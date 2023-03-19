Syeda Qudsiya Mashhadi on US-imposed regime change in Pakistan

Syeda Qudsiya Mashhadi, editor of Voice of East, discusses US regime change operations, starting with the one that deposed Imran Khan—one of the world’s few honest politicians—in Pakistan. Andrew Korbyko writes in Voice of East:

“The fascist authorities who were installed in Pakistan following last April’s US-orchestrated but superficially “democratic” post-modern coup against former Prime Minister Imran Khan risk replicating the East Pakistan tragedy if they don’t immediately stop shooting at their own people. The ousted leader’s supporters are rallying around his residence to prevent the local police from serving him an arrest warrant on a trumped-up graft charge that was concocted against him as ‘lawfare.'”