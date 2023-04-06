Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Zionists Attack Worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque
Palestinian resistance rising
Kevin Barrett
Apr 06, 2023
Above: My appearance on Tuesday’s Richie Allen Show. We discussed the ADL’s recent attack on Substack in general and my work in particular, among other things. The main reason the ADL doesn’t like me, of course, is my honest critique of Zionism and its crimes. Speaking of which:

From “Israeli forces raid Al-Aqsa Mosque for second night in a row: Dozens of armed officers fired tear gas and stun grenades as worshippers were performing the Ramadan Taraweeh night prayer”:

“Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets, tear gas and stun grenades at worshippers just before the prayer ended to disperse them and clear the mosque, eyewitness Firas al-Dibbs told Middle East Eye. 

They also chased after people, beating them with batons and wounding some. 

‘They want to create a new reality. They want to empty Al-Aqsa Mosque of Palestinians," al-Dibbs told MEE. ‘What happened, especially yesterday, was catastrophic. The scale of violence was shocking.’"

On Monday I discussed the escalating Zionist onslaught and other issues with Johnnie Punish of Veterans Today:

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Kevin Barrett
