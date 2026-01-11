Kosher Nostra Is Behind Trump's Destruction of the Rule of Law

For more on Trump’s lifelong Kosher Nostra links, see “It’s In the Blood: The Trump Family’s Multiple Generations of Fealty to Jewish Power” by José Alberto Nino.

Transcript:

Kevin Barrett is joining us from Saadia, Morocco. Mr. Barrett, it’s great having you with us. First of all, we’ve seen many crackdowns by ICE recently, especially since when Donald Trump took office. But this is a major escalation. A mother of three was shot in broad daylight and killed. How do you see these protests differ from past ones? And do you think this will bring about a change?

This could be the spark that lights the flames of an uprising against this completely brutal, unconstitutional, treasonous, Israeli-owned Trump regime. There are basically three key points I would make here. One is that the absolute and complete destruction of all forms of law and civilized behavior by Donald Trump and his insane minions—and they’re as insane as he is by basically humoring him and going along with him—the purpose of all this is that Trump was inserted in office by the most criminal faction of Kosher Nostra Zionist billionaires. The reason that they want Trump to pursue this agenda of trashing international law by kidnapping presidents, pushing things to the brink of World War III against Russia, stealing people’s ships, threatening to invade Greenland and Canada, supporting genocide in Palestine, all of this—is because the Jewish-Zionist supremacist billionaires who own the United States ever since they murdered the Kennedys and blew up the World Trade Center don’t believe that they will continue to rule in a world that has law. A lawful world is a world that will stop the genocide of Palestine.

So they put Trump in office specifically to put an end to all forms of law, domestic and international, and create a gangster culture, a law of the jungle culture, where might is right, and masked agents can just snatch people off the streets for no reason and disappear them with no due process, no constitutional rights whatsoever.

People who write editorials in favor of Palestine in college newspapers get snatched off the streets by masked goons. And now they’re shooting people down. So my first point is that it is the Zionist billionaires who are behind Trump’s agenda of destroying rule of law.

And then secondly, it’s really important to note that we have to look at this kind of incident case by case to see what really happened. For instance, the earlier controversy in Minneapolis-St. Paul over George Floyd was actually distorted by the left-wing people. And an injustice was done to the police officer who was actually following department procedure, tragically and perhaps unwisely. But that particular George Floyd incident was not a case of egregious, extreme abuse by law enforcement.

But this case is a case of murder by this ICE agent. They just shot this woman down for no reason whatsoever, except that she didn’t do what they told her to do. And Trump lied insanely, claiming that the poor ICE agent was in the hospital. And as the Minneapolis mayor said, it’s bullshit. He was absolutely right in his obscene words to ICE. And I hope he does call up the National Guard in Minnesota and use force to expel ICE.

And it’s really time, I think, for everyone in the United States who doesn’t want to live under this madman Trump dictatorship to rise up. Push any pro-Trump loyalist forces out of your neighborhood, out of your city, out of your state, out of your region. This has gone far enough.

And so I think these are the first two key points here. And this could be the beginning of the end of the Trump administration. He may not serve out his term…

On that note, Mr. Barrett, I was watching an American neighbor of Renee Nicole Good who urged her community members and fellow citizens to disregard the rights and the left and to unite against what ICE is doing. Do you think this will indeed unite the two sides or might we see the opposite happening, greater division within the United States?

Well, I think we will see greater division between two camps. One camp is both left and right: intelligent people who are following what’s really going on. And there are roughly equal numbers of them actually on the left and the right.

The other side is the fools. And right now, the fools are the people mostly on the right who still are making excuses for the mad would-be Emperor Caligula Trump, or Trumpigula, I guess some people are calling him now. The people on the right are realizing that they got sold a bill of goods by these Zionist billionaires who inserted Trump in office. They realized that they voted for America first. They voted for an end to foreign adventures and wars, and an end to foreign countries having too much influence over the United States.

But what do we have? An Israeli-captured American criminal regime waging all-out war on the world. And now Trump is trying to raise the military budget 50%—the biggest raise in all of American history—so he can be a bigger neocon imperialist than George W. Bush ever was.

The smart people on the right, half the right, has awakened to the fact that Trump is doing this in part because the Israelis have images of him raping 14-year-old girls through the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which is getting bigger every day. That’s another reason that Trump is going completely crazy and destroying the rule of law: Because if the rule of law continues, he’ll end up in jail for rape and murder of 13-year-olds and their babies, like the one that he helped dump into Lake Michigan.

So the smart people on the right have woken up and they realize that these masked ICE goons dragging people off the streets and throwing them in vans and disappearing them, in some cases never to be seen again, are actually not—this is not about stopping illegal immigration. You can stop illegal immigration overnight simply by imposing very strong penalties on anyone who employs or rents to an illegal immigrant, and then they would all go home very quickly.

That’s not what they’re doing. They’re grabbing people and throwing them in vans and disappearing them. It is a warm-up to absolute repression, to an American gulag in which anybody who speaks out against the government, whether it’s Trump or whether it’s the Democrats who are gonna take over after Trump, is gonna be thrown into a van and taken to a barbed wire alligator Alcatraz and never heard from again.

People on the right see that this is targeting them. The whole reason Trump is doing this is to normalize having masked goons drive around in vans, grab people randomly off the streets, or maybe not so randomly, throw them in the vans and disappear them. And that’s what they’re going to do to the right-wing, the real MAGA people, the MAGA people who don’t want to live under an Israeli-occupied fascist dictatorship.

So on the left and right, I think the smart people are uniting, and they’re uniting against Trump.