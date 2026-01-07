Iranian and Venezuelan Anti-Genocide Resistance Is HEROIC!

The genocidal Zionist oligarchy that runs the West is running into HEROIC resistance from the brave anti-genocide forces in Iran and Venezuela. Mainstream media aren’t telling you about the huge pro-government protests in Iran that dwarf the anti-government ones, nor about the huge crowds in Venezuelan cities demanding that gangster Trump release their kidnapped president. Kevin Barrett schools Richie Allen! Transcript:

Richie Allen: Listen, Kevin Barrett needs no introduction to this audience. Kevin has been gracing this programme for many, many, many years. He is an academic, a broadcaster, researcher. He’s got his own Substack account, kevinbarrett.substack.com. You’ll find him on unz.com. You’ll find him everywhere. Let’s welcome him back to the programme and wish him a happy New Year to boot. Kevin, welcome back. How are you?

Kevin Barrett: Hey, thank you, Richie. Great to be back with you. Happy New Year to you too.

Fantastic, Kevin. Thank you. I’m going to play some audio for you. It’s Good Morning Ireland. It’s an RTE. It’s an Irish national radio programme. And they were discussing the protests in Iran this morning. We will, of course, speak Venezuela. But I wanted to play this for you. And on the programme, they spoke with a woman called Tara Kangarlou. Interesting character, Tara Kangarlou. She is a professor at Georgetown University and she’s written a book on Iran. She was invited onto Irish National Radio, Kevin, to discuss the organisation of these protests, which I’m fascinated by. So let’s have a listen to what she said.

Tara Kangarlou: Who organised the protests in Iran? The protests, as you mentioned, are moving into the th day across Iran. And they’re ordinary people, young and old, boys and girls, women and men, who for the past few years have come out on the streets in the protests that we’ve seen over the years in in the aftermath of Mahsa Amini’s death in the custody of the morality police and prior to that in and which, by the way, were prompted by Iran’s poor economy. These are the same people, ordinary Iranians, who are suffering every day from poor living conditions, dire economic conditions. And quite frankly, I would call it an economic crisis. This is a country of million people with great potential, an extremely resourceful country where the people are not benefiting from these resources. And their money is being looted, quite frankly, by a very narrow group within the regime. So they’re unhappy. And once again, they’re taking it to the street and they’re being brutally stifled by the regime forces.

Kevin, the Telegraph newspaper is reporting today that the Iranian government has promised to pay five pounds, that’s five British pounds, a month to any citizen who agrees not to attend protests. They will receive this in the form of a voucher. You have travelled in the country, you’re very interested in the country. Talk to us about this economic situation as described by the American academic. How bad is it in Iran?

Well, last time I was there was a couple of years ago. I was going every year from February 2013 up through 2019, when Sigil Mandelkar, who’s an Israeli citizen who Trump appointed as the head of the U.S. Treasury Department sanctions program, sicced the FBI on the various university professors and public intellectuals who, like me, were going to conferences in Iran. And the FBI told us that if we accepted any more invitations from the New Horizon NGO, founded by Nader Talebzadeh, Iran’s biggest talk show host and a big filmmaker there, we would be arrested when we returned from the conference.

So I went many times over those years, and I was shocked at how favorably the economic situation in Iran compares with countries like Morocco, Turkey, Mexico, Guatemala, and various other countries I’ve visited. It’s a booming country. There was constant construction going on. The problem is,. everybody has a car, unlike most third world countries, so that creates the problem of too much traffic.

So this notion that there’s some uh massive, horrific economic situation there is, I think, a gross exaggeration, because I heard the same kinds of things when I was visiting and seeing the opposite with my own eyes. But…what we just heard from that evil witch that you recorded is satanic lies She’s working for the genocide perpetrators. She’s working for Team Genocide. She’s working for the people who don’t like the government of Iran because it’s run by people who actually have morals and ethics and who are standing strong against the genocide of Palestine. That’s the only reason it’s targeted for overthrow.

These protests are infiltrated by Operation Gladio terrorists who have been murdering Iranian police officers who have been extremely lenient and very, very careful to try to separate the CIA and Israeli paid teams of trained killers who are in these protests from the genuine protestors.

