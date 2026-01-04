Let's All Write "Resistance Fiction"

Zionist AI shamelessly illustrates its “Global War on Humanity.” And you didn’t think AI was capable of chutzpah!

I spend a lot of time writing and talking about how bad things are, and rarely offer solutions of the “here’s what you can do” variety. During the decade when I was doing a lot of in-person lectures (2006-2016) I noticed that audiences always asked the same question: “What can I do about this?” (This being the 9/11 false flag.) My answers, which leaned heavily into info-activism, were only marginally satisfactory.

Today, the outrages “up with which we must not put” are coming at us hotter and heavier than ever. No sane human being wants to put up with:

*The US-taxpayer-funded Gaza genocide, featuring the deliberate murder of perhaps 680,000 people including 380,000 children under five years old according to UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese. *Lying Epstein-crony and accused child-rapist and child-murderer Trump’s grotesquely mendacious thuggery against Venezuela, his “Christmas bombing three countries for Israel,” among other guided-by-Israel policies including genocide complicity and threats against Iran. *And the underlying problem: Runaway technology in the hands of genocidal Zionist billionaires determined to turn Earth into a prison planet…a planet not worth living on, where the only human option would be to sacrifice one’s life in glorious revolt.

Inaction would be inhuman. No human being could accept these outrages, do nothing, and live with themselves.

So…what kind of actions? Key criteria: They should be ethically defensible, potentially effective…and, if possible, life-enhancing and enjoyable.

E Michael Jones, Ron Unz: Two Viable Projects

False Flag Weekly News co-host E. Michael Jones is pushing a Catholic-Muslim alliance. Dr. Jones identifies the enemy as Jewish tribalism in general and its extremist messianic-millenarian Zionist manifestation in particular. Catholicism and Islam have the prerequisites to solve the problem.

The world’s nearly 1.5 billion Catholics and 2 billion Muslims represent a little less than half of the global population. Throw in sympathetic non-Catholic Christians, starting with the Eastern Orthodox, and you’ve got a global majority. That majority represents universal ethical monotheism—the reformed, corrected, viable alternative to the Bronze Age unethical tribalist henotheism of the Jews. And the Catholic-Muslim alliance agrees that usury is perhaps the worst of crimes, meaning that the Jewish-Zionist bankers who run the West are the worst of criminals. Their other crimes—propaganda lies, deviance and degeneracy, murder and genocide in service to property theft, and so on—are related to usury, as Ezra Pound so eloquently noticed. Simply by enforcing the first of sacred rules—a universal ban on usury—the Catholic-Muslim Alliance would solve Earth’s biggest pressing problem.

Okay, so maybe you’re neither Muslim nor Catholic/Christian, and for whatever reason not interested in converting. In that case, another good info-activism strategy was articulated back in 2016 by Ron Unz. In his article “American Pravda: Breaching the Media Barrier” Unz persuasively argues that since “the media is the crucial force empowering the opposition, then it should be regarded as a primary target of any political strategy.” In other words, we should be working overtime to erode the mainstream media’s credibility. Our primary targets must be the ever-shrinking portion of the population, especially those with significant wealth/education/power, who have not yet awakened to the reality that mainstream media peddles propaganda lies. Only secondarily should we be preaching to the converted, with the aim of convincing them to act more effectively against the media, reinforcing their stamina and enthusiasm, or stopping them from drifting back into the media propaganda orbit.

Anti-MSM info-activism has prospered on social media. But now that the Zionist billionaires are buying up social media and cracking down on algorithms, we may be facing diminishing returns. Maybe it’s time to get out into public spaces, like Charlie Kirk famously did, and start conversations aimed at red-pilling people. (I know Charlie wasn’t very red-pilled, but if he can start conversations in public, so can we.) T-shirts bearing messages about red-pill subjects can be good conversation starters. I often wear the “9/11 WAS AN INSIDE JOB” T-shirt Alex Jones gave me while traveling, even though we all know that 9/11 was an Israeli job. That shirt has started many dozens of conversations, including several with pilots and TSA personnel. Thank you, Alex!

It’s important to remember that not just any anti-MSM message actually works against the MSM. The anti-MSM message needs to appear to not-yet-converted (non-red-pilled) people as reasonably credible. A crazy person ranting about 9/11, however accurately, or a crank pushing ridiculous-sounding ideas like flat Earth or viruses don’t exist or nuclear weapons don’t exist, may actually reinforce the authority of mainstream media by fostering the impression among the target (not-yet-converted) audience that “conspiracy theorists are cranks.” Likewise, overly angry attacks on overly broad categories of people create the impression that “conspiracy theorists are hateful” and drive the target audience towards mainstream thinking rather than away from it. Much of the cranky, hateful stuff out there is paid disinformation. Don’t do it for free.

My Suggestion: “Resistance Fiction”

E. Michael Jones and Ron Unz are brilliant, and I fully endorse their projects. Here’s another, complementary idea: Write resistance fiction.

Even if you’re not a born storyteller or fiction writer, I urge you to begin work on a resistance story or novel ASAP. Think of it as a visualize resistance exercise. Ask yourself: What would cool, heroic, adventurous, exciting resistance look like? Then imagine a hero or heroes doing it. Write it down, as fiction.

If you like, you can think of it as a prayer or meditation or visualization exercise. By conjuring up a positive vision of resistance to evil, alongside many others doing the same thing, you’ll be increasing the chances that actual resistance will manifest in reality. That may sound like New Age woo-woo. But even if you don’t buy the idea that consciousness collapses the wave function and directly determines what happens in reality, as Dean Radin among other scientists argue, ideas that are “out there in the air” have a way of spreading from person to person, partly unconsciously. By helping forge a heroic narrative of resistance, you’ll be contributing, however modestly, to that process.

