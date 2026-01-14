Dr. Peter McCullough: New RFK Jr. Food Pyramid STILL Isn't Right!

In a recent “food fight” with Dr. Drew, Peter McCullough MD argued that RFK Jr.’s DHHS didn’t fix the old food guidance pyramid by turning it upside down. In this interview Dr. McCullough elaborates…and suggests that Trump’s authoritarian obscurantism may be affecting even the smarter people in his cabinet.

Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and media commentator. He is Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company and President of The McCullough Foundation.

Excerpt:

Dr. Peter McCullough, you just did a debate with Dr. Drew. He likes the new pyramid. And you’re not so sure. And frankly, I think based on what I understand, and I’m no expert, you got the better of him. And that’s partly because you’re willing to listen to the established research and not just flip it upside down, but figure out what’s right about it and what’s wrong about it.

So let’s talk about the pyramid. What was wrong with the old one and what’s wrong with the new one?

Well, first, let’s just talk about leadership methods. So I’ve been in leadership roles my entire life. I’m Chief Scientific Officer of the Wellness Company. I’m President McCullough Foundation. I was previously the Chief Scientific and Academic Officer for the St. John Providence Health System, the largest unit in Ascension Health. So let’s just talk about leadership for a minute. What should our leaders in Washington be doing? They should be identifying issues, calling in experts from all over, getting different viewpoints, arriving at a consensus, and then driving policy.] This is what RFK should be doing. We’re not seeing this. This is what people in the other positions in the cabinet should be doing. We’re not seeing this. And we should see natural disagreement among cabinet members, people in the administration. We’re not seeing this either. This is very disturbing.

Do you know 100% of Trump’s cabinet members agree with Trump 100% of the time?

I certainly would think so, yeah.

But isn’t that disturbing? Do you know 100% of Vladimir Putin’s close advisors and 100% of the Politburo agree with Vladimir Putin? No, seriously, this is a real problem.

I can’t believe Tulsi Gabbard agrees with invading Venezuela and planning a huge war on Iran.

Well, here’s the thing. If we don’t get different viewpoints, and we don’t vet them, we can get off course. And so the best read on this is team of rivals. Lincoln, he was a real leader. What did he do? He invited all his rivals who had different viewpoints into his cabinet. We’ve seen just the opposite with Trump.

And now each cabinet member is taking on the same method. So RFK takes on the food pyramid, but doesn’t get any input from the groups that have been opining on this for years and years and years, the American Heart Association, the American Dietetics Association, There are groups out there that are completely dedicated to advancing this. There have been huge dietary trials, massive clinical trials. But without calling in the experts, getting their opinions, and kind of doing it on your own, we ended up with this inverted food pyramid, which just from its presentation, is presenting things that can’t go together.

While the old food pyramid was too bullish on bread, cereal, rice, and pasta, the new one is too pro-saturated-fat.

For instance, the text indicates that the calories derived from saturated fat should be less than 10% of calories. Well, okay, that’s what the American Heart Association says too. Well, how many grams of saturated fat would that be then? The AHA does the math for you. I’ve done it as well. I try to keep my saturated fat below 10 grams per day. AHA says 13 grams a day. Well, you see that big fat steak on the RFK inverted pyramid or that big whopping turkey up there? We’re talking 20-plus grams of saturated fat.

You can’t eat (lots of) steak. You can’t even eat a steak in the RFK presentation. The steak should be way down there. A bite or two, very seldom. I don’t think anybody’s against that. So the whole presentation is something that doesn’t even follow the text. You can tell it wasn’t peer reviewed. It wasn’t carefully thought out.

And so this presentation claims that fats derived from red meat and dairy are healthy fats. That’s a deception. Those are unhealthy fats. Remember, the animal fats are saturated fat. They are not essential. Human bodies do not need them. They’re directly responsible for the liver producing cholesterol and cholesterol directly blocking arteries in the body. And you know what the counterclaim is? “All of that prior research has been invalidated by recent studies.” Well, there are no large recent well-done studies. There’s some sloppy nutritional epidemiology that has declared, “we can’t really find the signal between saturated fat and heart disease.” That’s making what’s called a type 2 error: failing to find the safety signal is not the same as saying it’s healthy. That’s a deception.

(Read the whole transcript at my Substack by clicking “transcript” above the video image.)\