Let’s forget about Israel for a minute. Let’s forget about Israel for a moment. You can’t. That’s what this is all about. That’s all this is about. We’ll come back to...You’re on a proper radio show now. You do know this, don’t you? You’re not on a podcast with somebody who’s just going to sit there and nod along and agree with everything you’re saying. Do you know who Tara Kangarlo is? Have you ever heard of her before today?

No, I haven’t. And I hope I never hear from her again.

So you fundamentally disagree with her and an academic such as yourself—

She’s a genocide propagandist. She should be tried for (complicity in) genocide.

She hasn’t committed any genocide against anybody as far as I’m aware of.

She’s doing propaganda for genocide.

No, she disagrees with you, Kevin. She disagrees with you, Kevin. And as an academic, it’s rather pathetic to be calling people evil witches because you don’t agree with them. Look, according to multiple sources, and I get my information from multiple sources, the sanctions that Iran faces currently...and we can get into the justification or lack of for those sanctions. The sanctions and the subsequent depletion of oil sales have obviously left the country in a terrible state. Otherwise, you wouldn’t have the government saying to people, we’ll give you a voucher to the tune of £5 a month to buy things if you agree to stop these protests. Why would the government say, we’ll pay you to stop protesting?

Why would you believe that that’s true, Richie? I don’t believe that that’s true until I verify it.

Yeah, and I’m not saying it is true for a fact. I’m not saying that. I’m saying this is what is being reported. And I don’t see any, I don’t see any, what’s the word I’m looking for here now? I don’t see, certainly coming out of Iran, nobody seems to be disagreeing with this or saying this isn’t happening.

Everybody’s disagreeing with it.

No, nobody’s denying that the government is offering a cash incentive.

You’re following Western media people, Richie, the Western media is a genocide propaganda machine. You need to follow the real people on the ground in Iran. I follow quite a few of them.

So they’re making it up.

I just got something from the Pure Wilayah Substack, which is a very good source, pointing out that the street unrest in Iran has fallen to less than one third of its initial level as more and more of the protesters have recognized that by continuing to go into the streets, they’re providing cover for these Operation Gladio style terrorist teams that the Americans and Israelis have sent in there to kill people and especially kill police officers.

So when the Telegraph and the Times and the Irish Times are reporting that President Pazeshkian announced this financial support for people in order to dissuade people from taking to the streets, you reckon they’re just making it up?

I think if it’s true, there’s obviously more to the story. In other words, I doubt very much that it’s nothing but a payment purely for promising not to protest. That sounds unlikely. Biut if it’s true, I mean, yeah, people in Iran right now shouldn’t protest. I mean, they normally should protest. But when their protests are exploited by genocide perpetrators who send teams of trained killers into the protests to turn them into violent riots, then they shouldn’t protest. And if the government is offering them $5 a month to sign some pledge that they’re not going to protest at times when these protests are infiltrated by American and Israeli terrorists, well, that wouldn’t be that terrible if it were true. But I doubt that that’s the whole story.

There is a quote, right? And before anybody gets their knickers in a twist, I’m not in favour of the state of Iran or any other country being sanctioned by the IMF at the behest of Washington or anywhere else. Of course I’m not. And I know that Iran doesn’t represent any threat to global peace and security. I know this. I’m not playing devil’s advocate here.

They (Iran) are the only country that’s a threat to genocide, Richie.

We’ll come back to that in a minute. I’ve got a quote here from Pazeshkian. So they’re alleging Pazeshkian said this, right? Any problems or shortcomings in society are a direct result of actions. Therefore, it is essential that stakeholders and implementers are involved in all aspects of decision making. Now that sounds like word salad, but then he goes on to say, undoubtedly, direct interaction with the people, listening to their concerns, demands and criticisms, and working to persuade public opinion plays a key role in reducing psychological and social pressures. Now, Kevin, if that quote is right, and this is in The Telegraph today, if Pazeshkian has said this, that sounds to me like a direct olive branch to the people of Iran. He’s basically saying there, OK, you’re pissed off and I can recognise maybe you have a reason and maybe we need to interact with you. That’s interesting to me.

Well, this is exactly the same thing that’s been going on repeatedly since the 1979 revolution. There are always protests in Iran. There are constant protests here and there, just like in a lot of other countries. And what happens is that periodically—I can’t even count how many times we’ve seen exactly the same story— there are big protests financially backed by the Israeli occupied United States government. If they can get enough people out on the streets, then they send in terrorists to try to start violence between the protesters and the police.

