Trump’s Bullying Venezuela Is Shameful & Pointless

Kevin Barrett tells Press TV that Trump’s childish bullying can’t conceal the fact that the US empire is on the way out. Nor will it get the US a better deal from Venezuela than what sober diplomacy could have produced.

Transcript:

I’d like to thank you very much, Kevin Barrett, for joining us today during this hour’s top headline. Mr. Barrett, let’s go ahead and start off with a situation. In your opinion, how close is a full-scale war on Venezuela? Or do you believe it’s just more threats by the U.S.?

I think there’s probably less than a 50% chance of a full-scale war. But, of course, that’s not really a very accurate forecast. That’s like saying it’s 50-50 whether it’ll be sunny or whether it will rain. But I think that there is a real chance of war.

What we are seeing is essentially a demonstration of weakness by the Trump administration and the U.S. in the form of over-the-top outrageous bullying based on these insane lies about supposed fentanyl coming from Venezuela, which everyone admits it doesn’t. And then recently we had Trump admitting that he really wanted the oil, which was a half-truth, because probably the single biggest factor driving this hostility to Venezuela is the Venezuelan government’s support for the Palestinians against the Israeli genocide.

So Trump’s bullying is a sign of weakness. Bullies are well known to behave the way they do because deep inside they feel weak. So they have to try to project a false image of strength by picking on someone smaller than they are. And that’s what the United States is doing now. It’s lost to Russia in Ukraine. It’s not in a position to genuinely challenge China in the South China Sea or anywhere else. So it’s picking on Venezuela as an easy target to demonstrate its bullying propensities.

Trump is a quintessential bully. He’s a narcissistic sociopath who’s been bullying people throughout his entire career as a stooge of the Kosher Nostra criminal organization that runs the United States. And so it’s not surprising that he and the United States have resorted to this obscene, disgusting bullying based on lies. And whether that means that they’re actually going to attack Venezuela in an all-out war remains to be seen.

We have over 115 people killed by the U.S. under this pretext, as you mentioned. And yet President Maduro is still open to negotiations, saying the ball is in the U.S.’s court. Do you see any negotiation attempt by Trump?

I don’t think that we should rule that out. Trump’s personality is very mercurial. He’s been known to use threats and crazy behavior to try to soften up people that he’s going to negotiate with. In the past, we’ve seen that lead to North Korea becoming essentially a legitimized nuclear weapons state. Trump yelled and screamed and pressured Kim Jong Un and then gave in.

And so it’s possible that an oil deal and a drug fighting deal will come out of this, and Trump will declare a win and imagine that his bullying has succeeded—when, in fact, I’m sure that the United States could have gotten the same deal without all the murder, bullying, and besmirching America’s reputation and squandering its soft power with this insane behavior.

Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack. Now I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation page…or better yet, the free speech platform SPdonate. Alternately you can Paypal or Zelle to truthjihad[at]gmail(dot)com.