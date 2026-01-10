JQ Solved! Discussing "The Overworld" with Jasun Horsley

ChildrenOfJob Substack

Jasun Horsley writes: “This is easily the most comprehensive and coherent (& balanced) summation of the JQ I have come upon. If anyone knows a better one, please point me to it.”

Deep dive into organized Judaism, the Hebrew Bible, Zionism, and long-term religio-social engineering with Kevin Barrett of Truth Jihad. Full audio 2 hr 48 mins.

Part One: The Ideology of Identity

The difference between Jews, Judaites, & Zionists, separating the wheat from the tares of the Old Testament, Shlomo Sand, Laurent Guyenot, 8th day circumcision as trauma-based mind control, Zombie Judaism, the tribal Jewish takeover of media, banking, & organized crime, Genesis vs. the rest of the OT, isolating the ideological content, the Book of Job, God’s law vs. human law, Girard & scapegoating in the OT, Peter Thiel’s Straussian lies, 911 scapegoating ritual.

Part Two: Tribal Nepotist Mafia

The danger of scapegoating Zionist Jews, the greatest scapegoat of the 20th century, being liminal, Kevin’s truth jihad policy, balancing evidence & opinion, understanding “Jewish conspiracy,” the alliance of Jewish administrative elite with local power, merchant class politics & selective breeding, how Yahwist tribal politics attained social dominance, Jewish IQ, taking over the US, Meyer Lansky and the great banking swindle, Christian Zionism, the Scofield Bible, Jewish eschatology, installing the Jewish Messiah, Muslims on Jesus, Jasun in Morocco, Zombie Islam.

Part Three: Jewish Organized Crime King

The 2016 US election, installing DJ Trump, Roy Cohn, Meyer Lansky, and the NY mafia, competing factions, J. Edgar Hoover & compromat, Roy Cohn’s toyboy, Robert I. Friedman, the devil’s offer, the JCPOA, a fixation on Jerusalem, Maimonides & what Jews (can) do to bring on the Messiah, a spectrum from Judaism to Satanism via atheistic Zionism, accelerationism, a smorgasbord of agendas, a void of religious or historical justification, who still supports Israel besides power elite? Celts conquering Wales, Native Americans & the US, rational Zionism as oxymoron, fleeing Israelis, how a sociopathic superstate is created.