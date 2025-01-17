Salim Mansur on “2nd Year of Israeli Genocide in Gaza”

Rumble link Bitchute link

Salim Mansur recently published “Into the Second Year of Israeli Genocide in Gaza: The collective West’s complicity reflects moral bankruptcy, as in that of Canada.” It begins:

“Bethlehem has been delivered a mortal wound that now runs through the ancient city where, as both the Gospels of the New Testament Bible and the Qur’an narrate, Virgin Mary brought forth into the world the child Jesus (Yehoshua in Hebrew, and Isa in Arabic). It is the wound that now divides the world in the first quarter of the twentyfirst century, and the beginning of the third millennium, into two unequal parts, the Global North and the Global South. This division is not natural brought about by some feature of geography; it is a division designed and imposed by men of war, plunder and pillage, from the Global North as were once the Crusaders a millennium ago, mortally wounding the township of Jesus’s nativity whose birth symbolized heavenly peace for all people and who later announced, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God.'”

Salim Mansur is a Professor Emeritus of Political Science at the University of Western Ontario and has published in many of Canada’s biggest newspapers as well as international publications. A severe critic of obscurantism and extremism in the Muslim community, he wound up hanging around with the wrong crowd post-9/11, and even once made a shortlist of “Incredible Muslims that Support Israel.” Since then he has figured out who the world’s most dangerous extremists really are, and probably won’t be making that list again.

Note: Upon getting acquainted this week, Salim and I discovered that we share an appreciation of the great Sufi teacher Bawa Muhaiyaddeen.