Germar Rudolf on Being Repeatedly Incarcerated for Doing Historical Research

Second hour: Scientist and revisionist historian Germar Rudolf discusses his latest experience of being locked up for voicing and writing his heretical views about World War II history. This time the pretext was a misdemeanor warrant for a minor infraction that, unlike pretty much every misdemeanor warrant ever issued, somehow drew “special attention” that led to Germar’s being extradited across state lines and housed free of charge for over three weeks, all thanks to the generosity of American taxpayers. In this interview he describes a horrible prison experience that made a few days in a Pennsylvania prison more traumatizing than over four years in German prisons.

Germar Rudolf, author of The Day Amazon Murdered Free Speech and the new Holocaust Encyclopedia (free online at www.NukeBook.org) offers “an uncensored and unconstrained look at the pertinent evidence that upholds the orthodox Holocaust narrative.” Unlike all mainstream defenses of orthodoxy that I’m aware of, The Holocaust Encyclopedia is a very easy-to-use reference guide to the relevant evidence and sources.

Has the Holocaust Encyclopedia surpassed Thomas Dalton’s Debating the Holocaust and Nick Kollerstrom’s Breaking the Spell as the best up-to-date introduction to nuts-and-bolts of the revisionist side of the Holocaust argument? Check it out and see.

Kevin Barrett: Welcome to the second hour of tonight's Truth Jihad podcast. I'm Kevin Barrett doing the show now since 2006, doing a lot of video these days, and bringing on more great guests since I got started with 9/11 Trutt with people like Steven Jones and Richard Gage and those kind of folks back in 2006, 7, 8, 9, 10. And moving on to other issues where we're not being allowed to think freely and figure out what's really going on in the world: It's interesting how many of those issues seem to have something to do with Zionism. Probably a majority of the people who are being witch hunted out of the American academy are being expelled for heresy around Zionism.

So why is that? And why is it that so much of the pushback against free speech all over the world is related somehow to Zionism and in particular its founding official myth—the human sacrifice myth of the modern world, the myth of the Holocaust? By myth, I mean sacred story. I'm not necessarily casting aspersions on its factuality. But I do have a guest who's been known to cast aspersions on its factuality, and that is Germar Rudolf. He is the publisher of the Holocaust Encyclopedia, which looks like a fantastic go-to source, one of the most interesting encyclopedias in the world, actually. And definitely one of the most controversial ones. They won't let him sell it on Amazon. It’s an encyclopedia that you can't sell on Amazon because it takes views of history that they don't want taken, whoever “they” are. Maybe you're starting to get a sense of who that is. Anyway, welcome, Gerber Rudolf. Great to have you on.

Germar Rudolf: Thank you for having me.

The topical issue that led me to want to have you on over the past month is: You were arrested once again. You've been put under lock and key repeatedly because you went after the Holocaust story. And they have been after you ever since.

There was a report that, “oh, no, they arrested Governor Rudolf.” This was like a month ago, I think. And so those of us who know your work and stuff behind the scenes, we were saying, “what can we do? Hopefully he'll be out real soon.” I sent a postcard to your jail address. You probably got out before it arrived. Is that right?

Yes, I don't know where you send it to. I was 17 days in upstate New York awaiting what they call extradition (to Pennsylvania). I was arrested while driving in upstate New York trying to drive out west to a friend who was having severe health issues and I wanted to help her out. And somehow scanning my license plate, which police cars do nowadays automatically, brought up some old issue that was pending in Pennsylvania. And even though in the past they had refused to do extradition to pursue the case, now something has changed their mind. And this old case was pulled up. And they said, yeah, this time they want to have me. So I was 17 days waiting extradition. And then I was shipped over to York County, southern Pennsylvania, just north of Baltimore. And I was there only for a week. And the mail, if you send it to the processing center for the York prison, which is actually in Maryland, the processing takes quite a while. They open and scan all the mail, make copies of it, and I would actually only receive a photocopy. I don't receive the original. For safety, they don't forward anything original to inmates. I don't know. I have no experience with it. It was the first time for me in the prison system. I don't want to repeat it. So I have no idea how long that takes. But by the time mail arrived, I was probably gone…