This is how they overthrew the government of Ukraine on Maidan Square. The terrorists sent by the American government were stationed on rooftops in Maidan Square. They shot both at police and at protesters in order to create the conditions that could lead to the overthrow of that government. The United States has overthrown many dozens of governments using exactly that playbook. And that’s what they’ve been trying to do for to Iran so many times: 1999, 2003, 2009, 2011, 2016? I can’t remember all the years it happened. Sometimes it was after elections. There was the so-called green movement in Iran in 2009. Exactly the same scenario.

They (Zio-Americans) spend vast amounts of money doing this. They are tremendously. desperate to try to get a regime change because, again, as I said, the Iranian government is the only government on earth that poses a threat to the genocide of Palestine. So the Zionist oligarch-occupied American government, which is no longer even remotely a democratic government, is pushing for the overthrow of the Iranian government—extremely unsuccessfully.

This has happened at least a dozen times. I keep saying the exact same things I’m saying today. We could just play a replay of what I said three years ago, five years ago, eight years ago, however many years ago. Every time, I say the same thing that I’m saying right now, which is that this whole story has been grossly blown up in the Western media, grossly distorted. Yes, there are real protesters with real grievances. But the reason that they’re this big is because the United States is putting billions of dollars into making them this big. And the reason the American government is doing that is so they can send in Operation Gladio terrorists to do what they did on Maidan Square.

And they’ve already done it. They’ve killed dozens of Iranian policemen. But the Iranian people see through this, and they always realize what’s being done to them. And they say, “well, I wanted to demonstrate for this or that cause—the economic situation or whatever it is. But at this point, it’s not worth giving cover to these terrorists that the Americans are sending after us.” So then they stay home. It dies down and it’s over.

And that’s happened, I don’t know, like a dozen times. And I’ve said exactly the same thing about it a dozen times. Here I am again. And I guarantee I’ll be back in two or three years saying the same thing.

Well, I hope we’re here in two or three years’ time, Kevin. I hope we’ll still be able to do programmes like this. Your characterisation of the coup in Ukraine is right on. I can’t challenge any of it. In fact, it was overseen by Victoria “Yats is our guy” Nuland, the Eurasian secretary. That was a coup. Look, I spent a good deal of time on yesterday’s programme discussing Bolivarianism. And here’s where I would be concerned. I’m no fan of Islamic theocracy. No fan of it. We won’t get into that today. There’s no need to get into it. You and I have...

Let me just say I am a fan of it.

I was just going to say that. You and I have butted heads about this before. I don’t want to be told by anybody what I should and shouldn’t do based on their religious ideology. But we might get into it in a future programme. But I will not be told by Western media... controlled by western intelligence agencies that Iran represents some threat to security in the world or in the region. I know that’s not the case. But here’s the thing. You see eventually people do crack, Kevin, and this is what my concern would be for the region and for the future, is that is that what what we saw in Latin America was these sanctions eventually bite so hard that people do eventually rise up And I’m going to disagree with some of what you’ve just said to me there about the people going back home and about it being overblown by Western media. I will accept your point about it being infiltrated by actors. I know this is probably true. We’ve seen it all over the world when protests…We certainly saw it during the Arab Spring. We know exactly what that was about. We don’t need to get into it. But these sanctions that they impose on countries, strangling their imports, stopping them earning money, bringing money in through their exports, through their only real industry. Eventually, they can bite hard enough that the economic situation becomes so difficult for people that people do decide, well, do you know what? It might be the devil outside the door causing all of these problems, but maybe we’re better off with the devil. And I’m going to put it to you that I reckon, and I don’t know, this is a guess, I don’t know because I’m not on the ground there, but I would venture, I guess that a lot of people coming out to protest are genuine, that they’ve had enough of it. They’ve had enough of poverty. If it is the case that they’re being offered five bucks a month to remain calm, well, the situation for people must be horrendous, Kevin. And my fear would be that there will be a breaking point. Your response to that?

