Zionist Attack!

Who’s behind the recent wave of attacks and threats on and by the United States?

The US kidnapping of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro wasn’t just an attack on Venezuela. It was also an attack on America.

The United States of America is not a “deep” organic nation featuring people who have lived there for many centuries under gradually-evolving cultural traditions, including language and religion. It emerged only 250 years ago as an idea, and that idea is enshrined in the Constitution, whose main function is to prevent autocratic, tyrannical rule. To that end, the president cannot make law, only execute it. He cannot declare war, only command it.

The Trump regime is not just attacking the Constitution. It is an ongoing attack on the Constitution.

Last week Trump’s ongoing unconstitutional attacks on American cities led to the murder of Renée Nicole Good, a mother of three young children, in Minneapolis. Trump’s goons, mostly overweight unemployable louts with beer bellies and atrophied brains who signed on for the lavish bonuses, have been routinely violating the 4th Amendment by stopping, interrogating and harassing people without probable cause to believe they have committed a crime. Now they are flipping out and shooting moms who disrespect them.

Does Trump have the right to send National Guard troops under his command into cities that voted against him, in order to punish his political enemies? Of course not. Cursory research reveals what the “arguments” on both sides of this “controversy” actually are:

The constitutional authority to deploy the National Guard is actually assigned to Congress, not the president. Article 1, Section 8 of the US Constitution gives Congress the power to “provide for calling forth the militia to execute the laws of the Union, suppress insurrections and repel invasions”. Militias have been interpreted to include the National Guard. However, the Constitution also charges the president with two very significant duties. The first is to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”; the second is to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed”. These two duties can amount to a significant grant of power in times of crisis.

So if there were an insurrection or invasion, Congress could deploy the National Guard. The president’s only role would be to “defend the Constitution” (including Article 1, Section 8) by taking care that the laws passed by Congress, such as deploying the National Guard if necessary, be faithfully executed.

But there obviously is no insurrection or invasion. Those calling excessive and/or illegal immigration an “invasion” are, of course, morons. If the immigrants were using military force to overwhelm the native police and military and seize political power at gunpoint, that would be an invasion…like Trump’s invasion of Venezuela. But that is very far from the case. No matter how much you dislike illegal immigration, lying about it only undermines your credibility. When the Founding Fathers used the word “invasion” they obviously meant (British) military attacks, like when Washington was burned down in 1812, not civilians landing in boats or walking across the southern or northern borders without telling the authorities.

And just as there is no invasion, there is no insurrection, as defined by Google or whomever:

An insurrection is a violent uprising or organized rebellion against a government or established authority, aiming to overturn it or resist its laws, often involving coordinated groups seeking political power.

If insurrections were happening in Chicago, Portland, Los Angeles, Washington, Memphis, New Orleans, or Minneapolis, there would be massive gunfire, military aircraft galore, casualties in the thousands, and so on. Nothing remotely like that is going on. These cities are pretty much the same as they’ve always been, when everyone agreed that no insurrections were happening and anyone who said they were would have been deemed insane.

Note: The January 6th 2000 protests at the capitol were obviously not an insurrection either.

Since there is no insurrection or invasion, Congress has no right to send the National Guard into American cities. If it tried, those who voted to do it would be traitors to the Constitution and ought to be tried for treason.

But even if Congress could make the case that an insurrection or invasion had occurred, which is very far from the case today, any president who tried to send the National Guard into American cities himself, rather than letting Congress (or state governors) decide whether to do it, would be a traitor to the Constitution, and ought to be immediately impeached, convicted, expelled from office, tried for treason, and, if convicted, hanged by the neck until dead. Indeed, anyone given that unconstitutional order would be required to disobey it, and if necessary execute the traitor who was issuing it.

Treasonous War Crimes

Even as he wages treasonously unconstitutional war on American cities, Trump has unconstitutionally ordered a series of acts of war against Venezuela, including the kidnapping of its president. The US military was required by the Constitution to refuse to carry out those orders, and, if necessary, shoot the traitor who gave them. Any officer who obeys Trump’s unconstitutional orders is himself a traitor and must be shot rather than obeyed if it comes to that.

Trump is also threatening to commit more US acts of war against Iran, a country that, like Venezuela, has never attacked the United States. Trump’s illegal attack on Iran last June, ordered by Netanyahu, was blatantly treasonous in two senses. First, of course, it was unconstitutional, since only Congress can declare war. Secondly, by obeying the orders of a foreign leader who happens to be an indicted war criminal, Trump committed treason against the United States, and made himself an accessory to Netanyahu’s war crimes including genocide.

Who’s Behind the Destruction of Rule of Law?

Trump’s treasonous crimes against the Constitution are part of a larger pattern. The orange baboon is dancing around scratching his purple ass and hurling his reeking verbal turds in the general directions of Greenland, Canada, Columbia, Mexico, Panama, Cuba, Lebanon…and and of course Iran, where he assassinated that nation’s top military official in 2020 and bombed its nuclear sites last June. These constitute blatant war crimes and threats to commit war crimes, and even the threats are illegal. At the same time Trump has accelerated the process, begun under only-slightly-less-Zionist-dominated administrations, of shredding all international agreements including the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (IRNF), the Open Skies Treaty, the Iran Nuclear Treaty, various trade treaties. Revealing his true loyalties, Trump has attacked the International Criminal Court (ICC), the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), and has defunded the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), all on behalf of his masters in Tel Aviv.

Trump’s entire agenda consists of the systematic destruction of the rule of law, both domestically and internationally. And he is doing that on behalf of his Zionist masters, as I explained on a recent episode of the Richie Allen Show.

Why would Zionists want to destroy the rule of law? They have been at war with the rule of law since the illegal creation of “Israel” in 1948, which was never approved by the Security Council and thus has no firm basis in international law. Since 1948, the Zionists have thumbed their noses at a long series of United Nations resolutions requiring them to withdraw from stolen territory and allow the refugees they genocidally expelled to return to their homes, reclaim their property, and be compensated for their suffering.

Until October 2023 the Zionists tried to disguise the fact that their entire project has always been based on the supreme crime of genocide. But since then they have ripped off the mask, proudly proclaiming that they are committing genocide and daring the world to stop them.

A world with even the tiniest shred of functioning international law would stop them, and punish them for their crimes. That’s why international law has to go. That’s why the Zionists inserted their gangster asset Trump into the White House: to systematically destroy all forms of the rule of law, in hopes that the outrageously criminal Zionist entity can survive in a world without law, without morality—a world where psychopathic gangsters rule and normal people cower before them.