hunt came to his money because he was very lucky at the casino, at gambling. And with his winnings, he was able to buy up the East Texas oil field that made him rich during World War II. He became the richest man in the world because of his oil holdings. He supplied more oil and petroleum products to the allies than any other person on the planet during World War II. So he was instrumental in that whole war effort and highly connected to the military as a consequence, as you can imagine. So when he went to Lyndon Johnson—Lyndon Johnson was there to protect what was known as the oil depletion allowance, which meant that for 27% of the oil they pumped up, the proceeds were tax-free. This book talks about how he had his own personal internal revenue service. The IRS had a full-time employee working in the office across from H.L. Hunt in his office complex in Dallas (which overlooked Dealy Plaza)…