Yeah, I actually agree that probably the majority of protesters have been genuine. And that’s why the crowds in the street are now at well under one third of their level a couple of days ago. It’s because these are real genuine people who have real issues to protest about, and they don’t want to see their protests hijacked by these genocidal devils that you correctly referenced as such.

Indeed, having a country taken over by the genocidal U.S. Zionist oligarchy is having it taken over by the devil. You’re exactly right. That was a perfect metaphor. And that’s what happened to Ukraine, of course. And look what it did for the Ukrainian people. I bet those people who were out there protesting on Maidan Square in 2014 are having second thoughts—the ones who are still alive, anyway. There’s been a million Ukrainians dead.

So, yeah, it (the Israeli-occupied USA) is the devil. And if the devil takes over your country, it actually is likely to get even worse, not better, as happened in Ukraine, as has happened in Syria, as has happened in Libya, and as would certainly happen in Iran if something catastrophic changed that would allow for the devils to succeed in Iran. But they won’t. Because there is a very big difference between the situation in Iran and situations like Ukraine, Syria, Libya, and so on. And that is that the people in Iran are aware of these things. They had their government already overthrown in 1953 by the United States in a coup. And their media does show them the truth about what happens around the world, about who’s coming after them and why.

And so they realize that they are really caught between the proverbial rock and the hard place. They’re stuck in a country whose economic potential is indeed being restrained by these sanctions and weather warfare. Let’s not forget that. I think that it’s highly likely—I would bet my life if it came to that—that the United States, operating as a tool of the Zionist oligarchy, has waged weather warfare against the region internationally. and that they destroyed Syria largely by creating a horrific drought that hit the regions that had the most unrest. It worked in Syria because Syria was not a very coherent state. The majority of people there are Sunni Muslims, who were always the elite, but had been overthrown when the French colonizers arrived, and various other groups, including the group that the al-Assad family was a part of, were then privileged, and that led to a lot of social grievances and social incoherence that made Syria a perfect target.

I never was saying Syria will never fall. If you go back and listen to what I’ve said about Syria over the years, I didn’t say the things about Syria that I’ve been saying about Iran. Iran has a different history, a different mentality, a different government, which is relatively competent. And so it’s very, unlikely to fall. I think the West will fall before Iran does. And it might only be another few years before we see that kind of collapse. The economic signs are picking up that the U.S. The dollar is losing it. That’s why gold and everything is going up. And that’s why Trump is lashing out and freaking out and invading Venezuela, threatening to seize Canada and Greenland. And China is going to get Taiwan. And Israel is going to collapse. And within a few years, the West will be suffering a collapse with people in the streets because of economic hardship, much more than Iran is today.

Yeah, I think rare earth minerals has got a lot to do with what’s going on in the last months to maybe even to four or five years. Like my contention, my thesis is that without a drastic turnaround, we’re all going to be living in a technocratic prison in a few years. And it’ll be a prison without any visible walls. It’ll be a digital prison where everything we do, everywhere we go, will be controlled and will be monitored. And this will need a massive technical infrastructure. And I believe Rare Earth Minerals has got a lot to do with Venezuela and Colombia and Greenland. And I have never believed that any president was really acting of his own volition. I believe that Trump is just a messenger. And Venezuela wasn’t his idea, in my opinion. But let’s talk about it for a few minutes while we have time.

You’re listening to Kevin Barrett. Check out truthjihad.com, kevinbarrett.substack.com. You’ll find Kevin’s articles and links there. Kevin is an academic. I first came across Kevin many, many, many years ago when he stared down the despicable, deplorable, disgraceful so-called journalist of Fox News when he dared to challenge the thinking around September the 11th. It’s good to have Kevin on the programme.

Kevin mentioned using weather warfare. For listeners who are new to the concept, back in 1977 a lot of countries came together and signed the Environmental Modification Convention, or NMOD, as it’s known, where they agreed not to use the weather... or the environment for hostile purposes. Like, don’t use technology to cause earthquakes or floods or droughts. Now, that was many years ago, dear listener. Do you think they might have that technology today? I think they might just have. Why else would they have been talking about it years ago? So let’s talk about this antic disposition then of Donald Trump talking about annexing Greenland, carrying off the most audacious—or at least his military did—operation in Caracas last Saturday, where the President Maduro and his wife were basically kidnapped, taken out of the country, and eventually ended up in a Manhattan courtroom yesterday on drugs and gun charges. This is astounding to me, regardless of who is really pulling the strings, Trump or somebody else in the shadows. Kevin, what’s that about? Why is it happening, do you think?