I urge you to conjure up tales with a positive spin, rather than dystopian satires. I write a lot of dystopian satire myself, and the humor is definitely a life-saver, but the kind of narratives we really need are heroic ones. Comic book scripts and storyboards, epic poems even in doggerel, children’s tales, Substack serials…these and similar genres could provide the right sort of energy infusions appropriate to the current Kali Yuga moment.

AI is making it increasingly easy to produce visuals to accompany narration. AI can take your ideas and help you produce comic strips or even comic books. And AI-assisted filmmaking is enabling lone wolf subversive storytellers to make movies that aren’t funded and controlled by the Hollywood Kosher Nostra.

And speaking of AI, and the digital surveillance grid in general, here’s the best thing about writing “resistance fiction”: If enough people do it, it will throw the control grid for a loop. Our Orwellian overlords want us to believe “resistance is futile” and to that end they are surveilling all of our actions and transactions and using shadowbanning, pre-crime algorithms, and, increasingly, outright deplatforming and debanking to stop us from challenging their dystopia.

So let’s monkey wrench the panopticon. Let’s storm its gates with a huge crowd of “resistance fiction” writers researching subversive stuff, including things that would be illegal were they actually put into practice. With all of that research going on, the pre-crime panopticon will grow overwhelmed with possible alarms, and eventually stop functioning.

Get my drift? By writing “resistance fiction” we will naturally have to research methods of resistance. In order to write The Monkey Wrench Gang, for example, Edward Abbey engaged in quite a bit of research. He had to learn—theoretically of course—how to destroy earth-moving machinery in various ways, how to slow down construction developments by pulling up surveying stakes, and last but not least, how to blow things up. To learn these things, he visited his local public library, talked to construction/demolition specialists and military veterans, and quite possibly purchased some Loompanics Unlimited books.

Today, we have the internet. The good news is that information about resistance techniques, ranging from the completely non-destructive (Gandhian nonviolence, info-activism) to property damage without hurting humans (Palestine Action smashing genocide weapons with sledgehammers) to military resistance (Che Guevara, Hamas/Hezbollah/Islamic Jihad, the coming Venezuelan guerrilla campaign) is widely and very cheaply available. The bad news is that when you research resistance techniques, the Panopticon sees you, allowing its Orwellian Controllers to run algorithms guessing what you may do with your knowledge, and taking actions to prevent you from succeeding. That’s what they are doing now in their war on info-activism: The Panopticon “sees” the threat and Big Brother responds by shadowbanning, censoring, deplatforming, and debanking.

When millions of “resistance fiction” writers suddenly flood cyberspace with traces of their research looking into such subjects as how a fictional nonviolent movement could succeed in overthrowing the private banking cartel, how a fictional character might succeed in destroying genocide weapons with sledgehammers, how a fictional lone wolf might save the world by assassinating a deranged president, how a fictional anti-genocide scientist might construct a weapon that would terminate a genocidal entity, and so on, the ambiguity—“are these actual threats or just fiction”—will overwhelm the AI, rather in the same way that the 9/11 false flag operation used coercion to disable and brainwash the American people via fact-fiction ambiguity (is the World Trade Center really blowing up or is this just a disaster movie?”) A world full of “resistance fiction” writers researching the most subversive subjects imaginable would be a world in which the Panopticon-based control grid would cease to function.

Okay, you say, maybe I could get away with researching nonviolent movements overthrowing banking cartels. But if I start researching how to break into military contractors in order to smash genocide weapons with sledgehammers, how to use drones to assassinate presidents, or how to build WMD to terminate Israel, won’t the sledgehammer of the state will come down on me?

The answer is: Probably not. If you’re an American citizen, the US government cannot legally stop you from, or punish you for, researching even the most destructive techniques and technologies, as long as you are not illegally engaging with classified material. The USA vs. Progressive Magazine case established that the Constitution even protects your right to publish a recipe for building a nuclear weapon, as long as you’re drawing from unclassified sources. As a fiction writer, you clearly have the First Amendment right to research how anti-genocide activists could destroy or disable genocide weapons, how freedom fighters might use drones against corrupt leaders, how resistance fighters might build the most effective bombs, how hackers could spill evil secrets of evil states, how how smaller countries could prevent themselves from being bullied by obtaining WMD (paging Kim Jong Un), and so on. As long as you are learning all these things to make your fiction more realistic, and are not planning to actually engage in any illegal activity (including conspiring to commit a crime) you are well within your Constitutional rights, and the chances of blowback from the government are vanishingly small—about the same as the chances of blowback for obtaining Loompanics “how to build bombs” books from your local library or bookstore.

Naturally, “they” want you to be too terrified of possible repercussions to do anything like that. “They” don’t want you to even imagine heroic resistance.

And “they” would like you to think that the First Amendment no longer applies. Israeli billionaire Schlomo Kramer recently demanded that the United States scrap the First Amendment. He and his fellow genocide perps are terrified of free speech and free thought, because it leads to the truth—and if the truth is sufficiently understood, Schlomo and his genocidal friends will hang.

The way to defend the First Amendment is use it or lose it. Researching resistance techniques in order to write “resistance fiction” is a terrific way to stand up for your First Amendment rights.

Bottom line: The Global War on Humanity (GWOH) is a war on the human imagination. We can win it by continuing to imagine goodness rising up against evil…and using the creative imagination described by Ibn al-‘Arabi to draw closer to, and ultimately merge with, the singular source of supreme goodness.