I think the single biggest reason, again, is genocide. They want to keep perpetrating genocide in Palestine. And Venezuela is a key link in the axis of resistance to genocide. Iran is the most important country that’s resisting the genocide of Palestine. But Venezuela is up there due to its oil reserves and the strong relationship that it maintained with the Axis of Resistance—Iran, Hezbollah, and so on.

Maduro was perfectly willing to hand over his oil to Chevron under a reasonable deal. It’s not what they’d had before the 1990s, but it was still a very favorable deal for the United States. And as so often happens—as happened with Saddam Hussein making the same kind of offer shortly before he was attacked—they wouldn’t take yes for an answer. So why wouldn’t they take yes for an answer in either case? Because in both cases, the real reason for these invasions was not that American oil companies need some kind of a better deal from Iraq or Venezuela. It’s because America is ruled by Jewish billionaire oligarchs who are loyal to the Zionist project of committing genocide in Palestine and building a state there that’s so strong that it will ultimately rule the world. This in accordance with messianic millenarian prophecies that a Jewish messiah will conquer the world and exterminate and enslave all non-Jewish people. Now I’m not saying that these oligarchs believe that. But it’s a convenient prophecy to get them to mobilize extremely radical Jewish extremists around that project, and it helps them build their wealth and power. And they do have a real chance of ruling the world, although I doubt very much whether it will be in precisely that millenarian messianic fashion.

So that’s why they attacked Venezuela, because it’s part of the axis of resistance to genocide. They could have had a perfectly good oil deal, a perfectly good rare earth deal. And no, they don’t want that, because Venezuela insists on remaining a sovereign, independent country and opposing the genocide of Palestine.

Yeah, and a country that for three, four decades has believed in the principles of Bolivarianism, that is, exploit your natural resources, but for the good of everybody in the country.

Absolutely. It’s got something to do with that as well.

Going to read a few comments, Kevin. Loads of these. Andrea is in Glasgow and she was asking about weather warfare causing droughts in Syria. A number of people have asked me to kind of go after you there. I don’t really want to go after you because I believe the weather modification thing is really a thing. But I’ve been asked by friends, when you’re having a beer, Richie, you’re talking a load of bollocks there. Have you got any evidence? I’m like, well, I can’t provide you with blueprints. I can’t provide you with actual video of the thing in action or the machinery in action. But I do believe that meddling with the ionosphere, which is a thing that’s been going on for years, charging it with particles and all sorts of stuff like that can accelerate storms and it can also, excuse me, maybe cause earthquakes. So I can’t go after you on it, but you are the guy who brought it up. Have you ever seen any hard evidence that weather modification…Forget about cloud seeding, we know that. We know it’s been around…the Americans did it in Vietnam. We know it’s happened around big entertainment events, we know that. But actual top secret equipment that could lead to earthquakes and cause great droughts. Have you ever seen anything remotely like hard evidence, Kevin?

Well, I don’t know about earthquakes, Richie, but Bill Clinton’s Secretary of Defense, William Cohen, said something about owning the weather for weather warfare by 2025. I’ve read the book Weather Warfare by Jerry Smith, who unfortunately passed away at a somewhat untimely age, as I recall, perhaps because of that book. I don’t know. I had him on the show once back in the day. But the reason that I’m pretty sure that that’s real is, number one, I spoke to an Iranian scientist who was working on a program to counter the weather warfare targeting Iran. As you know, Iran is suffering a terrible drought. There have been rumors that they might have to evacuate parts of Tehran. And so that drought, I think, almost certainly doesn’t have a natural origin. That’s what the scientist told me. I met this guy in the VIP lounge at the airport in Tehran. And he was very, very convincing that, yeah, he was really an Iranian scientist who’s working on efforts to counter this weather warfare against Iran. And he, at the time, was pretty optimistic. This was, I think, around 2016. He thought they were succeeding. He thought they’d made some sort of breakthrough and were likely to succeed. But it doesn’t look like that was the case.

I also spoke to a mainstream journalist in who didn’t believe in conspiracy theories in general, and didn’t accept my version of 9/11, but knew that chemtrails are very real, and had investigated and discovered that it’s run by the military and that they are spraying aluminum, barium, and strontium in quite considerable quantities into the atmosphere. There are a couple of different programs. One of them is a weather control program and the other is an experimental effort to block sunlight to try to push back against global warming, kind of a global sunscreen. And then the third is a classified communications (and surveillance) technology that uses these metals that they’re dumping into the atmosphere.

So based on those two very informed sources, one, a mainstream journalist who had done a very large investigation of this and apparently wasn’t allowed to publish about it, and then secondly, a scientist actually working on a weather warfare program, I’m pretty sure it’s real.

Yeah, and it interested me greatly in the last couple of years. There were several stories. Sometimes they ran concurrently. Other times you’d have one, and then you’d have one six or eight weeks later. But that talked about firing... particles into the stratosphere or the ionosphere to reflect the sun’s rays away from the Earth and of course guys like us chuckled at the time because some very good researchers Michael Murphy before Michael became unwell. He made an amazing documentary many years ago called What in the World Are They Spraying? A very high-quality documentary, where he even had congressmen and women talking about it. I reckon they’ve been at it forever, Kevin. There are levels of evil, I think, that sometimes... Do you find this? I don’t think I’ve ever asked you before. Do you find it difficult at times to comprehend this stuff to talk about it to reconcile it? Like you finish writing an article you’ve done an episode of Truth Jihad you’ve come on here for an argument with me in the style of Monty Python all those years ago “I came here for an argument.” So you do all that and when you’re sitting down having a bit of supper do you sometimes shudder at the levels of evil that is apparent, as I do?

Yeah, and I shudder with anger, outraged anger, quite often. Like you, I’ve long been in this alternative media business and forced to pay attention to these things. What really gets me is not so much just the evil. I understand how evil is part of existence. It’s part of the challenge that we face as human beings, how we react to it. And I understand how power is going to be manifesting as evil, sometimes inevitably. That is, for instance, to maintain a government that can maintain order and provide a decent standard of living for people in a given territory. that government is going to have to do some evil things. Absolutely, I understand that.

I was just debating or arguing with somebody who seems to think that the government in Venezuela was bad on human rights and therefore maybe we shouldn’t be so outraged about what Trump did to Venezuela. Well, if you actually read the human rights report on Venezuela, what the Venezuelan government has been doing to try to maintain public order and its Bolivarian Constitution is extremely tame compared to the kinds of evil things that all governments have to do to maintain order if they’re going to be governments.

So what gets me isn’t so much just evil. I understand why Castro had to be evil sometimes, why the Bolivarians have to be evil sometimes, why the Islamic Republic leaders have to be evil sometimes. But what I don’t understand is extreme, over-the-top, gratuitous evil, like the genocide of Palestine. They don’t have to do that. The Zionists who in 1948 slaughtered people and terrorized people, killed them and stole their homes, expelled them and stole their homes, stole their property…they could actually live there with a lot of that stolen property if they would just treat the people that they victimized as human beings and be somewhat reasonable. They could even negotiate from position of strength: The two state solution coming out of the Oslo agreements and so on.

Three decades ago was a golden opportunity for them to get away with murder and genocide and massive theft and still live peacefully and in friendship with their neighbors. And yeah, they would have committed a vast amount of evil. They would still have to commit some evil to be a government. But it would be at a kind of a normal level.

But what they’re doing, this over-the-top genocide, just deliberately murdering tens if not hundreds of thousands of little children under five, hundreds of thousands of women, it’s just obscene and unnecessary, and it makes me wonder, what’s wrong with these people? They don’t need to do that. It would be more effective for them if they didn’t do that. They would run their countries more effectively without doing that.

So I see that the West, and especially the Zionists, are just doing so much excessive evil so much more than they even remotely need to be doing. And that’s what really bothers me.

Next time you’re on, we might have a conversation about the theories of one or two others. People like David Ike and the late Jordan Maxwell and the late great Jim Marrs and others, because they collectively believed and believe that there is some some non-human element to this, that there is some demonic thing going on. We might get into that. Listen, thanks for coming on today.

I know you’ll be back with us throughout when you have time. I appreciate you greatly.